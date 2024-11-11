Grand Prix of Barcelona Moto2 and Moto3 grand finale in Barcelona

Next weekend, the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya will host the twentieth and final Grand Prix of the 2024 World Championship season, after being selected to replace the Valencia circuit due to the flooding that hit the Andalusian city.

For the Solidarity Grand Prix of Barcelona, Pirelli will provide Moto2™ and Moto3™ riders with a richer allocation than the standard one, consisting of both standard tyres and development solutions previously used during the season. A wider allocation in the case of particularly low temperatures “This year, we have already raced in Montmeló at the end of May with excellent results, as in both classes we set new all-time lap records and race lap records with important improvements in the overall race times. However, we know that this is a track with little grip and quite demanding on the tyres, especially for the front, as well as being changeable, in the sense that its character and the impact it has on the tyres can vary a lot also depending on temperatures and weather conditions. In the May races, in Moto2™ with 40 degrees of asphalt all the riders used the soft rear while for the front the choice was divided equally between soft and medium, in Moto3™ with 22 degrees of asphalt the medium SC2 was the most used compound for both axles. In mid-November it is likely to expect lower temperatures that should accentuate wear, which is why, in addition to the standard solutions, we have added some more protected compounds in case of cold as a precautionary measure: the Moto2™ riders will also have the hard SC3 front and the soft development D0640 rear already used at Misano, those of Moto3™ will be able to count on the hard development C1096 for the rear. However, we do not rule out that the riders can use the compounds used in May, which showed great versatility over the course of the season but, if needed, we also have harder solutions. From the Friday sessions we will be able to have a more precise idea of the behaviour of the tyres”. · An enriched allocation: for Moto2™, the allocation provides for each rider 6 units for each of the three front compounds, soft SC1, medium SC2 and hard SC3, the latter extra compared to the standard allocation planned for this year. There are two options for the rear, both in 8 units per rider: the standard soft SC0 and its development version D0640 which has already been successfully used in the two GPs held at Misano and which replaces the medium SC1 of the standard allocation. In Moto3™ there are 8 units per rider for both fronts, the soft SC1 sia and the medium SC2, while for the rear the hard development C1096 is added to the soft SC1 and medium SC2, all in quantities of 6 units per rider. · Permitted use: when the allocation is standard, meaning when the compounds available are two front and two rear, the riders of both classes by regulation can mount and use a maximum of 17 slick tyres for the entire race weekend, 9 rear and 8 front. In this case, given the presence of a third compound, the hard SC3, at the front, the Moto2™ riders will be able to use an extra front, therefore 9, for a total of 18 tyres. The same goes for the Moto3™ riders who will instead be able to use an extra rear tyre, so 10 instead of 9, given the presence of the hard development C1096 as a third rear compound. · Grip and wear: generally, the track offers poor levels of grip, especially in the heat. Lower temperatures can increase the natural grip of the track but on the other hand that can increase tyre wear. In the latter case, harder compounds could facilitate the race distance.