New Harley-Davidson Sound & Fury!

Electric eBikes not “doing-it-for-ya”? Bland white Tesla’s not “your-thing”? Don’t care for Apple’s newest 1oz lighter iPhone? Then celebrate good-old Americana, celebrate the traditional, revel in the Revival! Introducing the 2021 Harley-Davidson Electra Glide Revival the newest 2021 Harley-Davidson Sound & Fury for the highway. Limited edition of 1500 featuring a big 114 engine offering up a storied past with a bright future. The Electra Glide Revival will be offered in a single color scheme inspired by the original 1969 colorway: The two-tone fuel tank in Hi-Fi Blue and Black Denim bisected with a Birch White stripe, with Hi-Fi Blue paint on the fenders and side panels.

Reconnect with the fundamental Harley-Davidson DNA that created Grand American Touring. Finally a bike for the masses who look at the past as a way forward to the future.

The First of a New Collection

The Harley-Davidson Icons Collection will debut with the introduction of the The 2021 Harley-Davidson Electra Glide Revival, a retro-classic motorcycle for the nostalgist who longs to ride a bike with style both distinctive and timeless. The Harley-Davidson Icons Collection will present one or two models annually, with a single production run for each motorcycle model. Production of that model will never be resumed or repeated. Each H-D Icons Collection motorcycle will be serialized, and the purchaser will receive a certificate of authenticity.

“With The Hardwire, we made a commitment to introduce a series of motorcycles that align with our strategy to increase desirability and to drive the legacy of Harley-Davidson,” said Jochen Zeitz, chairman, president and CEO Harley-Davidson. “With that in mind, I am proud to introduce our new limited edition Icons Collection, a series of extraordinary adaptations of production motorcycles which look to our storied past and bright future.”

Revv on Harley-Davidson and welcome back to what riders want, desire and love!

Check out the latest and greatest 2021 Harley-Davidson models at Total Motorcycle as well as 2022 Harley-Davidson's as they arrive.

The Harley-Davidson Icons Collection will debut with the introduction of the Electra Glide Revival model, a retro-classic motorcycle for the nostalgist who longs to ride a bike with style both distinctive and timeless. Global production of the Electra Glide Revival model will be limited to a one-time build of 1,500 serialized examples, scheduled to reach authorized Harley-Davidson dealers in late April, with an MSRP of $29,199.

The look of the Electra Glide Revival model is inspired by the 1969 Electra Glide, the first Harley-Davidson motorcycle available with an accessory “batwing” fairing. The fairing became an iconic – and often imitated – Harley-Davidson styling cue, its shape an instant on-the-road identifier of many Harley-Davidson models and the foundational design of the fairing featured on current models. In 1969, the accessory fairing and saddlebags were only offered in white molded fiberglass, and the Electra Glide Revival replicates that look with a Birch White painted finish. The period-inspired tank medallion and Electra Glide script on the front fender complete the look. The Electra Glide Revival will be offered in a single color scheme inspired by the original 1969 colorway: The two-tone fuel tank in Hi-Fi Blue and Black Denim bisected with a Birch White stripe, with Hi-Fi Blue paint on the fenders and side panels.

“We live in a very dynamic time, each of us experiencing constant change,” said Brad Richards, Harley-Davidson vice president of styling and design. “The Electra Glide Revival model is an oasis in this daily turbulence, a way to reconnect with the fundamental Harley-Davidson DNA that created Grand American Touring.”

Design highlights of the Electra Glide Revival model include a solo saddle with a black-and-white cover and a chrome rail, mounted over an adjustable coil spring and shock absorber, also a nod to Harley-Davidson FL models from the 1960s and a functional feature that adds rider comfort. Chrome steel laced wheels and wide whitewall tires add to the nostalgic look, as do brilliant chrome on front fender rails and saddlebag rails, front fender skirt, Ventilator air cleaner cover, fork covers, and auxiliary lights. Old school cool never looked so good.

Milwaukee Eight 114

The Electra Glide Revival model is powered by a Milwaukee-Eight 114 V-Twin engine which delivers inspiring performance and classic Harley-Davidson look-sound-feel.

Displacement: 114 cu in (1,868 cc)

Torque: 118 ft. lb. @ 3250 RPM

Four valve cylinder heads (two exhaust and two intake valves per head, eight total); increased airflow through the engine contributes to power output.

Dual spark plugs for more complete combustion of the air/fuel charge and maximized power and efficiency.

6-Speed Cruise Drive transmission reduces engine RPM at highway speeds to enhance fuel economy and rider comfort.

Harley-Davidson Touring Model Features

The Electra Glide Revival offers classic style, but its design and technology is absolutely modern. The foundation of the Electra Glide Revival model is the single-spar Harley-Davidson Touring frame with a rigid backbone design to sustain the weight of luggage and to support current engine power. The entire chassis is designed for the long haul. A single knob hydraulically adjusts the pre-load of emulsion-technology rear shock absorbers for optimal ride and control. The 49mm forks with dual bending valve suspension technology deliver linear damping characteristics for a smooth ride.

The classic Bat Wing fairing features a tall clear windshield and a splitstream vent to help reduce rider head buffeting. Electronic cruise control holds a steady speed for comfort on long rides, while a halogen headlamp and incandescent auxiliary lamps provide outstanding illumination and maintain the nostalgic styling of the Revival model.

A Boom! Box GTS infotainment system with color touch screen powers two fairing-mount speakers and features advanced navigation and hand and voice commands (when paired with a compatible headset) plus Android Auto application and Apple CarPlay software compatibility.

Also standard is the suite of Harley-Davidson RDRS Safety Enhancements, a collection of technology designed to match motorcycle performance to available traction during acceleration, deceleration and braking, including: