New XRide suit by BMW Motorrad combines extensive rider protection and maximum comfort

Munich, 26 February 2020. With the XRide suit, BMW Motorrad demonstrates how maximum comfort can be combined with comprehensive protection and a stylish, sporty look. The close fit and striking design make for an exciting look. The XRide Pro men’s jacket, which is limited to 1,500 pieces, is also a real eye-catcher.

All elements of the XRide are characterised by great freedom of movement. This is achieved by body-hugging and effective protection as well as a strap technology specially designed for the XRide. Here the areas requiring protection have been wrapped with an elastic fabric tape to provide support. This ensures greater flexibility and at the same time improves the fit of the protectors without neglecting wearing comfort. The suit offers great freedom of movement, especially in zones such as the arms, shoulders and knees thanks to accordion stretch and ergonomic pleats in the form of specially positioned leather cut-outs, achieving the ideal balance between safety and dynamics. Smartly designed details provide the required functionality.

The leather of the jacket is lined with elastic and abrasion-resistant polyamide at the shoulders and arms as part of the Ergonomic Concept. The shoulders are fitted with close-fitting NP3 protectors, the elbows, hips and knees are protected with NP2 protectors and the back is shielded by NP-Pro long protectors. Cowhide leather inserts, which offer further protection, are located in possible fall zones and on the inside of the trousers. Reflectors on the upper arms, the front of the jacket, the knees and the lower leg area ensure good visibility in traffic.

With four front pockets, one of which is waterproof, one back pocket and two inside pockets, the jacket provides enough storage space for the odds and ends of motorcycling life. The AirVent system at the front with double zipper and the 3D spacer fabric at the back ensure perfect air conditioning in all weather conditions. An additional zipper at the leg bottoms provide further comfort. The trousers have a total of three pockets, one of which is an inside secret pocket.

The outsert jacket with integrated storm hood in the collar and the outsert trousers with long side zippers make putting the rider equipment on an easy affair. Both feature a small pack size, close fit and excellent durability thanks to abrasion-resistant print in stressed areas.

With its white cowhide inserts on the arms, the limited XRide Pro men’s jacket is a very special highlight in the rider equipment range. The leather is lined with elastic textile material and thus ensures greater flexibility in these areas. The eye-catching shoulder protectors made of a plastic-steel combination with BMW Motorrad branding make for additional visual highlights.

The XRide suit is available for men in sizes 46 to 66, 98 to 118 and 24 to 32, for women in sizes 34 to 48. The XRide Pro jacket is available for men in sizes 46 to 60.