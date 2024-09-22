Niccolò Canepa Retires from Professional Racing from WorldSBK at Cremona

Bittersweet Sunday for Pata Prometeon Yamaha in Cremona as Canepa Retires from Professional Racing

It was a challenging Sunday for Andrea Locatelli and Pata Prometeon Yamaha, with a seventh-place finish in the Superpole Race and ninth-place in Race 2 unrepresentative of the high potential and expectations ahead of Round 9 of the FIM Superbike World Championship in Cremona, Italy.

The team, and Loka himself, felt the possibility of a positive result was in reach as the #55 rider made another excellent race start to run sixth in the opening laps of Race 2 in the hottest conditions of the weekend. If it was not for Andrea Iannone re-joining the circuit unsafely on Lap 14, and Locatelli sustaining damage to his machine in the ensuing impact, a better finishing position than ninth at the chequered flag could have been possible.

Jonathan Rea’s replacement, Niccolò Canepa thoroughly enjoyed his final day of professional racing aboard the #59 Yamaha R1 WorldSBK, working with Crew Chief Andrew Pitt and the Pata Prometeon Yamaha and Crescent crew. Canepa completed both the Superpole Race and Race 2 to take the final chequered flag of his stellar career following much success over 20 years of motorcycle racing in categories at World Championship level. The Italian rider most notably achieved two FIM Endurance World Championship titles with the Yamalube YART Yamaha EWC Official Team.

Pata Prometeon Yamaha travel directly to Aragon as the “double-header” part of the season progresses. An update on Jonathan Rea’s fitness for next week will follow ahead of the start of the race weekend from 27-29 September, with the team looking forward to his return.

SUPERPOLE RACE RESULTS

RACE 2 RESULTS

Andrea Locatelli – SPRC: P7 / Race 2: P9

“It was a difficult weekend for some reason, we showed our potential in qualifying and we were not far away but the overall results are not what I would like to do here at home. It was a big opportunity for us – after the test in May, we were really competitive but during this weekend we were always struggling a bit with the rear grip, with the front grip, and we never found a big solution to improve the bike really well. But we need to look forward to the next round, we need to believe in ourselves and we need to try to push to the maximum at the last races. I’m happy because I gave my all, every single lap I tried to do my best so this is an important point. The guys are always working to improve and to give me the best, but we know that it’s never easy. I want to be positive and to go to Aragon with positive vibes next week.”

Niccolò Canepa – SPRC: P18 / Race 2: P19

“This morning I enjoyed riding the R1 a lot! We did a big change before the Superpole Race and I was able to gain some positions and have a good fight with the other Yamahas, so it was good fun. Race 2 was a bit more complicated but anyway, apart from the result I am really happy with my last race of my career. I enjoyed to see the chequered flag and to come back to the box to see the guys – to share the garage all weekend with Loka – it’s a really special day for me. I want to say thanks to Yamaha for this opportunity and now it’s time to think about the future. Thanks to everyone, to Crescent, to the guys, to Yamaha and to my teammate. We’re looking forward for Jonathan to come back.”

Paul Denning – Team Principal, Pata Prometeon Yamaha

“Andrea rode as hard as he could for every one of today’s 33 racing laps, but unfortunately our potential was not enough to bring him close to the podium positions. We suffered all weekend with a lack of rear grip and today, with a lack of turning – which is normally the R1’s strongest point. If it weren’t for Andrea Iannone re-entering the track erratically and without consideration in Race 2, Loka had the potential to finish a couple of places higher and challenge for the top six. He picked up damage from the incident which clearly compromised the rest of his race. Whilst we missed every single aspect of having JR here in the team this weekend, and of course missed his performance potential on the R1 – it was still a pleasure to have Nico ride his final ever professional race with us. In particular, he rode a very strong 10-lap Superpole Race this morning which he really enjoyed and beat some competitive WorldSBK riders. Congratulations to Nico on a wonderful and highly-varied racing career, and we’re really looking forward to continue working with him closely in his new role within Yamaha in the future.”