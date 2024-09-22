Intense weekend as Ducati team celebrating its riders on podium at Cremona Circuit

Bautista (P2) and Bulega (P3) on the podium of the Italian Round again in Race-2. Huertas finishes second and consolidates his points lead in WorldSSP The Italian Round closes with the Aruba.it Racing – Ducati team celebrating its riders on the podium at the Cremona Circuit.



As it happened yesterday, both Alvaro Bautista and Nicolò Bulega gained access to the parc ferme by finishing Race-2 in second and third position, respectively.

The Spanish rider first recovered seven positions in the morning’s Superpole Race and then managed to start from the second row. After a spectacular double overtaking move on Lowes (Kawasaki) and Iannone (Ducati), Bautista starts to make up ground on Bulega, passing him with three laps to go to close in behind Petrucci (Ducati).



Bulega makes a good start from fourth position and turns third at the first corner. On the third lap, he takes second position after overtaking Iannone. The Italian rider closes in third position, reducing the gap in the standings to 13 points from Razgatlioglu (BMW), who was forced to skip the Italian Round due to the injury suffered at Magny-Cours.



Alvaro Bautista (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati #1)

“It was an intense weekend. When I arrived in Cremona, I wondered if I could race, and today, I closed the round having finished on the podium twice. The feeling was excellent. I hope to replicate this feeling at Aragon and ride with less pain”.



Nicolò Bulega (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati #11)

“Overall, I am satisfied with the weekend results because this circuit doesn’t suit my riding style well. I still gained some essential points in the classification. I can’t wait to be at Aragon, one of my favourite tracks”.





WorldSSP

After his victory in Race 1, Adrian Huertas finished Race 2 – won by Manzi (Yamaha)—in second place, gaining valuable points also in light of Montella’s (Ducati) crash. The Spanish rider consolidates his lead in the standings with 43 points.



Adrian Huertas (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati #99)

“It wasn’t the best race of my season. But the only thing that matters is the classification, and after the difficult weekend at Magny-Cours, we took a significant step forward. Now we go to Aragon, my home GP”