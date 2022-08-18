Pittsburgh International Race Complex hosts round eight MotoAmerica

Danilo Petrucci and Ducati Head to PittRace Leading The Championship With Three Rounds to Go

The Pittsburgh International Race Complex hosts round eight as Petrucci and Gagne square off

Sunnyvale, Calif., August 17, 2022 — In a season that has seen more twists and turns than the undulating PittRace venue that will play host to round eight of the 2022 Medallia MotoAmerica Superbike Championship, Danilo Petrucci will once again head the points standings with three crucial rounds still to play for.

The Italian and the Warhorse HSBK Racing Ducati NYC team hold a 13-point advantage over current champion Yamaha’s Jake Gagne after claiming the race two win at the previous round at Brainerd in Minnesota.

Petrucci spent the previous weekend getting well-acquainted with the 2.78-mile venue where Superbike speeds are expected to hit 190 mph on the front and back straights.

This will be a crucial venue for Petrucci and the team as they close in on the MotoAmerica Superbike Championship crown with just two rounds after PittRace remaining.

Danilo Petrucci (Warhorse HSBK Racing Ducati NYC – Ducati #9): “I’m very motivated to race in Pittsburgh because we got the chance to race at the track on the Ducati Panigale V2 in an endurance race,” Petrucci said. “This information was helpful because the track is very narrow with many blind corners like many American tracks. But, for sure, I want to win again this weekend as we did in Brainerd’s second race. The title fight has swung back in our favor, but there is still a long way to go, so all that matters now is winning races.”

The Medallia MotoAmerica Superbike action from PittRace will kick off with practice at 10:35 am EDT on Friday, August 19. Race one is scheduled for Saturday, August 20 at 3:10 pm, and race two kicks off on Sunday, August 21 at 3:10 pm.