Return to Donington Park for WorldSSP and WorldSBK

|For the Donington Park round, Pirelli will rely on the same compounds used in BSB, namely soft rear tyres combined with SC1 and SC2 front, with the only exception being the D0444 front in WorldSSP
|Pirelli is ready to hit the track at Donington Park, the circuit that will host the fifth round of the FIM Superbike World Championship this weekend.
For this round, the Italian tyre manufacturer has chosen almost exclusively standard solutions, with the exception of the development SC1 in D0444 specification, which expands the range of front options for WorldSSP riders.
Same compounds also used in BSB, in WorldSSP the comparison of front SC1s continues
· Development front for the WorldSSP: the only development tyre is the SC1 front in D0444 specification, which has already made its debut at Misano. At the Italian round, in both races, around half of the riders on the grid chose it as an option.
· A fast track: in its current configuration, the Donington Park track is 4,020 metres long with 12 corners, seven right-handers and five left-handers. Although devoid of long straights, it generates a high average speed with a series of fast corners where precision and grip of the tyres make all the difference.
· Tyre temperature: the Craner corners are a sensitive point for the left tyre shoulder, as it is not used much up to that point and can get cold. Riders are asked to be careful in managing the temperature, knowing that the track conditions could also help if it gets hot enough.
· WorldWCR: The FIM Women’s Motorcycle World Championship also returns to the Donington Park track for the second round of the season. Each rider will be provided with Pirelli DIABLO Superbike tyres in sizes 120/70 R17 front and 180/60 R17 rear in quantities of three front and three rear, in SC1 compound for both axles. In the event of rain, DIABLO Rain in SCR1 compound, with the same size as the slicks at the front but 200/60 R17 at the rear.