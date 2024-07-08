Return to Donington Park for WorldSSP and WorldSBK

Pirelli is ready to hit the track at Donington Park, the circuit that will host the fifth round of the FIM Superbike World Championship this weekend.

For this round, the Italian tyre manufacturer has chosen almost exclusively standard solutions, with the exception of the development SC1 in D0444 specification, which expands the range of front options for WorldSSP riders. Same compounds also used in BSB, in WorldSSP the comparison of front SC1s continues



“In 2023 we raced at Donington, for the first time in two decades, on a new asphalt that offers more grip and a more even surface, but at the same time, also being more abrasive. Given these characteristics, the rear standard SC0 was the key choice for success in both classes last year, which is why we consider it a good choice for this year’s allocation as well. However, we don’t rule out the possibility that we might also see the SCX in action, more likely in the Superpole Race, as the teams have now gained more experience with it and, with the right weather and track conditions, it could offer that extra bit of grip that the riders like. Both specifications are standard solutions that are regularly found on the market, available to all motorcyclists, and are also successfully used in the British Superbike championship. For WorldSSP, in addition to the stock solutions we are also reintroducing the soft front SC1 development tyre in specification D0444, which we introduced for the first time at Misano, and which has already been the choice of almost half the grid in both Race 1 and Race 2. This will serve us well in gathering further information for the future development of this specification.” · Development front for the WorldSSP: the only development tyre is the SC1 front in D0444 specification, which has already made its debut at Misano. At the Italian round, in both races, around half of the riders on the grid chose it as an option. · A fast track: in its current configuration, the Donington Park track is 4,020 metres long with 12 corners, seven right-handers and five left-handers. Although devoid of long straights, it generates a high average speed with a series of fast corners where precision and grip of the tyres make all the difference. · Tyre temperature: the Craner corners are a sensitive point for the left tyre shoulder, as it is not used much up to that point and can get cold. Riders are asked to be careful in managing the temperature, knowing that the track conditions could also help if it gets hot enough. · WorldWCR: The FIM Women’s Motorcycle World Championship also returns to the Donington Park track for the second round of the season. Each rider will be provided with Pirelli DIABLO Superbike tyres in sizes 120/70 R17 front and 180/60 R17 rear in quantities of three front and three rear, in SC1 compound for both axles. In the event of rain, DIABLO Rain in SCR1 compound, with the same size as the slicks at the front but 200/60 R17 at the rear.