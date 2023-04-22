Road Atlanta MotoAmerica Superbike Championship roared into life today

2023 MotoAmerica Round 1 – Herrin and Forés in the Mix as MotoAmerica 2023 Kicks Off at Road Atlanta Sunnyvale, Calif., April 21, 2023 — The 2023 MotoAmerica Superbike Championship roared into life today at the iconic Road Atlanta venue in Hall County, Georgia, with Josh Herrin (Warhorse HSBK Racing Ducati NYC) settling in on the factory Panigale V4 R by taking sixth place behind the pacesetter.



Herrin completed a marathon of 29 laps across two sessions around the 2.5-mile venue, clocking a best time of 1:25.085 and putting him in the fight for the podium.



In the Supersport category, new rider Xavi Forés endured an electrical issue that limited his track time, but the Spanish veteran still clocked a time of 1:30.316 in Q1, 1.3-seconds from the pacesetter. That puts Forés in a provisional fifth place ahead of Saturday’s Q2 in his first race at Road Atlanta since 2004.



Superbike Qualifying 1 Results – Top 5

P1 – Jake Gagne (Yamaha) 1:23.453

P2 – Cameron Beaubier (BMW) 1:24.381

P3 – Cameron Petersen (Yamaha) 1:24.542

P4 – Mathew Scholtz (Yamaha) 1:24.666

P5 – PJ Jacobsen (BMW) 1:24.972

P6 – Josh Herrin (Ducati) 1:25.085



Supersport Qualifying 1 Results – Top 5

P1 – Tyler Scott (Suzuki) 1:28.977

P2 – Stefano Mesa (Kawasaki) 1:29.503

P3 – Michael Gilbert (Suzuki) 1:29.630

P4 – Joshua Hayes (Yamaha) 1:30.029

P5 – Xavi Fores (Ducati) 1:30.316



Xavi Forés (Warhorse HSBK Racing Ducati NYC – #12)

“Today was mixed sensations,” Forés said. “I feel really strong on the bike, but we had a few electrical issues and after two laps, we had to stop, which was a challenge that affected us in both sessions today. But we will get it sorted for tomorrow, so we are ready for qualifying and then it’s game on.”



Josh Herrin (Warhorse HSBK Racing Ducati NYC – #2)

“I would have been happy with the position, but I think we need to keep chipping away and getting comfortable with it,” Herrin said. “The electronics are so different compared to anything I’ve ridden before, so it’s a little difficult to say what I need to go faster, but that feedback will come with more laps. We’re looking for more front-end feel under brakes, so that’s something to work on, but we’re feeling good for only our third day on the bike. The goal is the podium this week so that’s what we’re working towards.”



Race one of the 2023 MotoAmerica Supersport Championship will kick off tomorrow, Saturday, April 22, at 2:10 pm EDT with race one for Superbike scheduled for 3:10 pm.