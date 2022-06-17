Shortness of breath and recovering from injuries sustained at Donington Park BSB

Team Suzuki Press Office – June 16.

Buildbase Suzuki heads to Knockhill this weekend for the fourth round of the Bennetts British Superbike Championship with Christian Iddon looking to maintain the momentum he’s been building in the opening three rounds, while Danny Kent returns to action after recovering from injuries sustained at Donington Park.

Iddon has been making steady progress with his GSX-R1000R Superbike, building round-by-round and after the previous outing at Donington he moved into the series’ Showdown places. However, with a best of sixth to his name this season, he’s now focussed on finding that missing piece to elevate him into podium contention.

Christian Iddon:

“We’ve had a solid start to the season and we’ve made progress every time we’ve been out, and I’m enjoying riding the bike, we just need to find that last little bit to get with the front group. We’ve improved my feeling with the bike and I feel like I know it a lot better now and understand it a lot more. So hopefully we can keep on this upward trajectory and start to fight for the podium. Knockhill should be good; I won there last year, and as it’s a short lap you can work through a few things in practice and make changes as you go. If we can start strongly we should be able to have a good weekend. I’m looking forward to it.”

Kent was enjoying his best weekend of the season at Donington after two difficult opening rounds of 2022, but a crash ended his weekend early and saw him suffer from concussion plus bruised and punctured lungs. However, after a period of rest and recuperation, he is back in action at Knockhill.

Danny Kent:

“The first week or so after Donington I felt short of breath but that’s improved and I’m not in any pain now, which is obviously good and I’m feeling ready to go. Naturally I was disappointed not to finish the weekend at Donington, but it was the best I’d felt on the bike this season, despite two crashes. At Knockhill this weekend we’ll just do our thing, focus on our own pace during practice and hopefully have a solid weekend.”

The fourth round of the Bennetts British Superbike Championship at Knockhill takes place on 17-19 June, with the first of three races taking place at 16:30 on Saturday, followed by two more races at 13:15 and 16:00 on Sunday.

