Show-stopping performance at FIM Motocross World Championship Czech Republic

Seewer Soars to Third Podium Finish of 2023 Season in Loket

Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MXGP’s Jeremy Seewer put in a show-stopping performance at the 12th round of the FIM Motocross World Championship in Loket, Czech Republic, finishing second and fourth in the two action-packed races for third overall. At the same time, Glenn Coldenhoff demonstrated phenomenal speed and a fierce fighting spirit, finishing fourth and seventh, for fifth overall.

Battling hot, dry, and slippery conditions, Seewer and Coldenhoff both shone as they took on the steep hillside circuit of Loket. In an exciting start to the Grand Prix, Coldenhoff went head to head with championship leaders Jorge Prado and Romain Febvre around turn one, as Seewer made a quick pass on Gebben van Venrooy Yamaha’s Calvin Vlaanderen to take fourth.

After 20-minutes of intense action, Seewer set off on a charge and passed both Coldenhoff and Prado while closing in on the leader, Febvre, at a remarkable pace. Despite a thrilling attempt to challenge the lead on the final lap, the Swiss sensation left his run too late and narrowly missed the victory by less than a second. The rapid ‘91’ had to settle for a well-deserved second place finish, while ‘The Hoff’ remained smooth and consistent to finish fourth.

In the second race, Seewer displayed mind-blowing speed and aggression as he battled Febvre for the lead in the first half of the race before making a small mistake in a slick right-hander.

Fortunately, he was able to make a quick recovery and managed to fight back to fourth, which ultimately secured his place on the podium.

At the same time, Coldenhoff mounted an epic charge from outside the top 10, but ultimately finished seventh after a fall on the final lap, while Vlaanderen capitalized on the mistakes of the main championship contenders to secure his first race win of 2023.

Following a strong round of racing, Seewer has strengthened his championship medal aspirations, and is now third in the standings. Coldenhoff remains fifth.

The next round of the FIM Motocross World Championship will take place next weekend in Lommel, Belgium – a track that is situated just 14 kilometers from the Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MXGP team’s Dutch based headquarters.

Click here to view the results from the MXGP of Czech Republic.

Jeremy Seewer

3rd MXGP of Czech Republic, 42-points

3rd MXGP Championship Standings, 465-points

“I’m feeling good. My physical condition is good, my starts are good, and my speed is good. I am a little bit frustrated to finish third because I felt that I had what it takes to fight for the GP win today. But I made a mistake, and that was my own fault. I am happy with how I rode, especially in the first race. I know I have all the tools to keep pushing for the win, so I look forward to more strong performances in the coming races.”

Glenn Coldenhoff

5th MXGP of Czech Republic, 30-points

5th MXGP Championship Standings, 428-points

“This weekend started well for me. I felt good here all weekend. The first race today was good. I had a good start and battled Prado for most of the race for second but made a mistake which allowed Jeremy (Seewer) to pass me. I tried really hard to pass them, but in the end they’re smart riders, and I didn’t manage to make the move. In the second race, I felt really good going in, but missed the start a little bit and then another rider parked it in turn two and almost crashed, which cost me five positions. I went crazy to fight back in the first few laps, which I usually don’t do, but I really wanted the podium this weekend. I knew I had the speed to run with the top guys and fight for it, but it didn’t work out so I am pretty disappointed. It’s a tough pill to swallow.”