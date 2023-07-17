This old-school track that has been a staple on the calendar for so many years

The 2023 FIM Motocross World Championship marched on in the familiar setting of Loket, Czechia, today. The old-school track that has been a staple on the calendar for so many years hosted round twelve of the current season and provided another opportunity for the Nestaan Husqvarna Factory Racing trio to shine.

The first MX2 moto was where Kay de Wolf, the top finisher aboard an FC 250, shined. The pace that he unleashed was phenomenal; he charged from fifth to third and was recording lap times that were seconds quicker than anyone else on track. Third was where he ended – the deficit was too significant to overcome – but the post-race discussion revolved around his raw pace. Unfortunately, a mediocre start did not aid his quest for gold in moto two and he ended up in fourth. 3-4 scores meant that he claimed a trophy at the conclusion of the Grand Prix, as he was classified in third overall. The significant haul of points helped him climb into second in the championship standings as well. Thirty-five points is the deficit to the current series leader.

Lucas Coenen suffered from even worse starts – he failed to start either moto in the top ten and was left with a significant amount of work to do on the one-lined layout. Progressing from fifteenth to eighth was a respectable effort in moto one. Eighth was where he ended in what was an uneventful second moto, in addition, and such a consistent scorecard meant that he was eighth in the overall classification too.

Roan van de Moosdijk had an outing to forget, unfortunately, as a ninth in moto one was his highlight. It seemed that he was going to improve on that in moto two, but he was unable to finish. The twelve points that were secured in moto one put him sixteenth in the overall classification. Sixth is the position that he continues to occupy in the championship standings.

Kay de Wolf: “It is great to be back on the podium! Today was a step in the right direction. The work that we have done on hard-pack tracks seems to be paying off, so I am happy. This is good momentum heading into a couple of GPs that I really like.”

Lucas Coenen: “This was not the day that I was hoping to have, of course, but we collected some solid points. I am already excited to get back on track at Lommel. I am so excited to race at home and I hope to be back on the podium.”

The Grand Prix of Czechia marked the beginning of a demanding triple header. Nestaan Husqvarna Factory Racing will leap into the sand of Lommel, Belgium, next weekend – that’ll mark round thirteen – and then the Grand Prix of Finland will follow immediately after that.

Results – 2023 FIM Motocross World Championship, Round Twelve

MX2 – Overall

1. Jago Geerts (Yamaha) 45pts; 2. Simon Längenfelder (GASGAS) 40pts; 3. Kay de Wolf (Husqvarna) 38pts… 8. Lucas Coenen (Husqvarna) 26pts; 16. Roan van de Moosdijk (Husqvarna) 12pts

MX2 – Moto One

1. Jago Geerts (Yamaha) 33:46.123; 2. Kevin Horgmo (Kawasaki) 33:48.371; 3. Kay de Wolf (Husqvarna) 33:55.041… 8. Lucas Coenen (Husqvarna) 34:12.930; 9. Roan van de Moosdijk (Husqvarna) 34:15.841

MX2 – Moto Two

1. Andrea Adamo (KTM) 35:41.660; 2. Simon Längenfelder (GASGAS) 35:46.939; 3. Jago Geerts (Yamaha) 35:55.537; 4. Kay de Wolf (Husqvarna) 35:59.850… 8. Lucas Coenen (Husqvarna) 36:17.568; 29. Roan van de Moosdijk (Husqvarna) 13:26.203

MX2 – Championship Standings

1. Andrea Adamo (KTM) 531pts; 2. Kay de Wolf (Husqvarna) 496pts; 3. Jago Geerts (Yamaha) 491pts… 6. Roan van de Moosdijk (Husqvarna) 433pts; 8. Lucas Coenen (Husqvarna) 372pts