SOLID RESULT FOR COLTON HAAKER AT THE DONNER HARD ENDURO

Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Colton Haaker wrapped up the 2021 AMA West Extreme Championship in Norden, California on Sunday with the brutally tough Donner Hard Enduro, where he came away with a solid fourth on the day.

Ultimately concluding with a four-hour hare scramble style race on Sunday, the weekend began on Saturday with a qualifying session where Haaker solidified a front-row start position with fourth overall in the Pro division. He got off to a great start in Sunday’s Main Event, securing the holeshot and early lead. Battling with a pair of KTM riders early on, Haaker ended up going down twice on the first lap due to low visibility in the dusty conditions. From there, he got back going in fourth and chipped away for six grueling laps, battling his way through multiple crashes to ultimately finish just off the podium in fourth.

“Donner Hard Enduro was definitely a frustrating weekend for me,” Haaker said. “It was a faster race with a lot of dust and silt, which made it tough. I got a good start but crashed in the dust twice on the first lap and twice by my own mistake. After four hours of racing, I think I amounted to something like 10 crashes and a fourth place finish.”

Husqvarna Motorcycles-supported rider Ryder Leblond had another impressive ride, capturing a top-five overall finish as the last rider to complete all six laps of the race.

Next: Bad Medicine at Fallen Timbers – July 17 – Little Hocking, Ohio

Overall Pro Results – Donner Hard Enduro

1. Trystan Hart, KTM

2. Cody Webb, Sherco

3. Taylor Robert, KTM

4. Colton Haaker – Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing

5. Ryder Leblond, Husqvarna

6. Cory Graffunder, Husqvarna

…

10. Daniel Lewis, Husqvarna