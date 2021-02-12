Riello UPS Ducati renewing partnership for 2021 MotoGP World Championship

The Borgo Panigale-based team and the Verona-based company celebrate 15 years of collaboration by renewing their partnership for the 2021 MotoGP World Championship.



Riello UPS, a brand of the Riello Elettronica Group, a global player in the production of uninterruptible power supplies, photovoltaic inverters and Energy Storage Systems, will once again be a partner of the Ducati Lenovo Team for the 2021 MotoGP World Championship. With the renewal of the partnership, the two Italian companies, synonymous with excellence and technology at the highest level, reach 15 years of collaboration this year.



Riello UPS will have great visibility in MotoGP thanks to the presence of its brand on the front fairings and tails of the Desmosedici GP bikes of Francesco Bagnaia and Jack Miller, as well as on the riders’ suits and the team’s clothing.



In addition to supporting the Ducati Lenovo Team in MotoGP, the Verona-based company, which pursuits ever-higher technological standards and has a Made in Italy production, contributes to the performance of the entire Ducati Corse department by supplying new-generation uninterruptible power supplies to protect the sophisticated electronic control and communication equipment, guaranteeing maximum levels of safety and reliability.



Luigi Dall’Igna, General Manager of Ducati Corse: “We are eager to start this new season and to measure ourselves once again on the international stage by challenging all the other manufacturers in terms of technology and strategy, and doing so once again alongside Riello UPS demonstrates the great synergy that exists between these two Italian excellences. 15 years of partnership is a great achievement. Still, we always like to look ahead and relaunch challenges towards even more ambitious results, a philosophy that we share with Riello UPS and which is the secret of our partnership”.



Pierantonio Riello, Chairman of Riello Elettronica: “Meeting the markets’ challenges by focusing on technological research of excellence has always been our strategy, even more so to overcome periods of great global crisis such as the one we have gone through and which has not yet ended. This is why we have once again relaunched the challenge alongside Ducati Corse which, like us, each year sets itself increasingly ambitious goals and pursues them with the utmost attention to detail and teamwork”.





About Riello UPS

Riello UPS is the brand of uninterruptible power supplies for Data Centres, offices, electromedical applications, security and emergency equipment, industrial complexes, and communication systems, designed and produced by RPS S.p.A., a company based in Italy and part of the Riello Elettronica Group. With the Riello UPS brand, RPS S.p.A. is the industry leader in Italy and firmly placed among the top five companies in the world in technological research, production, sales, and assistance. The pursuit of quality, the optimization of resources and a strong drive towards technological innovation, together with seriousness, consistency, and experience, make RPS S.p.A. a company able to meet the needs of a fast-growing market. RPS S.p.A. has two production sites in Italy, 16 subsidiaries placed between Europe, the United States, the United Arab Emirates, China, India, Singapore, Vietnam and Australia, and a presence in over 85 countries worldwide, that offers a very high level of customer service.