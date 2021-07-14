Honda’s endurance teams targeting victory at the 12 Hours of Estoril

F.C.C. TSR Honda France is set to extract the most out of their Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP machine at the 12 Hours of Estoril, where the Japanese team finished second last year, only 24.5s from the win.

Although at the previous race, at Le Mans, F.C.C. TSR Honda France finished in ninth place, the team showed a very solid and consistent performance during the race, and proved to have a high endurance spirit and ability to fight until the end.

Honda’s endurance specialists Josh Hook, Mike Di Meglio and Yuki Takahashi are aiming for victory at the technical Estoril circuit, where last year Mike Di Meglio secured the fastest lap of the race (1’39.270).

National Motos are leading the Superstock championship after an incredible win and a very consistent race at the 24 Heures Le Mans aboard the Fireblade SP. Guillaume Antiga, Stéphane Égea and Enzo Boulom will defend their position in a hard battle expected amongst the Superstock teams at the Portuguese circuit.

Privateers RAC 41 Chromeburner are looking forward to getting back to the track and are confident for a good result after having retired in the early stages of the Le Mans race due to a crash.

The 12 Hours of Estoril officially starts on Thursday 15th July with free practice, qualifying and night practice. The final positions on the starting grid will be determined after the last qualifying sessions, which take place on Friday 16th July. The race will be flagged off at 10:00am (CEST) on Saturday 17th July.