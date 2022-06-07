Stellar ride takes first victory with Yamaha in thrilling MotoAmerica Superbike Race

Fresh N Lean Progressive Yamaha Racing’s Cameron Petersen put in a stellar ride to take his first victory with the team in a thrilling MotoAmerica Superbike Race 2 at Road America. Jake Gagne finished fourth despite challenging conditions in today’s shortened race in Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin.
Declared a wet race, riders shod their Superbikes with rain tires, but the 4.048-mile track started to dry out, making for tricky track conditions. Petersen matched his start from yesterday and was battling upfront straight away. It turned into a three-rider fight with several lead changes over the eight laps. The South African was shuffled to second at the start of that final lap, but he countered back to reclaim the lead in Turn 5 and then distanced himself from the competition. Petersen ultimately saved the best for last, setting the fastest lap of the race to secure his first win aboard the Attack Performance Yamaha R1 and also his second-career Superbike victory.
Gagne quickly recovered to fourth after a bad start from pole position in the challenging conditions. The reigning Superbike Champion put his head down but was unable to close the gap on the lead trio in the shortened race and finished comfortably in fourth to score valuable points for the championship.
The Fresh N Lean Progressive Yamaha Racing Team returns to action in three-weeks time for Round 5 of the MotoAmerica Superbike Championship at The Ridge Motorsports Park in Shelton, Washington, on June 24-26.
Fresh N Lean Progressive Yamaha Racing Team Manager
“Our Yamaha R1s continue to set the standard, and I cannot say enough about the performance of the entire team. They did an amazing job ensuring that we remained a permanent fixture at the front of the field.
“Cameron did a great job this weekend racing at the front and winning Race 2. He has shown to be a quick study in any condition. Jake once again was the dominant force and the pace setter, but unfortunately, a bad start and a shortened race made it difficult for him to bridge the gap to the front group. We are looking forward to our next race at The Ridge, where last year we finished 1-2. Our goal is to repeat that result, and we will be working hard to achieve that.”
Fresh N’ Lean Progressive Yamaha Racing
“It was a wild race! I knew I had those two guys behind me, and we went back and forth a little bit. About four laps into the race, it was pretty scary on these wets (tires). We were spinning everywhere, all the way down the straightaway and just tucking the front everywhere. It was so much fun racing these guys, and I’m so stoked to get the win! I knew PJ (Jacobsen) might have the opportunity to draft me to the line, so I just did everything I could on that last lap. I had a few scary moments out there, but I wasn’t going to give up that easy. I wanted this so bad. Yesterday was a bit of a bummer, but to bounce back like this is incredible.
“The team once again did an amazing job. I’m just feeling at home on this motorcycle. This is the first weekend where I’ve really felt connected with the bike. Once again, I did it in sketchy conditions, so it would be nice to get a win in a dry race, but we’re chipping away at it every single weekend. I trust in the process, listen to what these guys have to tell me, and sooner or later, I know we will get there. I’m so happy right now. Let’s keep this rolling.”
Fresh N Lean Progressive Yamaha Racing
“We had a rough race today, but I’m glad we brought it home in fourth with some good points. It was really tricky out there. I got a bad start and spun all the way off the line. I kind of knew right from the get-go we were a little off, and I was struggling in certain areas. Cam did a great job today with his win, so hats off to him. We’re ready to roll on to Washington!”