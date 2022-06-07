Stellar ride takes first victory with Yamaha in thrilling MotoAmerica Superbike Race

Declared a wet race, riders shod their Superbikes with rain tires, but the 4.048-mile track started to dry out, making for tricky track conditions. Petersen matched his start from yesterday and was battling upfront straight away. It turned into a three-rider fight with several lead changes over the eight laps. The South African was shuffled to second at the start of that final lap, but he countered back to reclaim the lead in Turn 5 and then distanced himself from the competition. Petersen ultimately saved the best for last, setting the fastest lap of the race to secure his first win aboard the Attack Performance Yamaha R1 and also his second-career Superbike victory.

Gagne quickly recovered to fourth after a bad start from pole position in the challenging conditions. The reigning Superbike Champion put his head down but was unable to close the gap on the lead trio in the shortened race and finished comfortably in fourth to score valuable points for the championship.

The Fresh N Lean Progressive Yamaha Racing Team returns to action in three-weeks time for Round 5 of the MotoAmerica Superbike Championship at The Ridge Motorsports Park in Shelton, Washington, on June 24-26.