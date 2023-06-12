Super dark in the Virginia woods for Cherokee National Enduro

Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Craig DeLong remained a solid fourth overall in the standings after finishing fourth in the NE Pro1 class on his FX 350 at this weekend’s Cherokee National Enduro in Greensboro, Georgia, Round 5 of the 2023 AMA National Enduro Series.

DeLong took a solid win at the previous round in Virginia, but struggled to find his groove in Georgia, where a driving rain storm forced the cancellation of the sixth and final test. He clawed his way up to within four seconds of third place, but in the end, settled for fourth position.

“I didn’t start that great, I was eighth after the first test and just started building from there,” said DeLong. “I just rode my race and I actually closed up on Steward [Baylor] in the fourth test, but it just wasn’t enough. We got rained on in the morning and it wasn’t too bad, but during test four it was coming down pretty hard – just super dark in the woods.”

Back from an injury that forced him to miss the previous two rounds, Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing teammate Trevor Bollinger raced to a solid sixth-place position at the Cherokee Enduro.

Bollinger started strong and sat in second overall early in the race, but heavy rains and a late start number took their toll on Bollinger onboard his FX 350, as he eventually settled for a sixth-place result.

“I didn’t race the last two rounds, so I started pretty far back,” commented Bollinger. “It rained in the first test and the leaders were already through the test when it started raining, so felt I was going to lose a lot of time, but I ended up third in that test. I was sitting second after two tests, before it started raining in that fourth test and by the time I got in the test it was just downhill. I think it was a combination of the late start row and me not riding the mud good made us just kind of fall off there at the end.”

Next Round (6): Cross Fork, PA – July 23, 2023

Cherokee National Enduro – Results

NE Pro1 Class

1. Grant Baylor (GAS)

2. Josh Toth (GAS)

3. Steward Baylor (KTM)

4. Craig DeLong – Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing

…

6. Trevor Bollinger – Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing

Overall Championship Standings

1. Grant Baylor, 131 points

2. Josh Toth, 112

3. Ryder Lafferty, 103

4. Craig DeLong – Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing, 98