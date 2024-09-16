Suzuki GSX-8R makes BSB racing debut with Powerslide Motorcycles

Suzuki’s GSX-8R made its National Sportbike Championship debut at the weekend, with Taylor Moreton racing the Powerslide Motorcycles Suzuki at Oulton Park.

The Powerslide team spent the summer building the 8R following the bike’s launch in the spring. However, with their rivals in the new-for-2024 series already up to speed and armed with data and experience – plus the changeable weather conditions over the weekend – it was always going to be a challenge for the Stoke-based squad.

Though on the back foot, the team worked meticulously through practice and qualifying, steadily improving the package and the lap times, before Moreton qualified in 20th place. However, the arrival of rain on Sunday made for a difficult race, and with no prior wet weather experience for the team or rider with the new 8R Moreton took the flag in 26th.

Demonstrating the importance of prior circuit data and experience, Moreton’s qualifying time this weekend would have put him 10th on the grid at the opening round. Yet despite the result, it proved a solid first outing for the GSX-8R in the UK domestic series, a bike that has been winning in the MotoAmerica Twins Cup this season with Rocco Landers onboard. The team will see out the remaining two rounds of the 2024 before launching a full campaign in 2025.

Powerslide Motorcycles’ team principal Brad Clarke said, “Obviously we knew the challenges we would face this weekend, but I would be lying if I said I was happy after showing so much promise in FP3 where I honestly thought we would cruise into the 44s come race day. But that’s racing and the main thing was to get laps in, and to be only a couple of seconds off after FP3 was impressive. Looking over the data we can see where we are losing out, and hopefully we can make gains in those areas. We have a test on Tuesday to see where we are at and then we can look to improve at Donington. We all know the potential of this package and Taylor and of it hadn’t rained I know we would have been knocking on the door of the top 10.” Taylor Moreton reflected on the result, saying, “It was great to be back. This weekend was just about getting the bike to feel like my own and we were looking forward to the race, but then the heavens opened and with no wet track time it was a last minute dash to get the bike changed only for it to dry during the race. But our time in FP3 would have put us sixth at the previous test so it shows just how much the bikes and riders have come on this year so to be able to do that lap time, first time out, gives us confidence.” Jak Tyrrell, Suzuki GB marketing manager, added, “It was great to see the 8R in race spec and in the British Superbike paddock this weekend, and I have to thank Brad and the Powerslide team for their hard work to get the bike to this point. They had a real challenge on their hands this weekend and they did an excellent job in rising to meet it. The 8R’s been widely praised following its launch earlier this year as a road and track day-friendly machine, and Powerslide have further demonstrated its circuit capabilities by proving its competitiveness in the Sportbike Championship. The bike is also winning races in the US, so hopefully we’ll see some more 8Rs on the grid in 2025.”

The Powerslide Motorcycles GSX-8R swaps the standard suspension for Bitubo units, with power boosted and weight saved courtesy of a Spark exhaust system. There’s also a Spider top yoke, clip-ons, and rearsets.

To comply with class regulations it runs a Mectronik ECU, using the standard loom and throttle bodies. Peak power gets a lift thanks to new cams from UK-based specialists Kent Cams, with further development work carried out by Moto46 and PCR Performance. Protection comes from GB Racing engine covers, with the whole package wrapped in Pro Fibre bodywork.

23-year-old Taylor Moreton, who piloted the Powerslide Motorcycles GSX-8R, returned to the BSB paddock after finishing third in the domestic Moto3-based championship in 2018. He’s also raced in the National Superstock 600 championship, and made appearances in World Supersport 300.