Pirelli is again betting on allocation made available for Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli

After the Grand Prix of San Marino and the Rimini Riviera, two weeks later the Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli returns to host another round of the World Motorcycle Championship, the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix, scheduled from Friday 20 to Sunday 22 September.

For this second GP, Pirelli confirms the successful allocation already brought to the same circuit two weeks ago. This will also be an opportunity to see the new development SC0 (soft) rear tyre in D0640 specification for Moto2™ in action, which made its debut at Misano in the last GP and was immediately highly appreciated by the riders. The goal is to validate the new Moto2™ rear tyre that the riders liked so much “Two weeks ago, right here in Misano, we debuted a new development rear in soft compound in Moto2™, the D0640 specification, which replaced the medium SC1 solution alongside the standard soft SC0. The results were extremely positive, to the point that the new solution was used in the race by 30 of the 31 riders on the grid. The fact that we have obtained such a broad consensus is certainly a very encouraging sign but not enough to allow us to validate the performance of this new solution. In fact, our validation process requires a development tyre to be tested in the race several times and in different situations and conditions before it can become part of the range, so it’s good that we can see this new solution in action again, perhaps even with lower asphalt temperatures than two weeks ago to assess its range of use and versatility. That said, also for Moto3™, we have decided to confirm the exact same allocation, both in terms of compounds and quantities, already planned for the first GP at Misano because we have seen that it has fully satisfied the needs of teams and riders, also allowing to break the various track records. It will be interesting to see if there will be further improvements in this second GP thanks to the data and information acquired two weeks ago, assuming of course that the weekend will be characterised by good weather.” · Allocation in details: in Moto2™ each rider will be able to choose between SC1 (soft) and SC2 (medium) at the front, while at the rear between the two soft solutions, the standard SC0 and the development one in D0640 specification. Each of the four DIABLO Superbike slick solutions is available in quantities of 8 units per rider. Also in Moto3™, riders will be able to choose between SC1 (soft) and SC2 (medium) for the front, to be combined with SC1 (soft) or SC2 (medium) at the rear. In this case, the front tyres are available in 7 units for each compound while for the rear tyres for each compound there are 8 tyres per rider. For both classes there are also the DIABLO Rain wet tyres, in the quantity of 5 per rider for the front and 6 for the rear. · The records to beat: On the occasion of the GP of San Marino and the Riviera di Rimini, new records were set in both classes. In Moto2™, Aron Canet (Fantic Racing/Kalex) set a new all-time lap record in 1’35.185 in P2 with SC1 soft compound tyres at the front and D0640 development soft at the rear. Alonso Lopez (Beta Tools SpeedUp/Boscoscuro) set a new race lap record on his eighth lap with a time of 1’36.003. In Moto3™, David Alonso (CFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team/CFMOTO) set the all-time lap record in P2 in 1’40.184 using medium SC2 front and soft SC1 rear tyres, while Ángel Piqueras (Leopard Racing/Honda) won the race, setting a new race lap record of 1’40.856.