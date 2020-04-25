Suzuki Motorcycle Offer 0% APR financing for 60 months plus $1500 Cash Back

OFFERS FINANCIAL LINK
Qualifying Models
CRUISER
2020 Suzuki Boulevard M109R B.O.S.S.
MSRP: $15,199*
as low as 1.99% APR for 36 months on approved Credit3
$1,500 Customer Cash2
2019 Suzuki Boulevard M109R B.O.S.S.
MSRP: $15,149*
as low as 1.99% APR for 36 months on approved Credit3
$2,000 Customer Cash2
2018/2017 Suzuki Boulevard M109R B.O.S.S.
MSRP: $14,999*
as low as 1.99% APR for 36 months on approved Credit3
$2,000 Customer Cash2
2019 Suzuki Boulevard M90
MSRP: $11,349*
as low as 1.99% APR for 36 months on approved Credit3
$1,200 Customer Cash2
2018 Suzuki Boulevard M90
MSRP: $11,249*
as low as 1.99% APR for 36 months on approved Credit3
$1,300 Customer Cash2
2017 Suzuki Boulevard M90
MSRP: $11,199*
as low as 1.99% APR for 36 months on approved Credit3
$1,300 Customer Cash2
2019 Suzuki Boulevard M50
MSRP: $8,699*
as low as 1.99% APR for 36 months on approved Credit3
$750 Customer Cash2
2018 Suzuki Boulevard M50
MSRP: $8,649*
as low as 1.99% APR for 36 months on approved Credit3
$900 Customer Cash2
2017 Suzuki Boulevard M50
MSRP: $8,599*
as low as 1.99% APR for 36 months on approved Credit3
$900 Customer Cash2
2019 Suzuki Boulevard C90 B.O.S.S.
MSRP: $12,549*
as low as 1.99% APR for 36 months on approved Credit3
$1,200 Customer Cash2
2018 Suzuki Boulevard C90 B.O.S.S.
MSRP: $12,449*
as low as 1.99% APR for 36 months on approved Credit3
$1,300 Customer Cash2
2017 Suzuki Boulevard C90 B.O.S.S.
MSRP: $12,399*
as low as 1.99% APR for 36 months on approved Credit3
$1,300 Customer Cash2
2020 Suzuki Boulevard C50
MSRP: 8,299*
as low as 1.99% APR for 36 months on approved Credit3
$750 Customer Cash2
2019 Suzuki Boulevard C50
MSRP: 8,299*
as low as 1.99% APR for 36 months on approved Credit3
$1,000 Customer Cash2
2018 Suzuki Boulevard C50
MSRP: 8,249*
as low as 1.99% APR for 36 months on approved Credit3
$1000 Customer Cash2
2017 Suzuki Boulevard C50
MSRP: 8,199*
as low as 1.99% APR for 36 months on approved Credit3
$1,000 Customer Cash2
2019 Suzuki Boulevard S40
MSRP: $5,799*
as low as 1.99% APR for 36 months on approved Credit3
2018 Suzuki Boulevard S40
MSRP: $5,749*
as low as 1.99% APR for 36 months on approved Credit3
2017 Suzuki Boulevard S40
MSRP: $5,699*
as low as 1.99% APR for 36 months on approved Credit3
TOURING
2019 Suzuki Boulevard C90T
MSRP: $13,049*
as low as 1.99% APR for 36 months on approved Credit3
$1,200 Customer Cash2
2018 Suzuki Boulevard C90T
MSRP: $12,949*
as low as 1.99% APR for 36 months on approved Credit3
$1,300 Customer Cash2
2017 Suzuki Boulevard C90T
MSRP: $12,899*
as low as 1.99% APR for 36 months on approved Credit3
$1,300 Customer Cash2
2020 Suzuki Boulevard C50T
MSRP: $9,599*
as low as 1.99% APR for 36 months on approved Credit3
$750 Customer Cash2
2019 Suzuki Boulevard C50T
MSRP: $9,499*
as low as 1.99% APR for 36 months on approved Credit3
$1,000 Customer Cash2
2018 Suzuki Boulevard C50T
MSRP: $9,449*
as low as 1.99% APR for 36 months on approved Credit3
$1,000 Customer Cash2
2017 Suzuki Boulevard C50T
MSRP: $9,399*
as low as 1.99% APR for 36 months on approved Credit3
$1,000 Customer Cash2
SPORTBIKE
2020 Hayabusa
MSRP: $14,799*Estimate Monthly Payments
as low as 0% APR for 60 months on approved Credit1
$1,000 Customer Cash2
2019 Hayabusa
MSRP: $14,799*Estimate Monthly Payments
as low as 0% APR for 60 months on approved Credit1
$1,500 Customer Cash2
2018 Hayabusa
MSRP: $14,699*Estimate Monthly Payments
as low as 0% APR for 60 months on approved Credit1
$1,500 Customer Cash2
2017 Hayabusa
MSRP: $14,599*Estimate Monthly Payments
as low as 0% APR for 60 months on approved Credit1
$1,500 Customer Cash2
2020 GSX-R1000R
MSRP: $17,699*Estimate Monthly Payments
as low as 0% APR for 60 months on approved Credit1
Yoshimura Alpha Signature Series Carbon Fiber Slip-On7
2019 GSX-R1000R
MSRP: $17,499*Estimate Monthly Payments
as low as 0% APR for 60 months on approved Credit1
$1,500 Customer Cash2
2018/2017 GSX-R1000R
MSRP: $17,199*Estimate Monthly Payments
as low as 0% APR for 60 months on approved Credit1
$1,500 Customer Cash2
2020 GSX-R1000
MSRP: $15,599*Estimate Monthly Payments
as low as 0% APR for 60 months on approved Credit1
Yoshimura Alpha Signature Series Carbon Fiber Slip-On7
2019 GSX-R1000X
MSRP: $15,399*Estimate Monthly Payments
as low as 0% APR for 60 months on approved Credit1
$1,500 Customer Cash2
2018/2017 GSX-R1000 ABS
MSRP: $15,099*Estimate Monthly Payments
as low as 0% APR for 60 months on approved Credit1
$1,500 Customer Cash2
2018/2017 GSX-R1000
MSRP: $14,699*Estimate Monthly Payments
as low as 0% APR for 60 months on approved Credit1
$1,500 Customer Cash2
2020 GSX-R750
MSRP: $12,499*Estimate Monthly Payments
as low as 0% APR for 60 months on approved Credit1
$750 Customer Cash2
2019 GSX-R750
MSRP: $12,499*Estimate Monthly Payments
as low as 0% APR for 60 months on approved Credit1
$1,000 Customer Cash2
2018 GSX-R750
MSRP: $12,399*Estimate Monthly Payments
as low as 0% APR for 60 months on approved Credit1
$1,000 Customer Cash2
2017 GSX-R750
MSRP: $12,299*Estimate Monthly Payments
as low as 0% APR for 60 months on approved Credit1
$1,000 Customer Cash2
2020 GSX-R600
MSRP: $11,399*Estimate Monthly Payments
as low as 0% APR for 60 months on approved Credit1
Yoshimura Alpha Signature Series Carbon Fiber Slip-On7
2019 GSX-R600
MSRP: $11,399*Estimate Monthly Payments
as low as 0% APR for 60 months on approved Credit1
$1,000 Customer Cash2
2018 GSX-R600
MSRP: $11,299*Estimate Monthly Payments
as low as 0% APR for 60 months on approved Credit1
$1,000 Customer Cash2
2017 GSX-R600
MSRP: $11,199*Estimate Monthly Payments
as low as 0% APR for 60 months on approved Credit1
$1,000 Customer Cash2
2020 GSX250R ABS
MSRP: $4,899*Estimate Monthly Payments
as low as 0% APR for 60 months on approved Credit1
$500 Customer Cash2
2019 GSX250R ABS
MSRP: $4,899*Estimate Monthly Payments
as low as 0% APR for 60 months on approved Credit1
$750 Customer Cash2
2020 GSX250R
MSRP: $4,599*Estimate Monthly Payments
as low as 0% APR for 60 months on approved Credit1
$500 Customer Cash2
2019 GSX250R
MSRP: $4,599*Estimate Monthly Payments
as low as 0% APR for 60 months on approved Credit1
$750 Customer Cash2
2018 GSX250R
MSRP: $4,549*Estimate Monthly Payments
as low as 0% APR for 60 months on approved Credit1
$750 Customer Cash2
2018 GSX250R
MSRP: $4,499*Estimate Monthly Payments
as low as 0% APR for 60 months on approved Credit1
$750 Customer Cash2
STANDARD
2020 KATANA
MSRP: $13,499*Estimate Monthly Payments
as low as 0% APR for 60 months on approved Credit1
$500 KATANA Owner Loyalty Incentive5
Payments As Low As $155.99 Qualified Buyers For 72 Months8
2020 GSX-S1000F
MSRP: $11,599*Estimate Monthly Payments
as low as 0% APR for 60 months on approved Credit1
$750 Customer Cash2
2019 GSX-S1000FZ
MSRP: $11,599*Estimate Monthly Payments
as low as 0% APR for 60 months on approved Credit1
$1,000 Customer Cash2
2018 GSX-S1000F ABS
MSRP: $11,299*Estimate Monthly Payments
as low as 0% APR for 60 months on approved Credit1
$1,000 Customer Cash2
2017 GSX-S1000F ABS
MSRP: $10,999*Estimate Monthly Payments
as low as 0% APR for 60 months on approved Credit1
$1,000 Customer Cash2
2019 GSX-S1000Z
MSRP: $11,099*Estimate Monthly Payments
as low as 0% APR for 60 months on approved Credit1
$1,000 Customer Cash2
2018 GSX-S1000Z
MSRP: $10,999*Estimate Monthly Payments
as low as 0% APR for 60 months on approved Credit1
$1,000 Customer Cash2
2020 GSX-S1000
MSRP: $11,099*Estimate Monthly Payments
as low as 0% APR for 60 months on approved Credit1
$750 Customer Cash2
2019 GSX-S1000
MSRP: $11,099*Estimate Monthly Payments
as low as 0% APR for 60 months on approved Credit1
$1,000 Customer Cash2
2018 GSX-S1000 ABS
MSRP: $10,799*Estimate Monthly Payments
as low as 0% APR for 60 months on approved Credit1
$1,000 Customer Cash2
2017 GSX-S1000 ABS
MSRP: $10,499*Estimate Monthly Payments
as low as 0% APR for 60 months on approved Credit1
$1,000 Customer Cash2
2017 GSX-S1000
MSRP: $9,999*Estimate Monthly Payments
as low as 0% APR for 60 months on approved Credit1
$1,000 Customer Cash2
2020 GSX-S750
MSRP: $8,499*Estimate Monthly Payments
as low as 0% APR for 60 months on approved Credit1
$750 Customer Cash2
2019 GSX-S750 ABS
MSRP: $8,899*Estimate Monthly Payments
as low as 0% APR for 60 months on approved Credit1
$1,000 Customer Cash2
2018 GSX-S750
MSRP: $8,299*Estimate Monthly Payments
as low as 0% APR for 60 months on approved Credit1
$1,000 Customer Cash2
2020 GSX-S750Z ABS
MSRP: $8,899*Estimate Monthly Payments
as low as 0% APR for 60 months on approved Credit1
$750 Customer Cash2
2019 GSX-S750Z
MSRP: $8,499*Estimate Monthly Payments
as low as 0% APR for 60 months on approved Credit1
$1,000 Customer Cash2
2018 GSX-S750Z
MSRP: $8,899*Estimate Monthly Payments
as low as 0% APR for 60 months on approved Credit1
$1,000 Customer Cash2
2020 SV650X
MSRP: $8,399*Estimate Monthly Payments
as low as 0% APR for 60 months on approved Credit1
$500 Customer Cash2
Payments As Low As $101.00 Qualified Buyers For 72 Months6
2019 SV650X
MSRP: $8,399*Estimate Monthly Payments
as low as 0% APR for 60 months on approved Credit1
$750 Customer Cash2
Payments As Low As $101.00/Month Qualified Buyers For 72 Months6
2020 SV650 ABS
MSRP: $7,499*Estimate Monthly Payments
as low as 0% APR for 60 months on approved Credit1
$500 Customer Cash2
2019 SV650 ABS
MSRP: $7,499*Estimate Monthly Payments
as low as 0% APR for 60 months on approved Credit1
$750 Customer Cash2
2018 SV650 ABS
MSRP: $7,499*Estimate Monthly Payments
as low as 0% APR for 60 months on approved Credit1
$750 Customer Cash2
2017 SV650 ABS
MSRP: $7,499*Estimate Monthly Payments
as low as 0% APR for 60 months on approved Credit1
$750 Customer Cash2
2020 SV650
MSRP: $7,099*Estimate Monthly Payments
as low as 0% APR for 60 months on approved Credit1
$500 Customer Cash2
2019 SV650
MSRP: $7,099*Estimate Monthly Payments
as low as 0% APR for 60 months on approved Credit1
$750 Customer Cash2
2018 SV650
MSRP: $7,049*Estimate Monthly Payments
as low as 0% APR for 60 months on approved Credit1
$750 Customer Cash2
2017 SV650
MSRP: $6,999*Estimate Monthly Payments
as low as 0% APR for 60 months on approved Credit1
$750 Customer Cash2
2019 VanVan 200
MSRP: $4,649*Estimate Monthly Payments
as low as 0% APR for 60 months on approved Credit1
2018 VanVan 200
MSRP: $4,599*Estimate Monthly Payments
as low as 0% APR for 60 months on approved Credit1
2017 VanVan 200
MSRP: $4,599*Estimate Monthly Payments
as low as 0% APR for 60 months on approved Credit1
2019 TU250X
MSRP: $4,649*Estimate Monthly Payments
as low as 0% APR for 60 months on approved Credit1
2018 TU250X
MSRP: $4,599*Estimate Monthly Payments
as low as 0% APR for 60 months on approved Credit1
2017 TU250X
MSRP: $4,399*Estimate Monthly Payments
as low as 0% APR for 60 months on approved Credit1
2017 GW250
MSRP: $4,099*Estimate Monthly Payments
as low as 0% APR for 60 months on approved Credit1
DUALSPORT
2020 DR650S
MSRP: $6,699*
as low as 1.99% APR for 36 months on approved Credit3
2019 DR650S
MSRP: $6,599*
as low as 1.99% APR for 36 months on approved Credit3
2018 DR650S
MSRP: $6,549*
as low as 1.99% APR for 36 months on approved Credit3
2017 DR650S
MSRP: $6,499*
as low as 1.99% APR for 36 months on approved Credit3
2020 DR-Z400SM
MSRP: $7,399*
as low as 1.99% APR for 36 months on approved Credit3
2019 DR-Z400SM
MSRP: $7,349*
as low as 1.99% APR for 36 months on approved Credit3
2018 DR-Z400SM
MSRP: $7,299*
as low as 1.99% APR for 36 months on approved Credit3
2017 DR-Z400SM
MSRP: $7,199*
as low as 1.99% APR for 36 months on approved Credit3
2020 DR-Z400S
MSRP: $6,799*
as low as 1.99% APR for 36 months on approved Credit3
2019 DR-Z400S
MSRP: $6,749*
as low as 1.99% APR for 36 months on approved Credit3
2018 DR-Z400S
MSRP: $6,699*
as low as 1.99% APR for 36 months on approved Credit3
2017 DR-Z400S
MSRP: $6,599*
as low as 1.99% APR for 36 months on approved Credit3
2020 DR200S
MSRP: $4,649*
as low as 1.99% APR for 36 months on approved Credit3
2019 DR200S
MSRP: $4,649*
as low as 1.99% APR for 36 months on approved Credit3
2018 DR200S
MSRP: $4,599*
as low as 1.99% APR for 36 months on approved Credit3
2017 DR200S
MSRP: $4,499*
as low as 1.99% APR for 36 months on approved Credit3
ADVENTURE
2020 V-STROM 1050XT Adventure
MSRP: $16,999*
as low as 1.99% APR for 36 months on approved Credit3
2020 V-STROM 1050XT
MSRP: $14,799*
as low as 1.99% APR for 36 months on approved Credit3
2020 V-STROM 1050
MSRP: $13,399*
as low as 1.99% APR for 36 months on approved Credit3
2019 V-Strom 1000XT Adventure
MSRP: $14,599*
as low as 1.99% APR for 36 months on approved Credit3
$2,000 Customer Cash2
2018 V-Strom 1000XT
MSRP: $13,299*
as low as 1.99% APR for 36 months on approved Credit3
$2,000 Customer Cash2
2019/2018 V-Strom 1000
MSRP: $12,999*
as low as 1.99% APR for 36 months on approved Credit3
$2,000 Customer Cash2
2020 V-Strom 650XT Adventure
MSRP: $10,399*
as low as 1.99% APR for 36 months on approved Credit3
$1,000 Customer Cash2
2019 V-Strom 650XT Touring
MSRP: $9,999*
as low as 1.99% APR for 36 months on approved Credit3
$1,250 Customer Cash2
2020 V-Strom 650XT
MSRP: $9,299*
as low as 1.99% APR for 36 months on approved Credit3
$1,000 Customer Cash2
2019/2018/2017 V-Strom 650XT
MSRP: $9,299*
as low as 1.99% APR for 36 months on approved Credit3
$1,250 Customer Cash2
2020 V-Strom 650
MSRP: $8,799*
as low as 1.99% APR for 36 months on approved Credit3
$1,000 Customer Cash2
2019/2018/2017 V-Strom 650
MSRP: $8,799*
as low as 1.99% APR for 36 months on approved Credit3
$1,250 Customer Cash2
MOTOCROSS
2020 RM-Z450
MSRP: $8,999*
as low as 1.99% APR for 36 months on approved Credit3
$1,500 Customer Cash2
2019 RM-Z450
MSRP: $8,949*
as low as 1.99% APR for 36 months on approved Credit3
$1,750 Customer Cash2
2018 RM-Z450
MSRP: $8,899*
as low as 1.99% APR for 36 months on approved Credit3
$1,750 Customer Cash2
2017 RM-Z450
MSRP: $8,749*
as low as 1.99% APR for 36 months on approved Credit3
$1,750 Customer Cash2
2020 RM-Z250
MSRP: $7,899*
as low as 1.99% APR for 36 months on approved Credit3
$1,000 Customer Cash2
2019 RM-Z250
MSRP: $7,899*
as low as 1.99% APR for 36 months on approved Credit3
$1,250 Customer Cash2
2018 RM-Z250
MSRP: $7,749*
as low as 1.99% APR for 36 months on approved Credit3
$1,250 Customer Cash2
2017 RM-Z250
MSRP: $7,699*
as low as 1.99% APR for 36 months on approved Credit3
$1,250 Customer Cash2
2020 RM85
MSRP: $4,249*
as low as 1.99% APR for 36 months on approved Credit3
2019 RM85
MSRP: $4,199*
as low as 1.99% APR for 36 months on approved Credit3
2018 RM85
MSRP: $4,149*
as low as 1.99% APR for 36 months on approved Credit3
2017 RM85
MSRP: $4,099*
as low as 1.99% APR for 36 months on approved Credit3
OFFROAD
2019 RMX450Z
MSRP: $8,999*
as low as 1.99% APR for 36 months on approved Credit3
$500 Customer Cash2
2018/2017 RMX450Z
MSRP: $8,999*
as low as 1.99% APR for 36 months on approved Credit3
$1,000 Customer Cash2
2020 DR-Z125L
MSRP: $3,299*
as low as 1.99% APR for 36 months on approved Credit3
2019 DR-Z125L
MSRP: $3,299*
as low as 1.99% APR for 36 months on approved Credit3
2018 DR-Z125L
MSRP: $3,249*
as low as 1.99% APR for 36 months on approved Credit3
2017 DR-Z125L
MSRP: $3,199*
as low as 1.99% APR for 36 months on approved Credit3
2018 DR-Z70
MSRP: $1,849*
as low as 7.99% APR for 60 months on approved Credit4
2017 DR-Z70
MSRP: $1,799*
as low as 7.99% APR for 60 months on approved Credit4
2020/2019 DR-Z50
MSRP: $1,749*
as low as 7.99% APR for 60 months on approved Credit4
SCOOTER
2018 Burgman 650 Executive
MSRP: $11,049*
as low as 1.99% APR for 36 months on approved Credit3
2017 Burgman 650 Executive
MSRP: $10,999*
as low as 1.99% APR for 36 months on approved Credit3
2020 Burgman 400
MSRP: $8,299*
as low as 1.99% APR for 36 months on approved Credit3
2019 Burgman 400 ABS
MSRP: $8,199*
as low as 1.99% APR for 36 months on approved Credit3
2018 Burgman 400 ABS
MSRP: $8,099*
as low as 1.99% APR for 36 months on approved Credit3
2020 Burgman 200 ABS
MSRP: $4,999*
as low as 1.99% APR for 36 months on approved Credit3
2019 Burgman 200 ABS
MSRP: $4,999*
as low as 1.99% APR for 36 months on approved Credit3
2018 Burgman 200 ABS
MSRP: $4,999*
as low as 1.99% APR for 36 months on approved Credit3
2017 Burgman 200 ABS
MSRP: $4,999*
as low as 1.99% APR for 36 months on approved Credit3
UTILITY SPORT ATV
2020 KingQuad 750AXi Power Steering SE+ w/ Rugged Package
MSRP: $10,949*
as low as 1.99% APR for 36 months on approved Credit3
$1,200 Customer Cash2
2020 KingQuad 750AXi Power Steering SE+
MSRP: $10,349*
as low as 1.99% APR for 36 months on approved Credit3
$1,200 Customer Cash2
2019 KingQuad 750AXi Power Steering SE+
MSRP: $10,299*
as low as 1.99% APR for 36 months on approved Credit3
$1,400 Customer Cash2
2020 KingQuad 750AXi Power Steering SE
MSRP: $9,949*
as low as 1.99% APR for 36 months on approved Credit3
$1,200 Customer Cash2
2019 KingQuad 750AXi Power Steering SE
MSRP: $9,899*
as low as 1.99% APR for 36 months on approved Credit3
$1,400 Customer Cash2
2018 KingQuad 750AXi Power Steering
MSRP: $9,199*
as low as 1.99% APR for 36 months on approved Credit3
$1,400 Customer Cash2
2018/2017 KingQuad 750AXi Power Steering Special Edition
MSRP: $9,599*
as low as 1.99% APR for 36 months on approved Credit3
$1,400 Customer Cash2
2020 KingQuad 750AXi Power Steering SE Camo
MSRP: $10,349*
as low as 1.99% APR for 36 months on approved Credit3
$1,200 Customer Cash2
2019 KingQuad 750AXi Power Steering Camo
MSRP: $10,099*
as low as 1.99% APR for 36 months on approved Credit3
$1,400 Customer Cash2
2018/2017 KingQuad 750AXi Power Steering Camo
MSRP: $9,699*
as low as 1.99% APR for 36 months on approved Credit3
$1,400 Customer Cash2
2020 KingQuad 750AXi Power Steering w/ Rugged Package
MSRP: $10,349*
as low as 1.99% APR for 36 months on approved Credit3
$1,200 Customer Cash2
2020 KingQuad 750AXi Power Steering
MSRP: $9,749*
as low as 1.99% APR for 36 months on approved Credit3
$1,200 Customer Cash2
2019 KingQuad 750AXi Power Steering
MSRP: $9,699*
as low as 1.99% APR for 36 months on approved Credit3
$1,400 Customer Cash2
2018/2017 KingQuad 750AXi Power Steering
MSRP: $9,199*
as low as 1.99% APR for 36 months on approved Credit3
$1,400 Customer Cash2
2020 KingQuad 750AXi
MSRP: $8,849*
as low as 1.99% APR for 36 months on approved Credit3
$1,200 Customer Cash2
2019 KingQuad 750AXi
MSRP: $8,799*
as low as 1.99% APR for 36 months on approved Credit3
$1,400 Customer Cash2
2018/2017 KingQuad 750AXi
MSRP: $8,599*
as low as 1.99% APR for 36 months on approved Credit3
$1,400 Customer Cash2
2018/2017 KingQuad 750AXi Camo
MSRP: $8,999*
as low as 1.99% APR for 36 months on approved Credit3
$1,400 Customer Cash2
2020 KingQuad 500AXi Power Steering SE+ w/ Rugged Package
MSRP: $9,949*
as low as 1.99% APR for 36 months on approved Credit3
$700 Customer Cash2
2020 KingQuad 500AXi Power Steering SE+
MSRP: $9,349*
as low as 1.99% APR for 36 months on approved Credit3
$700 Customer Cash2
2019 KingQuad 500AXi Power Steering SE+
MSRP: $9,299*
as low as 1.99% APR for 36 months on approved Credit3
$950 Customer Cash2
2020 KingQuad 500AXi Power Steering SE
MSRP: $8,949*
as low as 1.99% APR for 36 months on approved Credit3
$700 Customer Cash2
2019 KingQuad 500AXi Power Steering SE
MSRP: $8,899*
as low as 1.99% APR for 36 months on approved Credit3
950 Customer Cash2
2018/2017 KingQuad 500AXi Power Steering Special Edition
MSRP: $8,599*
as low as 1.99% APR for 36 months on approved Credit3
$950 Customer Cash2
2020 KingQuad 500AXi Power Steering SE Camo
MSRP: $9,349*
as low as 1.99% APR for 36 months on approved Credit3
$700 Customer Cash2
2019 KingQuad 500AXi Power Steering Camo
MSRP: $9,099*
as low as 1.99% APR for 36 months on approved Credit3
$950 Customer Cash2
2018/2017 KingQuad 500AXi Power Steering Camo
MSRP: $8,699*
as low as 1.99% APR for 36 months on approved Credit3
$950 Customer Cash2
2020 KingQuad 500AXi Power Steering w/ Rugged Package
MSRP: $9,349*
as low as 1.99% APR for 36 months on approved Credit3
$700 Customer Cash2
2020 KingQuad 500AXi Power Steering
MSRP: $8,749*
as low as 1.99% APR for 36 months on approved Credit3
$700 Customer Cash2
2019 KingQuad 500AXi Power Steering
MSRP: $8,699*
as low as 1.99% APR for 36 months on approved Credit3
$950 Customer Cash2
2018/2017 KingQuad 500AXi Power Steering
MSRP: $8,299*
as low as 1.99% APR for 36 months on approved Credit3
$950 Customer Cash2
2020 KingQuad 500AXi
MSRP: $7,549*
as low as 1.99% APR for 36 months on approved Credit3
$700 Customer Cash2
2019 KingQuad 500AXi
MSRP: $7,499*
as low as 1.99% APR for 36 months on approved Credit3
$950 Customer Cash2
2018/2017 KingQuad 500AXi Camo
MSRP: $7,999*
as low as 1.99% APR for 36 months on approved Credit3
$950 Customer Cash2
2018/2017 KingQuad 500AXi
MSRP: $7,399*
as low as 1.99% APR for 36 months on approved Credit3
$950 Customer Cash2
2020 KingQuad 400ASi SE+
MSRP: $7,099*
as low as 1.99% APR for 36 months on approved Credit3
$700 Customer Cash2
2019 KingQuad 400ASi+
MSRP: $6,899*
as low as 1.99% APR for 36 months on approved Credit3
$950 Customer Cash2
2018/2017 KingQuad 400ASi Special Edition
MSRP: $6,799*
as low as 1.99% APR for 36 months on approved Credit3
$950 Customer Cash2
2020 KingQuad 400ASi Camo
MSRP: $6,949*
as low as 1.99% APR for 36 months on approved Credit3
$700 Customer Cash2
2019 KingQuad 400ASi Camo
MSRP: $6,899*
as low as 1.99% APR for 36 months on approved Credit3
$950 Customer Cash2
2018/2017 KingQuad 400ASi Camo
MSRP: $6,899*
as low as 1.99% APR for 36 months on approved Credit3
$950 Customer Cash2
2020 KingQuad 400ASi
MSRP: $6,549*
as low as 1.99% APR for 36 months on approved Credit3
$700 Customer Cash2
2019 KingQuad 400ASi
MSRP: $6,499*
as low as 1.99% APR for 36 months on approved Credit3
$950 Customer Cash2
2018/2017 KingQuad 400ASi
MSRP: $6,499*
as low as 1.99% APR for 36 months on approved Credit3
$950 Customer Cash2
2020 KingQuad 400FSi
MSRP: $6,549*
as low as 1.99% APR for 36 months on approved Credit3
$700 Customer Cash2
2019 KingQuad 400FSi
MSRP: $6,499*
as low as 1.99% APR for 36 months on approved Credit3
$950 Customer Cash2
2018/2017 KingQuad 400FSi
MSRP: $6,499*
as low as 1.99% APR for 36 months on approved Credit3
$950 Customer Cash2
2019 KingQuad 400FSi Camo
MSRP: $6,899*
as low as 1.99% APR for 36 months on approved Credit3
$950 Customer Cash2
SPORT ATV
2020/2019 QuadSport Z90
MSRP: $2,999*
as low as 1.99% APR for 36 months on approved Credit3
2018 QuadSport Z90
MSRP: $2,949*
as low as 1.99% APR for 36 months on approved Credit3
2017 QuadSport Z90
MSRP: $2,899*
as low as 1.99% APR for 36 months on approved Credit3
2020/2019 QuadSport Z50
MSRP: $2,099*
as low as 7.99% APR for 60 months on approved Credit4
2018 QuadSport Z50
MSRP: $2,049*
as low as 7.99% APR for 60 months on approved Credit4
2017 QuadSport Z50
MSRP: $1,999*
as low as 7.99% APR for 60 months on approved Credit4
*Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (also referred to as “MSRP”, “Base MSRP” or the “Starting At” price), excludes taxes, title, license and registration fees, destination freight and delivery charges, dealer fees, and optional equipment.
1 As low as 0% APR financing for 60 months on select new untitled Suzuki powersports qualifying models made between 02/01/20 – 04/30/20 on credit extended by Synchrony Bank. Model and year exclusions apply. Not all buyers will qualify. Program minimum financed is $5,000. Rate and down payment based on credit approval criteria. Minimum of 0-10% down payment required. Example Tier 1 of a total 60 month term with an amount financed of $5,000 with 0% down and 0% APR requires monthly payments of $83.33. Example Tier 3 of a total 60 month term with an amount financed of $5,000 with 0% down and 6.99% APR requires monthly payments of $98.98. See your local Suzuki dealer for details. Offer effective from a participating authorized Suzuki dealer between 02/01/20 – 04/30/20. Only valid in continental United States, excluding HI. Offer is subject to credit approval by Synchrony Bank.
2 Select new and unregistered models will receive a Customer Cash amount of $2,000, $1,750, $1,500, $1,400, $1,300, $1,250, $1,200, $1,000, $950, $900, $750, $700, or $500 which is non-transferable and holds no cash value in the continental United States excluding HI. Visit www.suzukicycles.com/offers to see which select models qualify for customer cash. Excludes promotional financing. Offer effective from a participating authorized Suzuki dealer between 2/1/20 and 4/30/20.
3 As low as 1.99% APR financing for 36 months on new and unregistered Qualifying Model is available through Sheffield Financial, a division of Truist Bank. Member FDIC. Program minimum amount financed is $1,500; Maximum Amount Financed $50,000. Not all buyers will qualify. Approval, and any rates and terms provided, are based on credit worthiness. Other financing offers are available. $28.64 per $1,000 financed monthly payments required over a 36-month term at a 1.99% rate. Example: On a purchase where the Amount Financed is $7,500, your Down Payment is $0 with 36 monthly payments of $215.00 each. Interest Rate is 1.99% [ANNUAL PERCENTAGE RATE is 1.99%]. Financing promotions void where prohibited. See your local Suzuki dealer for details. Only valid in continental United States, excluding HI. Offer effective from a participating authorized Suzuki dealer between 2/1/20 and 4/30/20. Offer subject to change without notice.
4 As low as 7.99% APR financing for 60 months on new and unregistered Qualifying Model is available through Synchrony Bank. Program minimum amount financed is $1,500. Not all buyers will qualify. Approval, and any rates and terms provided, are based on credit worthiness. Other financing offers are available. $20.27 per $1,000 financed monthly payments required over a 60-month term at a 7.99% rate. Example: On a purchase where the Amount Financed is $7,500, your Down Payment is $0 with 60 monthly payments of $152.00 each. Interest Rate is 7.99% [ANNUAL PERCENTAGE RATE is 7.99%]. Financing promotions void where prohibited. See your local Suzuki dealer for details. Only valid in continental United States, excluding HI. Offer effective from a participating authorized Suzuki dealer between 2/1/20 and 4/30/20.
5 Conditions apply. This offer is valid for $500 factory customer cash off a new, unregistered 2020 Suzuki KATANA. Discount is taken off of listed price and is contingent on model availability. Offer must be validated by participating authorized dealer at time of purchase. May be combined with other current retail incentives so long as all conditions are met. No substitutions. Available to current 2007 and newer Suzuki motorcycle, scooter and ATV registered owners. See dealer for eligibility. Not redeemable for cash. Offers void where prohibited. Only valid in continental United States, excluding HI. See your local Suzuki dealer for complete details. Offer valid through 4/30/20.
6 Offer available for new and unregistered 2020/2019 SV650X. Subject to credit approval by Synchrony Bank. Rate of 0.50% for 72 months will be assigned based on credit approval. Not all buyers will qualify. Monthly payments will be $14.10 per $1,000 financed. Example: A total 72-month term with an Amount Financed of $7,162 and 0.50% APR requires monthly payments of $101.00 for 72 months. Your actual monthly payment may differ based on financing terms, credit tier qualification, accessories or other factors such as down payment and fees. Program minimum amount financed is $1,500 and minimum 0% – 10% down payment required based on credit approval criteria. A 14.73% down payment is required to obtain advertised monthly payment of $101.00. See your local Suzuki dealer for details. Only valid in continental United States, excluding HI. Offer effective from a participating authorized Suzuki dealer between 2/1/20 to 4/30/20.
7 Option 1: A purchase of a new 2020 GSX-R1000R model (MSRP: $17,699) or 2020 GSX-R1000 model (MSRP: $15,599) in the continental United States (excluding HI) will include a Yoshimura Alpha Signature Series Carbon Fiber Slip-On muffler (ARV: $699.00). Option 2: A purchase of a new 2020 GSX-R600 model (MSRP: $11,399) in the continental United States (excluding HI) will include a Yoshimura Alpha Signature Series Carbon Fiber Slip-On muffler (ARV: $631.57). Offer may be combined with promotional financing or Customer Cash. See your local Suzuki dealer for details. Offer effective from a participating authorized Suzuki dealer between 2/1/20 and 4/30/20.
8 Offer available for new and unregistered 2020 KATANA. Subject to credit approval by Synchrony Bank. Rate of 0.50% for 72 months will be assigned based on credit approval. Not all buyers will qualify. Monthly payments will be $14.10 per $1,000 financed. Monthly payment calculated from MSRP minus $500 Katana Owner Loyalty Incentive. Example: A total 72-month term with an Amount Financed of $11,062 and 0.50% APR requires monthly payments of $155.99 for 72 months. Your actual monthly payment may differ based on financing terms, credit tier qualification, accessories or other factors such as down payment and fees. Program minimum amount financed is $1,500 and minimum 0% – 10% down payment required based on credit approval criteria. A 14.90% down payment is required to obtain advertised monthly payment of $155.99. See your local Suzuki dealer for details. Only valid in continental United States, excluding HI. Offer effective from a participating authorized Suzuki dealer between 2/1/20 to 4/30/20. Conditions apply. This offer is valid for $500 factory customer cash off a new, unregistered 2020 Suzuki KATANA. Discount is taken off of listed price and is contingent on model availability. Offer must be validated by participating authorized dealer at time of purchase. May be combined with other current retail incentives so long as all conditions are met. No substitutions. Available to current 2007 and newer Suzuki motorcycle, scooter and ATV registered owners. See dealer for eligibility. Not redeemable for cash. Offers void where prohibited. Only valid in continental United States, excluding HI. See your local Suzuki dealer for complete details. Offer valid through 4/30/20.
*Conditions apply. This offer is valid for $250 factory customer cash off a new, unregistered 2017-2020 Suzuki motorcycle, scooter or ATV model. Discount is taken off of listed price and is contingent on model availability. Offer must be validated by participating authorized dealer at time of purchase. May be combined with other current retail incentives so long as all conditions are met. No substitutions. Offer applicable to active and retired first responder in law enforcement, fire and rescue services, or emergency medical services (First Responder) or an active or retired member of the United States Armed Forces (Military). See dealer for eligibility. Not redeemable for cash. Offers void where prohibited. Only valid in continental United States, excluding HI. See your local Suzuki dealer for complete details. Offer valid through 8/31/2020.