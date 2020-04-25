Suzuki Motorcycle Offer 0% APR financing for 60 months plus $1500 Cash Back

OFFERS FINANCIAL LINK

Qualifying Models

CRUISER

2020 Suzuki Boulevard M109R B.O.S.S.

MSRP: $15,199*

as low as 1.99% APR for 36 months on approved Credit3

$1,500 Customer Cash2

2019 Suzuki Boulevard M109R B.O.S.S.

MSRP: $15,149*

as low as 1.99% APR for 36 months on approved Credit3

$2,000 Customer Cash2

2018/2017 Suzuki Boulevard M109R B.O.S.S.

MSRP: $14,999*

as low as 1.99% APR for 36 months on approved Credit3

$2,000 Customer Cash2

2019 Suzuki Boulevard M90

MSRP: $11,349*

as low as 1.99% APR for 36 months on approved Credit3

$1,200 Customer Cash2

2018 Suzuki Boulevard M90

MSRP: $11,249*

as low as 1.99% APR for 36 months on approved Credit3

$1,300 Customer Cash2

2017 Suzuki Boulevard M90

MSRP: $11,199*

as low as 1.99% APR for 36 months on approved Credit3

$1,300 Customer Cash2

2019 Suzuki Boulevard M50

MSRP: $8,699*

as low as 1.99% APR for 36 months on approved Credit3

$750 Customer Cash2

2018 Suzuki Boulevard M50

MSRP: $8,649*

as low as 1.99% APR for 36 months on approved Credit3

$900 Customer Cash2

2017 Suzuki Boulevard M50

MSRP: $8,599*

as low as 1.99% APR for 36 months on approved Credit3

$900 Customer Cash2

2019 Suzuki Boulevard C90 B.O.S.S.

MSRP: $12,549*

as low as 1.99% APR for 36 months on approved Credit3

$1,200 Customer Cash2

2018 Suzuki Boulevard C90 B.O.S.S.

MSRP: $12,449*

as low as 1.99% APR for 36 months on approved Credit3

$1,300 Customer Cash2

2017 Suzuki Boulevard C90 B.O.S.S.

MSRP: $12,399*

as low as 1.99% APR for 36 months on approved Credit3

$1,300 Customer Cash2

2020 Suzuki Boulevard C50

MSRP: 8,299*

as low as 1.99% APR for 36 months on approved Credit3

$750 Customer Cash2

2019 Suzuki Boulevard C50

MSRP: 8,299*

as low as 1.99% APR for 36 months on approved Credit3

$1,000 Customer Cash2

2018 Suzuki Boulevard C50

MSRP: 8,249*

as low as 1.99% APR for 36 months on approved Credit3

$1000 Customer Cash2

2017 Suzuki Boulevard C50

MSRP: 8,199*

as low as 1.99% APR for 36 months on approved Credit3

$1,000 Customer Cash2

2019 Suzuki Boulevard S40

MSRP: $5,799*

as low as 1.99% APR for 36 months on approved Credit3

2018 Suzuki Boulevard S40

MSRP: $5,749*

as low as 1.99% APR for 36 months on approved Credit3

2017 Suzuki Boulevard S40

MSRP: $5,699*

as low as 1.99% APR for 36 months on approved Credit3

TOURING

2019 Suzuki Boulevard C90T

MSRP: $13,049*

as low as 1.99% APR for 36 months on approved Credit3

$1,200 Customer Cash2

2018 Suzuki Boulevard C90T

MSRP: $12,949*

as low as 1.99% APR for 36 months on approved Credit3

$1,300 Customer Cash2

2017 Suzuki Boulevard C90T

MSRP: $12,899*

as low as 1.99% APR for 36 months on approved Credit3

$1,300 Customer Cash2

2020 Suzuki Boulevard C50T

MSRP: $9,599*

as low as 1.99% APR for 36 months on approved Credit3

$750 Customer Cash2

2019 Suzuki Boulevard C50T

MSRP: $9,499*

as low as 1.99% APR for 36 months on approved Credit3

$1,000 Customer Cash2

2018 Suzuki Boulevard C50T

MSRP: $9,449*

as low as 1.99% APR for 36 months on approved Credit3

$1,000 Customer Cash2

2017 Suzuki Boulevard C50T

MSRP: $9,399*

as low as 1.99% APR for 36 months on approved Credit3

$1,000 Customer Cash2

SPORTBIKE

2020 Hayabusa

MSRP: $14,799*Estimate Monthly Payments

as low as 0% APR for 60 months on approved Credit1

$1,000 Customer Cash2

2019 Hayabusa

MSRP: $14,799*Estimate Monthly Payments

as low as 0% APR for 60 months on approved Credit1

$1,500 Customer Cash2

2018 Hayabusa

MSRP: $14,699*Estimate Monthly Payments

as low as 0% APR for 60 months on approved Credit1

$1,500 Customer Cash2

2017 Hayabusa

MSRP: $14,599*Estimate Monthly Payments

as low as 0% APR for 60 months on approved Credit1

$1,500 Customer Cash2

2020 GSX-R1000R

MSRP: $17,699*Estimate Monthly Payments

as low as 0% APR for 60 months on approved Credit1

Yoshimura Alpha Signature Series Carbon Fiber Slip-On7

2019 GSX-R1000R

MSRP: $17,499*Estimate Monthly Payments

as low as 0% APR for 60 months on approved Credit1

$1,500 Customer Cash2

2018/2017 GSX-R1000R

MSRP: $17,199*Estimate Monthly Payments

as low as 0% APR for 60 months on approved Credit1

$1,500 Customer Cash2

2020 GSX-R1000

MSRP: $15,599*Estimate Monthly Payments

as low as 0% APR for 60 months on approved Credit1

Yoshimura Alpha Signature Series Carbon Fiber Slip-On7

2019 GSX-R1000X

MSRP: $15,399*Estimate Monthly Payments

as low as 0% APR for 60 months on approved Credit1

$1,500 Customer Cash2

2018/2017 GSX-R1000 ABS

MSRP: $15,099*Estimate Monthly Payments

as low as 0% APR for 60 months on approved Credit1

$1,500 Customer Cash2

2018/2017 GSX-R1000

MSRP: $14,699*Estimate Monthly Payments

as low as 0% APR for 60 months on approved Credit1

$1,500 Customer Cash2

2020 GSX-R750

MSRP: $12,499*Estimate Monthly Payments

as low as 0% APR for 60 months on approved Credit1

$750 Customer Cash2

2019 GSX-R750

MSRP: $12,499*Estimate Monthly Payments

as low as 0% APR for 60 months on approved Credit1

$1,000 Customer Cash2

2018 GSX-R750

MSRP: $12,399*Estimate Monthly Payments

as low as 0% APR for 60 months on approved Credit1

$1,000 Customer Cash2

2017 GSX-R750

MSRP: $12,299*Estimate Monthly Payments

as low as 0% APR for 60 months on approved Credit1

$1,000 Customer Cash2

2020 GSX-R600

MSRP: $11,399*Estimate Monthly Payments

as low as 0% APR for 60 months on approved Credit1

Yoshimura Alpha Signature Series Carbon Fiber Slip-On7

2019 GSX-R600

MSRP: $11,399*Estimate Monthly Payments

as low as 0% APR for 60 months on approved Credit1

$1,000 Customer Cash2

2018 GSX-R600

MSRP: $11,299*Estimate Monthly Payments

as low as 0% APR for 60 months on approved Credit1

$1,000 Customer Cash2

2017 GSX-R600

MSRP: $11,199*Estimate Monthly Payments

as low as 0% APR for 60 months on approved Credit1

$1,000 Customer Cash2

2020 GSX250R ABS

MSRP: $4,899*Estimate Monthly Payments

as low as 0% APR for 60 months on approved Credit1

$500 Customer Cash2

2019 GSX250R ABS

MSRP: $4,899*Estimate Monthly Payments

as low as 0% APR for 60 months on approved Credit1

$750 Customer Cash2

2020 GSX250R

MSRP: $4,599*Estimate Monthly Payments

as low as 0% APR for 60 months on approved Credit1

$500 Customer Cash2

2019 GSX250R

MSRP: $4,599*Estimate Monthly Payments

as low as 0% APR for 60 months on approved Credit1

$750 Customer Cash2

2018 GSX250R

MSRP: $4,549*Estimate Monthly Payments

as low as 0% APR for 60 months on approved Credit1

$750 Customer Cash2

2018 GSX250R

MSRP: $4,499*Estimate Monthly Payments

as low as 0% APR for 60 months on approved Credit1

$750 Customer Cash2

STANDARD

2020 KATANA

MSRP: $13,499*Estimate Monthly Payments

as low as 0% APR for 60 months on approved Credit1

$500 KATANA Owner Loyalty Incentive5

Payments As Low As $155.99 Qualified Buyers For 72 Months8

2020 GSX-S1000F

MSRP: $11,599*Estimate Monthly Payments

as low as 0% APR for 60 months on approved Credit1

$750 Customer Cash2

2019 GSX-S1000FZ

MSRP: $11,599*Estimate Monthly Payments

as low as 0% APR for 60 months on approved Credit1

$1,000 Customer Cash2

2018 GSX-S1000F ABS

MSRP: $11,299*Estimate Monthly Payments

as low as 0% APR for 60 months on approved Credit1

$1,000 Customer Cash2

2017 GSX-S1000F ABS

MSRP: $10,999*Estimate Monthly Payments

as low as 0% APR for 60 months on approved Credit1

$1,000 Customer Cash2

2019 GSX-S1000Z

MSRP: $11,099*Estimate Monthly Payments

as low as 0% APR for 60 months on approved Credit1

$1,000 Customer Cash2

2018 GSX-S1000Z

MSRP: $10,999*Estimate Monthly Payments

as low as 0% APR for 60 months on approved Credit1

$1,000 Customer Cash2

2020 GSX-S1000

MSRP: $11,099*Estimate Monthly Payments

as low as 0% APR for 60 months on approved Credit1

$750 Customer Cash2

2019 GSX-S1000

MSRP: $11,099*Estimate Monthly Payments

as low as 0% APR for 60 months on approved Credit1

$1,000 Customer Cash2

2018 GSX-S1000 ABS

MSRP: $10,799*Estimate Monthly Payments

as low as 0% APR for 60 months on approved Credit1

$1,000 Customer Cash2

2017 GSX-S1000 ABS

MSRP: $10,499*Estimate Monthly Payments

as low as 0% APR for 60 months on approved Credit1

$1,000 Customer Cash2

2017 GSX-S1000

MSRP: $9,999*Estimate Monthly Payments

as low as 0% APR for 60 months on approved Credit1

$1,000 Customer Cash2

2020 GSX-S750

MSRP: $8,499*Estimate Monthly Payments

as low as 0% APR for 60 months on approved Credit1

$750 Customer Cash2

2019 GSX-S750 ABS

MSRP: $8,899*Estimate Monthly Payments

as low as 0% APR for 60 months on approved Credit1

$1,000 Customer Cash2

2018 GSX-S750

MSRP: $8,299*Estimate Monthly Payments

as low as 0% APR for 60 months on approved Credit1

$1,000 Customer Cash2

2020 GSX-S750Z ABS

MSRP: $8,899*Estimate Monthly Payments

as low as 0% APR for 60 months on approved Credit1

$750 Customer Cash2

2019 GSX-S750Z

MSRP: $8,499*Estimate Monthly Payments

as low as 0% APR for 60 months on approved Credit1

$1,000 Customer Cash2

2018 GSX-S750Z

MSRP: $8,899*Estimate Monthly Payments

as low as 0% APR for 60 months on approved Credit1

$1,000 Customer Cash2

2020 SV650X

MSRP: $8,399*Estimate Monthly Payments

as low as 0% APR for 60 months on approved Credit1

$500 Customer Cash2

Payments As Low As $101.00 Qualified Buyers For 72 Months6

2019 SV650X

MSRP: $8,399*Estimate Monthly Payments

as low as 0% APR for 60 months on approved Credit1

$750 Customer Cash2

Payments As Low As $101.00/Month Qualified Buyers For 72 Months6

2020 SV650 ABS

MSRP: $7,499*Estimate Monthly Payments

as low as 0% APR for 60 months on approved Credit1

$500 Customer Cash2

2019 SV650 ABS

MSRP: $7,499*Estimate Monthly Payments

as low as 0% APR for 60 months on approved Credit1

$750 Customer Cash2

2018 SV650 ABS

MSRP: $7,499*Estimate Monthly Payments

as low as 0% APR for 60 months on approved Credit1

$750 Customer Cash2

2017 SV650 ABS

MSRP: $7,499*Estimate Monthly Payments

as low as 0% APR for 60 months on approved Credit1

$750 Customer Cash2

2020 SV650

MSRP: $7,099*Estimate Monthly Payments

as low as 0% APR for 60 months on approved Credit1

$500 Customer Cash2

2019 SV650

MSRP: $7,099*Estimate Monthly Payments

as low as 0% APR for 60 months on approved Credit1

$750 Customer Cash2

2018 SV650

MSRP: $7,049*Estimate Monthly Payments

as low as 0% APR for 60 months on approved Credit1

$750 Customer Cash2

2017 SV650

MSRP: $6,999*Estimate Monthly Payments

as low as 0% APR for 60 months on approved Credit1

$750 Customer Cash2

2019 VanVan 200

MSRP: $4,649*Estimate Monthly Payments

as low as 0% APR for 60 months on approved Credit1

2018 VanVan 200

MSRP: $4,599*Estimate Monthly Payments

as low as 0% APR for 60 months on approved Credit1

2017 VanVan 200

MSRP: $4,599*Estimate Monthly Payments

as low as 0% APR for 60 months on approved Credit1

2019 TU250X

MSRP: $4,649*Estimate Monthly Payments

as low as 0% APR for 60 months on approved Credit1

2018 TU250X

MSRP: $4,599*Estimate Monthly Payments

as low as 0% APR for 60 months on approved Credit1

2017 TU250X

MSRP: $4,399*Estimate Monthly Payments

as low as 0% APR for 60 months on approved Credit1

2017 GW250

MSRP: $4,099*Estimate Monthly Payments

as low as 0% APR for 60 months on approved Credit1

DUALSPORT

2020 DR650S

MSRP: $6,699*

as low as 1.99% APR for 36 months on approved Credit3

2019 DR650S

MSRP: $6,599*

as low as 1.99% APR for 36 months on approved Credit3

2018 DR650S

MSRP: $6,549*

as low as 1.99% APR for 36 months on approved Credit3

2017 DR650S

MSRP: $6,499*

as low as 1.99% APR for 36 months on approved Credit3

2020 DR-Z400SM

MSRP: $7,399*

as low as 1.99% APR for 36 months on approved Credit3

2019 DR-Z400SM

MSRP: $7,349*

as low as 1.99% APR for 36 months on approved Credit3

2018 DR-Z400SM

MSRP: $7,299*

as low as 1.99% APR for 36 months on approved Credit3

2017 DR-Z400SM

MSRP: $7,199*

as low as 1.99% APR for 36 months on approved Credit3

2020 DR-Z400S

MSRP: $6,799*

as low as 1.99% APR for 36 months on approved Credit3

2019 DR-Z400S

MSRP: $6,749*

as low as 1.99% APR for 36 months on approved Credit3

2018 DR-Z400S

MSRP: $6,699*

as low as 1.99% APR for 36 months on approved Credit3

2017 DR-Z400S

MSRP: $6,599*

as low as 1.99% APR for 36 months on approved Credit3

2020 DR200S

MSRP: $4,649*

as low as 1.99% APR for 36 months on approved Credit3

2019 DR200S

MSRP: $4,649*

as low as 1.99% APR for 36 months on approved Credit3

2018 DR200S

MSRP: $4,599*

as low as 1.99% APR for 36 months on approved Credit3

2017 DR200S

MSRP: $4,499*

as low as 1.99% APR for 36 months on approved Credit3

ADVENTURE

2020 V-STROM 1050XT Adventure

MSRP: $16,999*

as low as 1.99% APR for 36 months on approved Credit3

2020 V-STROM 1050XT

MSRP: $14,799*

as low as 1.99% APR for 36 months on approved Credit3

2020 V-STROM 1050

MSRP: $13,399*

as low as 1.99% APR for 36 months on approved Credit3

2019 V-Strom 1000XT Adventure

MSRP: $14,599*

as low as 1.99% APR for 36 months on approved Credit3

$2,000 Customer Cash2

2018 V-Strom 1000XT

MSRP: $13,299*

as low as 1.99% APR for 36 months on approved Credit3

$2,000 Customer Cash2

2019/2018 V-Strom 1000

MSRP: $12,999*

as low as 1.99% APR for 36 months on approved Credit3

$2,000 Customer Cash2

2020 V-Strom 650XT Adventure

MSRP: $10,399*

as low as 1.99% APR for 36 months on approved Credit3

$1,000 Customer Cash2

2019 V-Strom 650XT Touring

MSRP: $9,999*

as low as 1.99% APR for 36 months on approved Credit3

$1,250 Customer Cash2

2020 V-Strom 650XT

MSRP: $9,299*

as low as 1.99% APR for 36 months on approved Credit3

$1,000 Customer Cash2

2019/2018/2017 V-Strom 650XT

MSRP: $9,299*

as low as 1.99% APR for 36 months on approved Credit3

$1,250 Customer Cash2

2020 V-Strom 650

MSRP: $8,799*

as low as 1.99% APR for 36 months on approved Credit3

$1,000 Customer Cash2

2019/2018/2017 V-Strom 650

MSRP: $8,799*

as low as 1.99% APR for 36 months on approved Credit3

$1,250 Customer Cash2

MOTOCROSS

2020 RM-Z450

MSRP: $8,999*

as low as 1.99% APR for 36 months on approved Credit3

$1,500 Customer Cash2

2019 RM-Z450

MSRP: $8,949*

as low as 1.99% APR for 36 months on approved Credit3

$1,750 Customer Cash2

2018 RM-Z450

MSRP: $8,899*

as low as 1.99% APR for 36 months on approved Credit3

$1,750 Customer Cash2

2017 RM-Z450

MSRP: $8,749*

as low as 1.99% APR for 36 months on approved Credit3

$1,750 Customer Cash2

2020 RM-Z250

MSRP: $7,899*

as low as 1.99% APR for 36 months on approved Credit3

$1,000 Customer Cash2

2019 RM-Z250

MSRP: $7,899*

as low as 1.99% APR for 36 months on approved Credit3

$1,250 Customer Cash2

2018 RM-Z250

MSRP: $7,749*

as low as 1.99% APR for 36 months on approved Credit3

$1,250 Customer Cash2

2017 RM-Z250

MSRP: $7,699*

as low as 1.99% APR for 36 months on approved Credit3

$1,250 Customer Cash2

2020 RM85

MSRP: $4,249*

as low as 1.99% APR for 36 months on approved Credit3

2019 RM85

MSRP: $4,199*

as low as 1.99% APR for 36 months on approved Credit3

2018 RM85

MSRP: $4,149*

as low as 1.99% APR for 36 months on approved Credit3

2017 RM85

MSRP: $4,099*

as low as 1.99% APR for 36 months on approved Credit3

OFFROAD

2019 RMX450Z

MSRP: $8,999*

as low as 1.99% APR for 36 months on approved Credit3

$500 Customer Cash2

2018/2017 RMX450Z

MSRP: $8,999*

as low as 1.99% APR for 36 months on approved Credit3

$1,000 Customer Cash2

2020 DR-Z125L

MSRP: $3,299*

as low as 1.99% APR for 36 months on approved Credit3

2019 DR-Z125L

MSRP: $3,299*

as low as 1.99% APR for 36 months on approved Credit3

2018 DR-Z125L

MSRP: $3,249*

as low as 1.99% APR for 36 months on approved Credit3

2017 DR-Z125L

MSRP: $3,199*

as low as 1.99% APR for 36 months on approved Credit3

2018 DR-Z70

MSRP: $1,849*

as low as 7.99% APR for 60 months on approved Credit4

2017 DR-Z70

MSRP: $1,799*

as low as 7.99% APR for 60 months on approved Credit4

2020/2019 DR-Z50

MSRP: $1,749*

as low as 7.99% APR for 60 months on approved Credit4

SCOOTER

2018 Burgman 650 Executive

MSRP: $11,049*

as low as 1.99% APR for 36 months on approved Credit3

2017 Burgman 650 Executive

MSRP: $10,999*

as low as 1.99% APR for 36 months on approved Credit3

2020 Burgman 400

MSRP: $8,299*

as low as 1.99% APR for 36 months on approved Credit3

2019 Burgman 400 ABS

MSRP: $8,199*

as low as 1.99% APR for 36 months on approved Credit3

2018 Burgman 400 ABS

MSRP: $8,099*

as low as 1.99% APR for 36 months on approved Credit3

2020 Burgman 200 ABS

MSRP: $4,999*

as low as 1.99% APR for 36 months on approved Credit3

2019 Burgman 200 ABS

MSRP: $4,999*

as low as 1.99% APR for 36 months on approved Credit3

2018 Burgman 200 ABS

MSRP: $4,999*

as low as 1.99% APR for 36 months on approved Credit3

2017 Burgman 200 ABS

MSRP: $4,999*

as low as 1.99% APR for 36 months on approved Credit3

UTILITY SPORT ATV

2020 KingQuad 750AXi Power Steering SE+ w/ Rugged Package

MSRP: $10,949*

as low as 1.99% APR for 36 months on approved Credit3

$1,200 Customer Cash2

2020 KingQuad 750AXi Power Steering SE+

MSRP: $10,349*

as low as 1.99% APR for 36 months on approved Credit3

$1,200 Customer Cash2

2019 KingQuad 750AXi Power Steering SE+

MSRP: $10,299*

as low as 1.99% APR for 36 months on approved Credit3

$1,400 Customer Cash2

2020 KingQuad 750AXi Power Steering SE

MSRP: $9,949*

as low as 1.99% APR for 36 months on approved Credit3

$1,200 Customer Cash2

2019 KingQuad 750AXi Power Steering SE

MSRP: $9,899*

as low as 1.99% APR for 36 months on approved Credit3

$1,400 Customer Cash2

2018 KingQuad 750AXi Power Steering

MSRP: $9,199*

as low as 1.99% APR for 36 months on approved Credit3

$1,400 Customer Cash2

2018/2017 KingQuad 750AXi Power Steering Special Edition

MSRP: $9,599*

as low as 1.99% APR for 36 months on approved Credit3

$1,400 Customer Cash2

2020 KingQuad 750AXi Power Steering SE Camo

MSRP: $10,349*

as low as 1.99% APR for 36 months on approved Credit3

$1,200 Customer Cash2

2019 KingQuad 750AXi Power Steering Camo

MSRP: $10,099*

as low as 1.99% APR for 36 months on approved Credit3

$1,400 Customer Cash2

2018/2017 KingQuad 750AXi Power Steering Camo

MSRP: $9,699*

as low as 1.99% APR for 36 months on approved Credit3

$1,400 Customer Cash2

2020 KingQuad 750AXi Power Steering w/ Rugged Package

MSRP: $10,349*

as low as 1.99% APR for 36 months on approved Credit3

$1,200 Customer Cash2

2020 KingQuad 750AXi Power Steering

MSRP: $9,749*

as low as 1.99% APR for 36 months on approved Credit3

$1,200 Customer Cash2

2019 KingQuad 750AXi Power Steering

MSRP: $9,699*

as low as 1.99% APR for 36 months on approved Credit3

$1,400 Customer Cash2

2018/2017 KingQuad 750AXi Power Steering

MSRP: $9,199*

as low as 1.99% APR for 36 months on approved Credit3

$1,400 Customer Cash2

2020 KingQuad 750AXi

MSRP: $8,849*

as low as 1.99% APR for 36 months on approved Credit3

$1,200 Customer Cash2

2019 KingQuad 750AXi

MSRP: $8,799*

as low as 1.99% APR for 36 months on approved Credit3

$1,400 Customer Cash2

2018/2017 KingQuad 750AXi

MSRP: $8,599*

as low as 1.99% APR for 36 months on approved Credit3

$1,400 Customer Cash2

2018/2017 KingQuad 750AXi Camo

MSRP: $8,999*

as low as 1.99% APR for 36 months on approved Credit3

$1,400 Customer Cash2

2020 KingQuad 500AXi Power Steering SE+ w/ Rugged Package

MSRP: $9,949*

as low as 1.99% APR for 36 months on approved Credit3

$700 Customer Cash2

2020 KingQuad 500AXi Power Steering SE+

MSRP: $9,349*

as low as 1.99% APR for 36 months on approved Credit3

$700 Customer Cash2

2019 KingQuad 500AXi Power Steering SE+

MSRP: $9,299*

as low as 1.99% APR for 36 months on approved Credit3

$950 Customer Cash2

2020 KingQuad 500AXi Power Steering SE

MSRP: $8,949*

as low as 1.99% APR for 36 months on approved Credit3

$700 Customer Cash2

2019 KingQuad 500AXi Power Steering SE

MSRP: $8,899*

as low as 1.99% APR for 36 months on approved Credit3

950 Customer Cash2

2018/2017 KingQuad 500AXi Power Steering Special Edition

MSRP: $8,599*

as low as 1.99% APR for 36 months on approved Credit3

$950 Customer Cash2

2020 KingQuad 500AXi Power Steering SE Camo

MSRP: $9,349*

as low as 1.99% APR for 36 months on approved Credit3

$700 Customer Cash2

2019 KingQuad 500AXi Power Steering Camo

MSRP: $9,099*

as low as 1.99% APR for 36 months on approved Credit3

$950 Customer Cash2

2018/2017 KingQuad 500AXi Power Steering Camo

MSRP: $8,699*

as low as 1.99% APR for 36 months on approved Credit3

$950 Customer Cash2

2020 KingQuad 500AXi Power Steering w/ Rugged Package

MSRP: $9,349*

as low as 1.99% APR for 36 months on approved Credit3

$700 Customer Cash2

2020 KingQuad 500AXi Power Steering

MSRP: $8,749*

as low as 1.99% APR for 36 months on approved Credit3

$700 Customer Cash2

2019 KingQuad 500AXi Power Steering

MSRP: $8,699*

as low as 1.99% APR for 36 months on approved Credit3

$950 Customer Cash2

2018/2017 KingQuad 500AXi Power Steering

MSRP: $8,299*

as low as 1.99% APR for 36 months on approved Credit3

$950 Customer Cash2

2020 KingQuad 500AXi

MSRP: $7,549*

as low as 1.99% APR for 36 months on approved Credit3

$700 Customer Cash2

2019 KingQuad 500AXi

MSRP: $7,499*

as low as 1.99% APR for 36 months on approved Credit3

$950 Customer Cash2

2018/2017 KingQuad 500AXi Camo

MSRP: $7,999*

as low as 1.99% APR for 36 months on approved Credit3

$950 Customer Cash2

2018/2017 KingQuad 500AXi

MSRP: $7,399*

as low as 1.99% APR for 36 months on approved Credit3

$950 Customer Cash2

2020 KingQuad 400ASi SE+

MSRP: $7,099*

as low as 1.99% APR for 36 months on approved Credit3

$700 Customer Cash2

2019 KingQuad 400ASi+

MSRP: $6,899*

as low as 1.99% APR for 36 months on approved Credit3

$950 Customer Cash2

2018/2017 KingQuad 400ASi Special Edition

MSRP: $6,799*

as low as 1.99% APR for 36 months on approved Credit3

$950 Customer Cash2

2020 KingQuad 400ASi Camo

MSRP: $6,949*

as low as 1.99% APR for 36 months on approved Credit3

$700 Customer Cash2

2019 KingQuad 400ASi Camo

MSRP: $6,899*

as low as 1.99% APR for 36 months on approved Credit3

$950 Customer Cash2

2018/2017 KingQuad 400ASi Camo

MSRP: $6,899*

as low as 1.99% APR for 36 months on approved Credit3

$950 Customer Cash2

2020 KingQuad 400ASi

MSRP: $6,549*

as low as 1.99% APR for 36 months on approved Credit3

$700 Customer Cash2

2019 KingQuad 400ASi

MSRP: $6,499*

as low as 1.99% APR for 36 months on approved Credit3

$950 Customer Cash2

2018/2017 KingQuad 400ASi

MSRP: $6,499*

as low as 1.99% APR for 36 months on approved Credit3

$950 Customer Cash2

2020 KingQuad 400FSi

MSRP: $6,549*

as low as 1.99% APR for 36 months on approved Credit3

$700 Customer Cash2

2019 KingQuad 400FSi

MSRP: $6,499*

as low as 1.99% APR for 36 months on approved Credit3

$950 Customer Cash2

2018/2017 KingQuad 400FSi

MSRP: $6,499*

as low as 1.99% APR for 36 months on approved Credit3

$950 Customer Cash2

2019 KingQuad 400FSi Camo

MSRP: $6,899*

as low as 1.99% APR for 36 months on approved Credit3

$950 Customer Cash2

SPORT ATV

2020/2019 QuadSport Z90

MSRP: $2,999*

as low as 1.99% APR for 36 months on approved Credit3

2018 QuadSport Z90

MSRP: $2,949*

as low as 1.99% APR for 36 months on approved Credit3

2017 QuadSport Z90

MSRP: $2,899*

as low as 1.99% APR for 36 months on approved Credit3

2020/2019 QuadSport Z50

MSRP: $2,099*

as low as 7.99% APR for 60 months on approved Credit4

2018 QuadSport Z50

MSRP: $2,049*

as low as 7.99% APR for 60 months on approved Credit4

2017 QuadSport Z50

MSRP: $1,999*

as low as 7.99% APR for 60 months on approved Credit4

*Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (also referred to as “MSRP”, “Base MSRP” or the “Starting At” price), excludes taxes, title, license and registration fees, destination freight and delivery charges, dealer fees, and optional equipment.

1 As low as 0% APR financing for 60 months on select new untitled Suzuki powersports qualifying models made between 02/01/20 – 04/30/20 on credit extended by Synchrony Bank. Model and year exclusions apply. Not all buyers will qualify. Program minimum financed is $5,000. Rate and down payment based on credit approval criteria. Minimum of 0-10% down payment required. Example Tier 1 of a total 60 month term with an amount financed of $5,000 with 0% down and 0% APR requires monthly payments of $83.33. Example Tier 3 of a total 60 month term with an amount financed of $5,000 with 0% down and 6.99% APR requires monthly payments of $98.98. See your local Suzuki dealer for details. Offer effective from a participating authorized Suzuki dealer between 02/01/20 – 04/30/20. Only valid in continental United States, excluding HI. Offer is subject to credit approval by Synchrony Bank.

2 Select new and unregistered models will receive a Customer Cash amount of $2,000, $1,750, $1,500, $1,400, $1,300, $1,250, $1,200, $1,000, $950, $900, $750, $700, or $500 which is non-transferable and holds no cash value in the continental United States excluding HI. Visit www.suzukicycles.com/offers to see which select models qualify for customer cash. Excludes promotional financing. Offer effective from a participating authorized Suzuki dealer between 2/1/20 and 4/30/20.

3 As low as 1.99% APR financing for 36 months on new and unregistered Qualifying Model is available through Sheffield Financial, a division of Truist Bank. Member FDIC. Program minimum amount financed is $1,500; Maximum Amount Financed $50,000. Not all buyers will qualify. Approval, and any rates and terms provided, are based on credit worthiness. Other financing offers are available. $28.64 per $1,000 financed monthly payments required over a 36-month term at a 1.99% rate. Example: On a purchase where the Amount Financed is $7,500, your Down Payment is $0 with 36 monthly payments of $215.00 each. Interest Rate is 1.99% [ANNUAL PERCENTAGE RATE is 1.99%]. Financing promotions void where prohibited. See your local Suzuki dealer for details. Only valid in continental United States, excluding HI. Offer effective from a participating authorized Suzuki dealer between 2/1/20 and 4/30/20. Offer subject to change without notice.

4 As low as 7.99% APR financing for 60 months on new and unregistered Qualifying Model is available through Synchrony Bank. Program minimum amount financed is $1,500. Not all buyers will qualify. Approval, and any rates and terms provided, are based on credit worthiness. Other financing offers are available. $20.27 per $1,000 financed monthly payments required over a 60-month term at a 7.99% rate. Example: On a purchase where the Amount Financed is $7,500, your Down Payment is $0 with 60 monthly payments of $152.00 each. Interest Rate is 7.99% [ANNUAL PERCENTAGE RATE is 7.99%]. Financing promotions void where prohibited. See your local Suzuki dealer for details. Only valid in continental United States, excluding HI. Offer effective from a participating authorized Suzuki dealer between 2/1/20 and 4/30/20.

5 Conditions apply. This offer is valid for $500 factory customer cash off a new, unregistered 2020 Suzuki KATANA. Discount is taken off of listed price and is contingent on model availability. Offer must be validated by participating authorized dealer at time of purchase. May be combined with other current retail incentives so long as all conditions are met. No substitutions. Available to current 2007 and newer Suzuki motorcycle, scooter and ATV registered owners. See dealer for eligibility. Not redeemable for cash. Offers void where prohibited. Only valid in continental United States, excluding HI. See your local Suzuki dealer for complete details. Offer valid through 4/30/20.

6 Offer available for new and unregistered 2020/2019 SV650X. Subject to credit approval by Synchrony Bank. Rate of 0.50% for 72 months will be assigned based on credit approval. Not all buyers will qualify. Monthly payments will be $14.10 per $1,000 financed. Example: A total 72-month term with an Amount Financed of $7,162 and 0.50% APR requires monthly payments of $101.00 for 72 months. Your actual monthly payment may differ based on financing terms, credit tier qualification, accessories or other factors such as down payment and fees. Program minimum amount financed is $1,500 and minimum 0% – 10% down payment required based on credit approval criteria. A 14.73% down payment is required to obtain advertised monthly payment of $101.00. See your local Suzuki dealer for details. Only valid in continental United States, excluding HI. Offer effective from a participating authorized Suzuki dealer between 2/1/20 to 4/30/20.

7 Option 1: A purchase of a new 2020 GSX-R1000R model (MSRP: $17,699) or 2020 GSX-R1000 model (MSRP: $15,599) in the continental United States (excluding HI) will include a Yoshimura Alpha Signature Series Carbon Fiber Slip-On muffler (ARV: $699.00). Option 2: A purchase of a new 2020 GSX-R600 model (MSRP: $11,399) in the continental United States (excluding HI) will include a Yoshimura Alpha Signature Series Carbon Fiber Slip-On muffler (ARV: $631.57). Offer may be combined with promotional financing or Customer Cash. See your local Suzuki dealer for details. Offer effective from a participating authorized Suzuki dealer between 2/1/20 and 4/30/20.

8 Offer available for new and unregistered 2020 KATANA. Subject to credit approval by Synchrony Bank. Rate of 0.50% for 72 months will be assigned based on credit approval. Not all buyers will qualify. Monthly payments will be $14.10 per $1,000 financed. Monthly payment calculated from MSRP minus $500 Katana Owner Loyalty Incentive. Example: A total 72-month term with an Amount Financed of $11,062 and 0.50% APR requires monthly payments of $155.99 for 72 months. Your actual monthly payment may differ based on financing terms, credit tier qualification, accessories or other factors such as down payment and fees. Program minimum amount financed is $1,500 and minimum 0% – 10% down payment required based on credit approval criteria. A 14.90% down payment is required to obtain advertised monthly payment of $155.99. See your local Suzuki dealer for details. Only valid in continental United States, excluding HI. Offer effective from a participating authorized Suzuki dealer between 2/1/20 to 4/30/20. Conditions apply. This offer is valid for $500 factory customer cash off a new, unregistered 2020 Suzuki KATANA. Discount is taken off of listed price and is contingent on model availability. Offer must be validated by participating authorized dealer at time of purchase. May be combined with other current retail incentives so long as all conditions are met. No substitutions. Available to current 2007 and newer Suzuki motorcycle, scooter and ATV registered owners. See dealer for eligibility. Not redeemable for cash. Offers void where prohibited. Only valid in continental United States, excluding HI. See your local Suzuki dealer for complete details. Offer valid through 4/30/20.

*Conditions apply. This offer is valid for $250 factory customer cash off a new, unregistered 2017-2020 Suzuki motorcycle, scooter or ATV model. Discount is taken off of listed price and is contingent on model availability. Offer must be validated by participating authorized dealer at time of purchase. May be combined with other current retail incentives so long as all conditions are met. No substitutions. Offer applicable to active and retired first responder in law enforcement, fire and rescue services, or emergency medical services (First Responder) or an active or retired member of the United States Armed Forces (Military). See dealer for eligibility. Not redeemable for cash. Offers void where prohibited. Only valid in continental United States, excluding HI. See your local Suzuki dealer for complete details. Offer valid through 8/31/2020.