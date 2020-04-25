Win a Harley-Davidson One-Off Livewire Custom Charity Auction during NFL Draft Picks Season

In addition to our foundation’s gift to the United Way Relief Fund, we’re aiming to raise more in a way only H-D can. Up for auction will be a very special edition LiveWireTM: custom painted, loaded with carbon fiber accessories and signed by the Davidson family. This is a one of one model that will be delivered to the winning bidder. Details and auction timing will be announced soon—watch this page and our social channels.

RESPONSE TO THE CRISIS

The choices we make about how and where we ride are more important now than ever. The health and safety of our entire H-D family is our primary focus during this unprecedented time. The following updates are precautionary measures we’re putting in place as we respond to the current situation.

TO OUR RIDERS

We all need to do our part to help flatten the curve. Many local and federal governments have issued stay at home or shelter-in-place directives. We encourage you to act responsibly and stay up-to-date on U.S. Centers for Disease Prevention and Control (CDC), World Health Organization (WHO) and other regional guidelines.

ABOUT OUR DEALERS

Dealership operations and hours are at the discretion of each dealership. We encourage you use our dealer locator, and call or check dealership websites for the most up-to-date information. Home Delivery is available for a limited time through participating dealers. Availability is subject to applicable laws, regulations, and government orders. Contact your local dealer for additional information.

H-D SPONSORED EVENTS

We are not participating in any events globally through the month of May. We are carefully considering our participation in events from June 1 and beyond, taking into consideration directives from local authorities and CDC/WHO guidance. We’ll update this page as we know more.

RACING & MOTORSPORTS

Same as our sponsored events, we will not be participating in any races through the month of April. Our participation in races from May 1 and beyond are being carefully considered by our events team, as well as the individual organizations and teams, in accordance with local authorities and CDC/WHO guidance. We’ll update this page as we know more.