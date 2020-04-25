American Flat Track to Postpone Red Mile Race in Lexington

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (April 24, 2020) – In accordance with the ongoing safety protocols recommended by the CDC, national and state officials, American Flat Track will postpone the May 30 Red Mile at The Red Mile in Lexington, K.Y.

As with previous events, fans who have purchased tickets in advance for the Red Mile will receive a credit valid for any AFT Events race within the next 18 calendar months.

AFT will communicate its full updated race schedule following the release of updated federal social distancing guidelines expected at the end of April.