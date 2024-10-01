Registration Opens for the 2025 YZ bLU cRU FIM Europe Cups

Yamaha Motor Europe is pleased to announce that registration has now opened for the 2025 FIM bLU cRU YZ65, YZ85 and YZ125 Europe Cups. Riders who want to compete for a place on the start gate at the 2025 YZ bLU cRU FIM Europe Cup SuperFinale should register now to avoid missing out.

For 2025 the age limit for riders in the YZ65 and YZ85 classes will be in line with those for EMX65 and EMX85 meaning that those aged between eight and 12 years are eligible for the YZ65 class, while those aged between 11 and 14 years are eligible for the YZ85 class. In the YZ125 class the age range remains at 13 to 16 years old.

The registered bLU cRU riders will compete throughout Europe for one of 120 places on the gate at the 2025 YZ bLU cRU FIM Europe Cup SuperFinale, the location of which is yet to be confirmed for 2025 but this year takes place at the hugely popular Monster Energy Motocross of Nations event at Matterley Basin in the United Kingdom this weekend.

Not only will each young rider who registers get the opportunity to race in front of a huge crowd alongside their idols on the world stage, but one rider in each YZ cup class will be selected to receive support from Yamaha Motor Europe for their 2026 racing season.

At the SuperFinale, the top three riders from each class and two carefully selected wild cards from each category will receive an invite to the prestigious bLU cRU Masterclass at the end of the season. The Masterclass is designed to introduce the riders to every aspect of professional racing, from media duties to expert training and advice from Yamaha’s bLU cRU Ambassadors.

At the end of the two-day Masterclass, one YZ125 rider will be chosen to join a Yamaha-supported team and contest the EMX125 Championship in 2026. One rider from each of the YZ65 and YZ85 categories will be selected to receive additional Yamaha support and GYTR parts for the following season.

If you want the chance to be on the start gate at the YZ bLU cRU FIM Europe Cup SuperFinale in 2025, now is the time to enter. Follow the instructions on the following link and sign up.

Registration will close at 23:59 CET on Friday February 28th 2025.