SUZUKI RM-Z450 WINS ARENACROSS CHAMPIONSHIP

Team Suzuki Press Office – February 24.

Suzuki’s RM-Z450 claimed a fifth Arenacross championship title with SR75 Suzuki’s Charles Le Francois winning the 2020 Pro 450 Championship at the SSE Arena in London, UK at the weekend.

Frenchman Le Francois sealed this year’s championship with five main event and super final wins, plus another seven podiums. Suzuki’s previous titles were in 2015, 2016, 2017 and 2018.

Suzuki GB National Motorcycle Marketing Manager Ian Bland said: “The RM-Z450 has shown itself to be the dominant force in Arenacross racing in recent years, with a win record that speaks for itself. Geoff Walker (SR75 Suzuki team owner) has done an amazing job in amassing the amount of Arenacross championships he has for Suzuki, including three team championships, too. The team has also enjoyed success in Europe, with race wins and championships including the French SX Tour and King of Herning titles, and we’re looking forward to supporting Geoff, Charles, and the team on the continent this year.”

SR75 Suzuki team owner Geoff Walker said: “This Arenacross tour and championship win is incredible and another big landmark for the team. Charles and everyone involved in what we do deserve this title as we have never stopped pushing. It is unreal to take Charles and give him the opportunity to capture his first pro championship and to do it with a dominant performance at the final round shows how far he has come and we are incredibly proud of him, and the strength of the RM-Z450 package.

“I would like to thank Ian and everyone at Suzuki GB, all our team partners, our amazing staff, and our incredible riders and supporters for making this all possible.”