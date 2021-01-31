SUZUKI WEEKEND RACING ACTION – January 30-31st

Team Suzuki Press Office – January 30.

The fifth and final weekend of January sees the Twisted Tea/ H.E.P. Motorsports Suzuki team back on track in Indianapolis for the fourth round of the Monster Energy AMA/ FIM World Supercross Championship.

The event, at the Lucas Oil Stadium in Indiana, will be the first of three back-to-back races there over the next seven days that includes a Tuesday night event with RM-Z450 riders Adam Enticknap and series rookie Brandon Hartranft on track today for initial practice and qualifying before tonight’s Main Events.

The venue also hosts the fourth round of the 250cc East series with BarX/ Chaparral/ ECSTAR Suzuki rider John Short currently in the top-10 of the series following his eighth position at Houston last weekend aboard his RM-Z250.

January 30: Round 4. Monster Energy AMA/ FIM World Supercross Championship. Lucas Oil Stadium. Indianapolis. Indiana. USA.

