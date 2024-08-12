Royal Enfield has been making big impressive advancements in the last 9 years. From introducing the new 2025 Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 and Super Meteor 650, Shotgun 650, Himalayan 450, Hunter 350 the Meteor 350 in 2024 joining the Scram 411 in 2023 and Int650 and Continental GT650 several years ago. Quite the difference from their 2015 Royal Enfield Lineup!

How does $2,846 USD sound for a new 450cc roadster and $3395 USD for a new adventure bike? New 2025 Royal Enfield Guerrilla & Himalayan 450 are the latest 2 models released and they are stunners.

The Guerrilla 450 is all about design without distractions. No flashy frills. No pointless plastics. It has an athletic build with perfect angles, purposeful edges, and muscles in all the right places. This is a machine that looks as good as it rides.

Modern roadsters look generic, sound synthetic and feel plastic. The guerrilla 450 is a declaration of independence from this mind-numbing conformity. in an age where automation has dulled sensation, algorithms have stifled imaginations, and feature sets have replaced soul—

the guerrilla stands defiantly apart.

The all-new Himalayan 450 preserves its inherent capability, versatility, and unfaltering determination to traverse any terrain your adventure beckons. Stripped of unnecessary frills, it embraces precisely what you require in these dynamic times—nothing more, nothing less. Welcome to a journey defined by pure, unadulterated riding.

There is no predictable journey in the Himalayas. There was no one machine designed for this journey. Until now. The all-new Himalayan built by the Himalayas. A motorcycle with a strong adventure lineage yet remains true to our philosophy of pure motorcycling. The all-new Himalayan retains the capability, versatility and the ability to go anywhere your adventure takes you. Nothing you don’t need and everything that you do for the changing times.

If you haven’t even considered or took the time to look at the Royal Enfield brand, maybe now is a perfect time to do so. Not only do they offer unique models but they offer them at an attractive price. Royal Enfield is putting both feet into the North American market and trying to get riders to notice them…personally, I think they are not only moving in the right direction but making the right models that riders want at a price riders miss. We all asked, bring back affordable, light and fun motorcycles with less intrusive technology, and we got them with Royal Enfield. Now it’s time as riders to support those who gave us what we wanted.

Introducing the new 2024 and 2025 Royal Enfield Motorbikes

– 2025 Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 – New model

– 2024 Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 – New model (for North America)

– 2024 Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 – New model

– 2024 Royal Enfield Int650 – Updated model

– 2024 Royal Enfield Continental GT650 – Updated model

– 2024 Royal Enfield Himalayan

– 2024 Royal Enfield Scram 411

– 2024 Royal Enfield Classic 350

– 2024 Royal Enfield Bullet 350 – New model

– 2024 Royal Enfield Meteor 350

– 2024 Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 – New model (late 2024.5)

– 2024 Royal Enfield Hunter 350 – New model (late 2024.5)

2025 Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450: RETURN OF THE REAL ROADSTER.

Introducing the 2025 Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450…

2025 Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 Totalmotorcycle.com Key Features

THE ALL-ROADSTER: THE GUERRILLA 450 MOTORCYCLE

The Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 has been calibrated by riders, not robots, for real world riding. Made for every rider at every level of riding experience, it delivers maximum sensation and agility, no matter which power band you are in. An upright riding stance, approachable seat height and ultra-responsive chassis make it the perfect machine for everyday, any day riding—from traffic to twisties.

MORE GROWL FOR THE PROWL

The Guerrilla 450 wasn’t designed for spec sheets or racetrack fantasies. It was made for one thing and one thing only: riding. This motorcycle is tuned with real modes for real roads, featuring the 452cc, liquid-cooled Sherpa engine that keeps you kinetic across the rev range, no matter what gear you’re in.

SHERRRPA

Featuring our 452cc liquid-cooled Sherpa Engine, with 40Ps and 40Nm of torque, the Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 is tuned to pack power across the rev range, in any and every situation.

SWITCH MOODS. SWITCH MODES.

Go from Performance Mode to Eco Mode within seconds, courtesy of an ultra-responsive EMS system, which comes with the added advantage of increased fuel economy.

TRIPPER TFT CLUSTER

Access your music, messages, maps, and more without taking your phone out with the Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450’s Tripper TFT display, featuring Google Maps and a 2.4/5 Ghz Wifi 5 chipset.

INTUITIVE ERGONOMICS

A low seat, mid-set footpegs and upright stance. The Guerrilla 450’s ergonomics adapt to your riding style and enable you to handle everything, from traffic snarls to tight corners.

GUERRILLA 450: WIDE PROFILE TUBELESS TYRES

The Guerrilla 450’s 17” inch wheels, 120/70 front & 160/60 rear, wide-profile tubeless tyres with bespoke tread pattern keep you in control through all speeds and all situations.

GUERRILLA 450: CHASSIS AND SUSPENSION

With its Twin Downtube Spine Frame, 43mm Telescopic front suspension and 140mm linkage type monoshock rear suspension by Showa, the Guerrilla 450 is hardwired for handling from the heart

GRRR

Looks good naked

The All-Roadster

More growl for the prowl

Sherrrpa

Switch moods

Tripper TFT Cluster

Intuitive ergonomics

Wide profile tubeless tyres

Chassis and suspension

Colorways

FLASH

BRAVA BLUE YELLOW RIBBON

DASH

GOLD DIP PLAYA BLACK

ANALOGUE

SMOKE PLAYA BLACK

2024 Royal Enfield Himalayan 450: UNADULTERATED ADV RIDING.

Introducing the 2024 Royal Enfield Himalayan 450…

2024 Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 Totalmotorcycle.com Key Features

Royal Enfield’s first liquid-cooled engine the Sherpa 450

Ride-by-wire with 4 riding modes

Switchable ABS

Upside down forks

LED Headlamp

Integrated turn & tail lamp all LED

USB type C charging point

4″ TFT display with phone connectivity, media controls, full map navigation (powered by Google Maps)

Tubeless tyre option available in Kamet White colourway only

LAMS Approved

3 Year Unlimited klm Warranty

3 Year Roadside Assistance

THE NEW MOUNTAIN STANDARD.

A motorcycle with strong adventure lineage yet remains true to our philosophy of pure motorcycling. The all-new Himalayan retains the capability, versatility and the ability to go anywhere your adventure takes you. Nothing you don’t need and everything that you do for the changing times.

FITS LIKE AN ADVENTURE GLOVE

The best chassis is the one you don’t notice. From the versatile 21” front 17” rear wheel combination to the large enduro footpegs and wide handlebars, the Himalayan works with you in all situations on or off-road. The slim seat and tank let you get your feet firmly on the ground when you stop, while increased ground clearance and longer travel suspension let you choose the roughest tracks.

HEART OF THE MOUNTAIN G.O.A.T – SHERPA 450

Like the high-altitude Sherpa that inspired it, this engine has the torque to pull you out of a sandy hollow at 5,000 meters above sea level while being able to enjoy the 5-day trip back home afterwards. Compact, lightweight and delivers 40hp through its new 6-speed gearbox and with slipper clutch.

EVERYTHING YOU NEED. NOTHING YOU DON’T.

Ride-by-wire with four riding modes so you can tune the response to suit the terrain and your mood, while in the background the bike delivers smooth fuelling and better fuel economy. Joystick control of the easy-to-use Tripper Dash® lets you control music, calls and messages without your hand leaving the bar and the world’s first full-map navigation on a circular display built with Google Maps Platform.

CAPABLE. RELIABLE. FUNCTIONAL.

Quality suspension lets you keep the bike on the line you’ve chosen over the roughest terrain and that’s exactly what you get from the inverted Showa cartridge fork. The steel twin-spar frame is stronger, stiffer and narrower between the legs for improved comfort while riding in a standing position. Adjustable two-piece seat to keep both rider (825 mm) and pillion (845 mm) comfortable, along with an optional low seat (805 mm) to keep your feet on the ground at any altitude.

USD FORKS

Quality suspension lets you keep the bike on the line you’ve chosen over the roughest terrain and that’s exactly what you get from the inverted Showa cartridge fork.

CHASSIS

The steel twin-spar frame is stronger, stiffer and narrower between the legs for improved comfort while riding in a standing position. Better handling, better stability and better balance.

RIDE BY WIRE WITH RIDER MODES

Ride-by-wire with four riding modes so you can tune the response to suit the terrain and your mood, while in the background the bike delivers smooth fuelling and better fuel economy.

WATER WADING

Engines and water don’t mix. But adventure and river crossings go hand-in-hand so we developed the Himalayan with a high up air intake under the tank to keep you rolling when the rivers are running high.

SEAT HEIGHT

Nobody wants to stop riding because they’re saddle sore. So the new Himalayan features an adjustable two-piece seat to keep both rider and pillion comfortable, along with an option.

SHERPA 450

Like the high-altitude Sherpa that inspired it, this engine has the torque to pull you out of a sandy hollow at 5,000 meters above sea level while being able to enjoy the 5 day trip back home afterward.