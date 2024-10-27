Thai MotoGP started in rain and falls harder just ahead of MotoGP race start

The long race of the Thai GP started in the rain which began to fall harder just ahead of the MotoGP race start. The conditions were difficult, because the riders had only had the 10 minutes of warm up – the only wet session of the weekend – to lap on the track in those conditions. Maverick Viñales started well from the tenth spot on the grid but lost a couple positions during the first lap. Despite this, the Spanish rider maintained a fast pace, finishing the long race in a solid seventh position. Aleix Espargaró also had a good start from the fourteenth spot, making up four positions already at the end of the first lap. On a weekend marked by physical difficulties due to the crash in FP1, the Spanish rider rode a competitive race all the way to the final lap, finishing ninth.