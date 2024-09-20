The Aruba.it Racing – Ducati team ready for the Italian Round at Cremona. Bautista and Bulega regularly on track tomorrow. Huertas wants to defend the leadership in WorldSSP

Alvaro Bautista will be on track regularly tomorrow morning for the first free practice of the Italian Round, which will be staged at the Cremona Circuit Italy). After a nasty crash in the Superpole Race at Magny-Cours and the resulting rib injury that forced him to miss Race 2, Dorna’s medical staff examined the Spanish rider this morning, declaring him ‘Fit to Race’.

Coming from his double win on Sunday of the French weekend – also characterised by a crash in Race-1 and a consequent injury to his right shoulder, fortunately without serious consequences – Nicolò Bulega will try to extend his winning streak. The Italian rider is currently second in the Superbike World Championship standings, 55 points behind Razgatlioglu (BMW), who will have to skip the Italian round due to the aftermath of a nasty crash during FP2 at Magny-Cours.

Alvaro Bautista (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati #1)

“I’m happy to be at Cremona and have the chance to get out on track. We’ll have to do another check tomorrow to understand what my condition is, but for the moment, it’s nice to be back on the bike after that bad crash. The championship? It’s clear that in numerical terms, we are still in the running for the title, but right now, I’m just thinking about understanding my potential and trying to make improvements session by session”.

Nicolò Bulega (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati #11)

“We arrive in Cremona after a significant Sunday at Magny-Cours, and this makes me very happy also because I consider this a second home Grand Prix. We want to continue the path taken over the last two weekends when the feeling was excellent. I am very sorry that Toprak will not be able to take part in this round. It is never easy to go through such difficult times: it has happened to me in the past. I hope he will be back on track soon. However, I aim to give my best and win as many points as possible”.

WorldSSP

Adrian Huertas is called upon to defend his leadership in the World Supersport Championship. The Spanish rider currently holds a 14-point lead over Montella (Ducati)

Adrian Huertas (Aruba.it Racing WSSP #99)

“We are ready for the Italian Round, which is always an exciting weekend for the team. The season is entering its most crucial moment, so we must try to take that step that will allow us to improve and get back to fighting for victory”.