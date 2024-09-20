Championship leader Toprak Razgatlioglu out of WorldSBK Cremona Italy

Cremona. Championship leader Toprak Razgatlioglu (TUR) will not participate in the upcoming FIM Superbike World Championship (WorldSBK) race weekend in Cremona, Italy. Recent medical examinations have shown that Razgatlioglu requires more time for his recovery following his heavy crash in Magny-Cours (FRA). Therefore, in coordination with the BMW Motorrad Motorsport doctors, it has been decided together to withdraw Razgatlioglu from participating in Cremona. In his place, BMW Motorrad factory rider Markus Reiterberger (GER) is ready to race alongside Michael van der Mark (NED) for the ROKiT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team in Cremona.

Razgatlioglu sustained a mild pneumothorax in the crash during the second free practice session in Magny-Cours and has been receiving medical care since then. Reiterberger, who just completed the 2024 FIM Endurance World Championship (FIM EWC) season in third place overall with the BMW Motorrad World Endurance Team last weekend, will step in. As a key member of the BMW Motorrad factory riders’ family, he also contributes to WorldSBK development work with the BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Test Team. Reiterberger is also very familiar with the ROKiT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team, having competed with the squad as a regular rider in the 2019 WorldSBK season.

“I would have loved to be back on track in Cremona, but the recovery of the mild pneumothorax is taking longer than I initially hoped,” Razgatlioglu said. “It’s important that I make a full recovery, and my goal now is to return on my BMW M 1000 RR at the next race weekend at Motorland Aragón. But we need to wait and take it step by step. One thing is certain: as soon as possible and when my health allows, I will rejoin the championship fight! I’ll be rooting for my team in Cremona, and I hope to see the BMW M 1000 RR at the front and on the podium. A big thanks to everyone who’s been supporting me through this tough time – we’ll see each other back on the track soon!”

Sven Blusch, Head of BMW Motorrad Motorsport, added: “Toprak’s complete recovery is the top priority for everyone. Everything else takes a back seat for now. That’s why we decided together that he will not return to racing at Cremona. He’s in good hands and working closely with the medical team to get back on his BMW M 1000 RR by the next race weekend at Motorland Aragón. However, we will take all the time needed. In Markus Reiterberger, we have an excellent stand-in for Cremona, who brings a wealth of experience with the bike, WorldSBK, the team, and BMW Motorrad Motorsport. He will focus on basic and preparation work during the weekend, gathering crucial information so that Toprak can fight for the championship with the best possible material after his comeback.”

“First and foremost, I want to wish Toprak all the best and a speedy recovery,” said Reiterberger. “In Cremona, my focus will be on supporting the team and BMW Motorrad Motorsport as best as possible. I know the bike, the team, and the WorldSBK, so there shouldn’t be any issues getting up to speed quickly. I aim to do my part to ensure that Toprak, the team, and BMW enter the final races with a well-prepared BMW M 1000 RR, fighting for the world championship titles that he and everyone involved deserve this season.”