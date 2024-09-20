Extremely dusty and dry GNCC Beckley with filter swap at each gas stop!

Walker Gets the Win, Johnson Secures a Podium Round 11 of the GNCC Series was held in Beckley, WV The conditions were extremely dusty and dry. This particular event is also very rocky, adding even more difficulty to the dust. With the amount of dust, the team planned on a filter swap at each gas stop. Normally the race is six laps but due to the conditions, the GNCC Staff made a decision an hour into the race, to make it a five-lap race. This changed the pit stop strategy a little but worked out fine in the team’s favor in the end. Jon Johnson in the XC2 class got a decent jump at the start, going into the woods in fourth place. His teammate Jay Lipscomb didn’t get off the line well and was near the back entering the woods. Johnson made some quick passes to move up to second place. Coming into the pits after lap two the top four riders were neck and neck. Johnson came out in fourth but quickly made a pass to get into third where he would manage to finish for a spot on the podium. Lipscomb steadily made his way up from the back of the field, making passes to eventually finish in sixth place. In the XC3 class, Jhak Walker had a very strong day. Walker got a great start but ended up crashing in turn one. He remounted his bike and was a man on a mission. He went from last to first by the end of lap one. He continued to extend his lead by ten minutes as he took the checkered flag for his fourth series win. He remains the points leader in the XC3 class by seven points.