Extremely dusty and dry GNCC Beckley with filter swap at each gas stop!

Round 11 of the GNCC Series was held in Beckley, WV The conditions were extremely dusty and dry. This particular event is also very rocky, adding even more difficulty to the dust. With the amount of dust, the team planned on a filter swap at each gas stop. Normally the race is six laps but due to the conditions, the GNCC Staff made a decision an hour into the race, to make it a five-lap race. This changed the pit stop strategy a little but worked out fine in the team’s favor in the end. Jon Johnson in the XC2 class got a decent jump at the start, going into the woods in fourth place. His teammate Jay Lipscomb didn’t get off the line well and was near the back entering the woods. Johnson made some quick passes to move up to second place. Coming into the pits after lap two the top four riders were neck and neck. Johnson came out in fourth but quickly made a pass to get into third where he would manage to finish for a spot on the podium. Lipscomb steadily made his way up from the back of the field, making passes to eventually finish in sixth place. In the XC3 class, Jhak Walker had a very strong day. Walker got a great start but ended up crashing in turn one. He remounted his bike and was a man on a mission. He went from last to first by the end of lap one. He continued to extend his lead by ten minutes as he took the checkered flag for his fourth series win. He remains the points leader in the XC3 class by seven points.
Results:
Jon Johnson » 3rd place » XC2
Jay Lipscomb » 6th Place » XC2
Jhak Walker » 1st Place » XC3
Factory 250 RR
“I’m happy with my ride this weekend and getting third place. There is definitely room to improve with a few big crashes. I’m ready to limit the mistakes and improve at the next round. Thanks to the whole Beta USA team and sponsors for all that they do!”
Factory 250 RR
“I got off to not a very good start and as soon as I dropped into the woods I knew it was going to be a long day fighting vision. The track was very powdery and unforgiving so it was tough to be able to push at all without hitting rocks and holes you just couldn’t see. I had a pretty consistent day with only one pretty good get-off but I was able to ride to a solid 6th place”
Factory 125 RR
“Prior to the race, I did some small bike changes by softening up forks and changing sag. I went into the first turn and crashed so I was just about last but made easy work to get up to second place. I paced my effort on the first lap to save energy. Then I went into the second lap ready to find a spot to get by the rider in front and I was able to do so on a long straightaway, which was very sketchy but much worth it, and I know it intimidated the other rider. I then had a pretty clear track and pushed that lap. I rode well the next lap catching some XC2 riders but pushed right through their dust. We then found out it was a five-lap race and did a full filter swap which went very smoothly! On the fourth lap, I had a clear track and laid down a good lap. I headed into the last lap with a nice steady pace so as to not risk anything and I finished out the race riding smoothly and consistently. My bike handled very well through the dry harsh rocky conditions.”
