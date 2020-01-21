The best in the business on offer at 2020 Vancouver Motorcycle Show

Vancouver, B.C. (January 21, 2020) – The Vancouver Motorcycle Show is returning to once again showcase the best new motorcycles, scooters, ATVs and side-by-sides of the year. The 2020 lineup, featuring some of the industry’s best and most exciting products, will be on display January 24th-26th at Tradex in Abbotsford.

“This year’s models are just as exciting and diverse as the riders who circle the Vancouver Motorcycle Show on their calendar every year,” says Show Manager Laurie Paetz. “Whether it’s style preference, brand loyalty, or a search for the latest and greatest model, motorcycle fans’ ride of choice reflects what drives them.”

The wide variety of bikes is sure to please any and all enthusiasts. Here are some highlights of the most anticipated new releases in 2020.

Electric Bikes

Motorcyclists from beginners to experts will get a charge out of the electric bikes on display at the Vancouver Motorcycle Show. Electric bikes come in a range of styles and sizes, from smaller, off-road rides for youngsters to super bikes manufactured by the most reputable companies in the industry. Fans will be able to check out the incredible Harley-Davidson Livewire™, the Vespa Elettrica scooter and the kid-sized KTM SX-E motocross bike for themselves and catch a glimpse of what the future holds.

Sport Bikes

If adrenaline is your friend and you have a need for speed you will want a super sport bike in your garage. They are light weight, nimble, and optimized for acceleration, speed, and cornering on pavement. These bikes are at home on the street or can be taken to the track for the ultimate rush. The 2021 Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP, the supercharged Kawasaki Ninja 1000 SX, and Yamaha YZF-R1M are some the supersport bikes on the show floor.

For those that seek exhilaration and a thrilling ride of a supersport bike but want a little more upright ergos you will want to check out the naked sport bikes or “streetfighters”. They offer many of the same qualities of a supersport bike but tamed a little for the street. Imagine owning Italy’s Ducati Streetfighter V4, England’s Triumph Street Triple RS, Austria’s KTM Super Duke R, Germany’s BMW F900 R, America’s Indian FTR1200 or Japan’s Suzuki Katana 1000 as you tour the world of the Vancouver Motorcycle Show.

If you are just starting your motorcycle experience the show has something for you too. You can check out smaller, easier to handle bikes like the Yamaha MT-03, BMW G310R, KTM 390 Duke, Suzuki TU250X or the Honda CB500F.

Dual Sport & Adventure Bikes

Whether you travel on the highways, venture off road or just need to get around town dual sport bikes are the true all-purpose machine. If you have always dreamed of riding to Alaska or Tuktoyaktuk this is the type of bike you want. They have an upright riding position and comfortable ergos plus their long travel suspension provides a super smooth ride on super slab, back roads or off road. For those that are in the market for something that fits their adventurous lifestyle the new Suzuki V-Strom 1050, Honda Africa Twin 1100, Triumph Tiger 900, BMW F 900 XR and Yamaha Ténéré 700 will provide ample opportunities to explore. If you are looking for something a little smaller and easy to handle, check out the new KTM 390 Adventure or the Kawasaki KLX230 & KLX230 ABS.

Three Wheelers

The Can-Am Spyder RT’s modern design and premium comfort are indicative of why Three Wheelers are quickly gaining in popularity. They offer all the excitement and enjoyment of a standard two-wheel motorcycle with added comfort and accessibility. Three Wheelers have proven to be especially popular with baby boomers thanks to riding stability and storage capacity. The Can-Am Spyder RT should be near the top of the list for anyone looking for three-wheel enjoyment.

Cruisers

Fans of the iconic 60’s film Easy Rider need no explanation of why Cruiser Bikes are among the most revered and sought after on the market. Their lower seat height, higher handlebars and a more laid back riding position lend themselves to long easy rides on the open road in both style and comfort. These bikes are a true reflection of those who ride them and there is an excellent selection at the show to choose from including the Honda Rebel 500, the Indian Scout, the Harley-Davidson Low Rider™ & the 2500cc Triumph Rocket 3.

Scooters

City slickers across Canada are already familiar with the enjoyment, stylishness and eco-friendly nature of scooters that make them a popular choice for riding in an urban environment. The 2020 Piaggio BV 350 Touring and the Vespa Primavera Sean Wotherspoon highlight why these easy-to-drive, easy-to-park, easy-to-love and economical vehicles are the ride of choice for many.

Touring Bikes/Baggers

Live in the lap of luxury while taking a road trip on a Touring Bike/Bagger. The generous cargo space allows riders to pack up all the necessities for a long-distance trip. They are ergonomically designed and offer cruise control, stereo sound, heated grips and seats plus communication & navigation systems, for maximum comfort while you are touring the countryside. Check out all the touring bikes including the Indian Challenger and the Harley-Davidson Road Glide® Limited. You can even try the Honda Goldwing DCT simulator.

Of course, the lineup of amazing new 2020 models is just a slice of the attractions show-goers can expect at the Vancouver Motorcycle Show. A Kawasaki Z400 giveaway, Ladies Night, the incredible VanCity Stunters and Seattle Cossacks Motorcycle Stunt & Drill Team and so much more promise to make this year’s show the best yet.

For more information on Show hours, ticket prices, features, and a list of exhibitors please visit https://www.vancouvermotorcycleshow.ca/