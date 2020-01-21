The new 2020 Ducati Panigale V4 now available at Ducati dealers

Further improved, easier, more intuitive, less tiring and even faster, the new Panigale V4 is ready to take to the track

After being confirmed for the second consecutive year, the best-selling super sports bike in the world is now available from Ducati dealers

Over 450 motorcycles delivered in Europe and the United States

Borgo Panigale (Bologna, Italy), 20 January 2020 – Since 2018, the date of its arrival on the market, the Panigale V4 has established new benchmarks in the super sports bike segment where, for the second consecutive year, it is the best-selling motorcycle in the world.



The production of the Panigale V4 MY2020 is in full swing. Around 450 motorcycles have been delivered to European and US dealers, and in the coming weeks the new super sports bike will also reach the other markets in the world in which Ducati is present.



To confirm the success already achieved by this jewel of style and technology, feedback and data from customers and the specialized press were collected and analyzed in Borgo Panigale. This allowed Ducati to make a Panigale V4 that is easier, less fatiguing and more intuitive to ride, resulting in an even faster bike on the stopwatch, with an improvement that is more evident for less experienced riders. In short, it is an even more powerful and enjoyable bike for an amateur who, on the track, can bring his performance closer to that of a professional rider.



The Panigale V4 is now equipped with content taken from the V4 R. For example, the aerodynamic package through-air (aerofoils, plexiglas windscreen, nose fairing and larger lateral fairings, more efficient lateral vents for the radiator), which provides enhanced airflow protection and improves overall vehicle stability, enhancing confidence.



The update is completed by the Front Frame chassis with modified stiffness, to give better front-end ‘feel’ at extreme lean angles. What’s more, the bike includes DTC and DQS up/down EVO 2 strategies. Thanks to a new ‘predictive’ control strategy, Ducati Traction Control (DTC) EVO 2 significantly improves out-of-the-corner power control; Ducati Quick Shift up/down (DQS) EVO 2, instead, shortens up-shift times, allowing sportier high-rev gear shifts (over 10,000 rpm) and boosting shift stability during aggressive acceleration and cornering. The bike also features specially-developed Ride by Wire system mappings with several torque delivery control logics.



The Panigale V4 is powered by the 1,103 cc Desmosedici Stradale (banked 42° back from the horizontal), a MotoGP-derived 90° V4 with Desmodromic timing, a one-of-a-kind engine featuring a counter-rotating crankshaft and Twin Pulse firing order. The engine can deliver 214 hp at 13,000 rpm and a torque of 12.6 kgm at 10,000 rpm, making for awesome road riding.