Top-five NE Pro1 finish for Trevor Bollinger in Flying W National Enduro

Bollinger took time to settle into the rocky, technical conditions, but gained strength as the race wore on aboard his Husqvarna FX 350 in Cherryville, Missouri.

A consistent run throughout the six tests – aside from a minor delay at midway during the third test – saw him largely remain trouble-free, which saw Bollinger rewarded with P5 in class and eighth overall at race’s end. He is currently sixth in the NE Pro1 title race with two rounds remaining.

“I struggled here, really,” Bollinger said. “There were a lot of loose rocks, and I was really timid there at the beginning. I had a little mishap there in Test 3 where I got lost and hung up on this hill behind a group, but other than that, I stayed off the ground all day. I need to go home, ride some rocks, and get more comfortable in these conditions.”

NE Pro1 Class Results:

1. Steward Baylor Jr, Kawasaki

2. Josh Toth, GASGAS

3. Evan Smith, Husqvarna

4. Johnny Girroir, KTM

5. Trevor Bollinger, Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing

Upcoming Offroad Races – September 2024

9/14: National Hare and Hound Championship – Round 5

9/15: Grand National Cross Country Series – Round 11

9/22: National Enduro Series – Round 9

9/29: Grand National Cross Country Series – Round 12

9/29: National Grand Prix Championship – Round 7