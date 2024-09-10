28 top riders to battle it out at Yamaha R7 European Cup SuperFinale

28 Riders Ready for the Yamaha R7 European Cup SuperFinale at the Bol d’Or

The third edition of the Yamaha R7 European Cup SuperFinale will see 28 of the top riders from the national R7 Cups and Challenges from across the globe battle it out for the chance to be crowned champion at the final round of the 2024 FIM Endurance World Championship (EWC), the legendary Bol d’Or, from the 12th-15th September.

Now in its third year, the Yamaha R7 European SuperFinale has grown each season, with riders worldwide fighting to secure a spot on the grid at the prestigious event. For 2024, the SuperFinale will be held for the first time at the Bol d’Or at the historic Circuit Paul Ricard, alongside the EWC season finale.

One of only two 24-hour races on the 2024 EWC calendar, the Bol d’Or is one of the year’s most popular and exciting events, with the 2023 edition attracting 83,000 spectators. The participants of the Yamaha R7 European Cup SuperFinale will get the opportunity to experience the unique atmosphere of this incredible event and race in front of the passionate fans who pack the grandstands, as well as the large numbers of international media that attend the weekend.

This year, the Yamaha R7 European Cup SuperFinale will once again showcase a truly international field, with the 28 riders who will take part coming from 11 different countries, including Brazil, Greece, Germany, Belgium, Andorra, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Norway, Spain, and the Czech Republic.

They will battle it out over two races for the ultimate prize of a brand-new R7, the latest in Yamaha’s R-series range of bikes, that combines the perfect blend of agile handling and sports performance with everyday fun. On top of this, the second and third-placed riders will be awarded vouchers for GYTR performance parts redeemable at their local Yamaha GYTR PRO SHOP.