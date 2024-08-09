We are excited to announce Total Motorcycle’s Inspiration Friday Evolves into Interactive Friday! As announced last week in Inspiration Friday #300, we are mixing things up and trying something new. We want YOUR input, YOUR thoughts, YOUR votes, YOUR motorcycle pictures! You are a big part of TMW and we want you more involved. The Total Motorcycle’s Inspiration Friday series is world recognized for offering riders inspiring stores and events around the world for the past 6 years. We want to combine the best aspects of Inspiration Friday with Interactive Friday, just like taking an all-beef patty and adding bacon plus cheese and putting it between 2 toasted buns…It’s just better all around!

We do have a very large and successful TMW motorcycle community forum which will be adding polls, survey’s, trivia and so much more you can interact with. Also, we have a very large and very active X/Twitter motorcycle community as well if you wish to interact with as well. So please follow us at @totalmotorcycle on X/Twitter and here on Total Motorcycle in our community if you haven’t yet.

We are going to be taking the VERY BEST of the week’s interactive’s, highlight them, talk about the results and keep you… interacting!

It’s going to be a lot fun, so please join in, join us and have fun with Friday Interaction!

And for the last bit of Friday Inspiration #301… check out “HARLEY-DAVIDSON CELEBRATES 1 MILLION RIDERS TRAINED MILESTONE” at the end of this article! It’s inspiring!! Thanks Harley-Davidson.

So, what are some of the things you can look forward to? Well, this year we have run the following:

Check out the action From our TMW Community Forums!

Check out the action From our @totalmotorcycle X/Twitter account!

How much horsepower you got? 🏍️💨 1. < 40 hp

2. 40 – 79 hp

3. 80 – 119hp

4. 120 – 159hp

5. > 160 hp Some good movie quotes: “Too much horsepower is never enough.” – Mark Donohue.

“Horsepower sells cars, torque wins races.” – Carroll Shelby.

“Horsepower is how fast you hit the… pic.twitter.com/oJBWRBRtZg — 𝙏𝙤𝙩𝙖𝙡 𝙈𝙤𝙩𝙤𝙧𝙘𝙮𝙘𝙡𝙚™ 🇺🇸 🥳 25 Years! (@TotalMotorcycle) August 3, 2024

What am I? Monday Motorcycle Mystery Trivia Item! What is it? What is it used for? Have you ever used one? 🏍️🔧🤔 👥Follow @TotalMotorcycle a friendly international growing motorcycle community on X! We follow back.#motorcycle #motorbike #Motorsport #motorcycles #motorbikes… pic.twitter.com/taplb75pto — 𝙏𝙤𝙩𝙖𝙡 𝙈𝙤𝙩𝙤𝙧𝙘𝙮𝙘𝙡𝙚™ 🇺🇸 🥳 25 Years! (@TotalMotorcycle) July 15, 2024

Let’s have an easily Tuesday Poll! How long have you been riding? A. You do not ride (yet?)

B. 1-5 years riding

C. 6-10 years riding

D. 11+ years riding

E. Other 🏍️🏍️🏍️🏍️🏍️🏍️🏍️🤔 I wish X would have more than 4 choices on polls! — 𝙏𝙤𝙩𝙖𝙡 𝙈𝙤𝙩𝙤𝙧𝙘𝙮𝙘𝙡𝙚™ 🇺🇸 🥳 25 Years! (@TotalMotorcycle) May 21, 2024

