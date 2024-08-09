We are excited to announce Total Motorcycle’s Inspiration Friday Evolves into Interactive Friday! As announced last week in Inspiration Friday #300, we are mixing things up and trying something new. We want YOUR input, YOUR thoughts, YOUR votes, YOUR motorcycle pictures! You are a big part of TMW and we want you more involved. The Total Motorcycle’s Inspiration Friday series is world recognized for offering riders inspiring stores and events around the world for the past 6 years. We want to combine the best aspects of Inspiration Friday with Interactive Friday, just like taking an all-beef patty and adding bacon plus cheese and putting it between 2 toasted buns…It’s just better all around!
We do have a very large and successful TMW motorcycle community forum which will be adding polls, survey’s, trivia and so much more you can interact with. Also, we have a very large and very active X/Twitter motorcycle community as well if you wish to interact with as well. So please follow us at @totalmotorcycle on X/Twitter and here on Total Motorcycle in our community if you haven’t yet.
We are going to be taking the VERY BEST of the week’s interactive’s, highlight them, talk about the results and keep you… interacting!
It’s going to be a lot fun, so please join in, join us and have fun with Friday Interaction!
And for the last bit of Friday Inspiration #301… check out “HARLEY-DAVIDSON CELEBRATES 1 MILLION RIDERS TRAINED MILESTONE” at the end of this article! It’s inspiring!! Thanks Harley-Davidson.
So, what are some of the things you can look forward to? Well, this year we have run the following:
- What motorcycle brand was your first bike? ✅
- What’s the fastest you’ve ever been on a motorcycle! 🏍️🌬️
- What’s your favorite past/current British motorcycle brand? 🏍️? UK
- What is the oldest motorcycle you would buy for reliable daily use? 🤔🔧🏍️
- Show off your favorite ride photos. (for that week) 📷 😎
- What am I? Motorcycle Mystery Trivia Item! What is it? What is it used for? Have you ever used one? 🔧
- What is the Best bike to buy for a New Rider? 🏍️🤔
- New? Used? Small cc? Supersport? Tourer? Light Weight? Common? Cheap? 💰💲💵
- How much horsepower you got? 🏍️🐎
Check out the action From our TMW Community Forums!
- How much horsepower you got? 🏍️🐎 (just posted)
Check out the action From our @totalmotorcycle X/Twitter account!
How much horsepower you got? 🏍️💨
1. < 40 hp
2. 40 – 79 hp
3. 80 – 119hp
4. 120 – 159hp
5. > 160 hp
Some good movie quotes:
“Too much horsepower is never enough.” – Mark Donohue.
“Horsepower sells cars, torque wins races.” – Carroll Shelby.
“Horsepower is how fast you hit the… pic.twitter.com/oJBWRBRtZg
— 𝙏𝙤𝙩𝙖𝙡 𝙈𝙤𝙩𝙤𝙧𝙘𝙮𝙘𝙡𝙚™ 🇺🇸 🥳 25 Years! (@TotalMotorcycle) August 3, 2024
What am I?
Monday Motorcycle Mystery Trivia Item! What is it? What is it used for? Have you ever used one?
🏍️🔧🤔
👥Follow @TotalMotorcycle a friendly international growing motorcycle community on X! We follow back.#motorcycle #motorbike #Motorsport #motorcycles #motorbikes… pic.twitter.com/taplb75pto
— 𝙏𝙤𝙩𝙖𝙡 𝙈𝙤𝙩𝙤𝙧𝙘𝙮𝙘𝙡𝙚™ 🇺🇸 🥳 25 Years! (@TotalMotorcycle) July 15, 2024
Let’s have an easily Tuesday Poll!
How long have you been riding?
A. You do not ride (yet?)
B. 1-5 years riding
C. 6-10 years riding
D. 11+ years riding
E. Other
🏍️🏍️🏍️🏍️🏍️🏍️🏍️🤔
I wish X would have more than 4 choices on polls!
— 𝙏𝙤𝙩𝙖𝙡 𝙈𝙤𝙩𝙤𝙧𝙘𝙮𝙘𝙡𝙚™ 🇺🇸 🥳 25 Years! (@TotalMotorcycle) May 21, 2024
As ChatGPT says…
Total Motorcycle is a comprehensive online resource for motorcycle enthusiasts. Established over 25 years ago, it offers a wide range of content including motorcycle guides, reviews, news, and event coverage. The site covers various aspects of motorcycling, from the latest bike models and gear to tips for riders of all levels. The site boasts an impressive 425 million global readers. This highlights its significant reach and influence within the motorcycle community.
One of the unique features of Total Motorcycle is its Inspiration Friday series, which highlights inspiring stories and events in the motorcycle world. The site also provides detailed guides on motorcycle maintenance, riding techniques, and safety tips.
Whether you’re a seasoned rider or just starting out, Total Motorcycle aims to be a valuable resource for all your motorcycling needs.
Total Motorcycle has a vibrant community forum where motorcycle enthusiasts can connect, share experiences, and seek advice. The forum covers a wide range of topics, including motorcycle maintenance, riding tips, new models, and personal stories. It’s a great place to interact with fellow riders and get support from a friendly community.
HARLEY-DAVIDSON CELEBRATES 1 MILLION RIDERS TRAINED MILESTONE
MILWAUKEE, Aug. 6, 2024 – Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE: HOG) announced today that it has trained one million riders through its Riding Academy program, cementing its status as the largest rider training program in the United States
“We’re proud to hit one million riders trained – and it’s a significant milestone for the Harley-Davidson Riding Academy. Promoting rider education and training, for riders new and old is an important part of the overall riding ecosystem. At Harley-Davidson, we’re committed to building ridership and deepening our connection with customers, ultimately reinforcing our goal to be the most desirable motorcycle and lifestyle brand in the world,” said Jochen Zeitz, Chairman, CEO and President, Harley-Davidson.
Launched in 2000 as Rider’s Edge, the program was rebranded in 2013 as Harley-Davidson® Riding Academy. Today, Harley-Davidson Riding Academy provides training through a network of more than 225 Harley-Davidson dealerships in 43 U.S. states, making it the largest rider training network in the United States and the only nationwide rider licensing program sponsored by a motorcycle manufacturer.
With a suite of premium rider development experiences designed to enhance and enrich any rider’s journey, Harley-Davidson Riding Academy is a leader in providing lifelong motorcycle riding skills development. The foundation of Riding Academy training is the New Rider Course that helps students to achieve their dream of riding a motorcycle.
Riding Academy also offers courses for intermediate level riders, those wanting to learn how to operate a 3-Wheel vehicle, Adventure Touring riding, and Skills Practice for riders wanting to gain skills on their own motorcycles. In most states, successful completion of the New Rider Course, Intermediate, or 3-Wheel Course earn the student a license waiver to get a motorcycle endorsement on their license at the state DMV.
The majority of Harley-Davidson® Riding Academy coaches are dual certified by Riding Academy and the Motorcycle Safety Foundation (MSF) to ensure they adhere to the highest standards of professionalism, safety, and adult-learning principles. Riding Academy is proud to have more than 1,500 certified coaches in its network.
If you are interested in learning to ride a motorcycle, you can find a Riding Academy location near you at riders.harley-davidson.com.