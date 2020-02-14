American Flat Track and Full Spectrum Power Renew Multiyear Partnership

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (February 13, 2020) – American Flat Track (AFT) announced today a multiyear renewal of its partnership with Full Spectrum Power as The Official Battery of American Flat Track.

After a successful first season of partnership in 2019, Full Spectrum Power has expanded its relationship with AFT by providing its premium battery technology for use within AFT’s raceday operations. Various essential pieces of competition-related equipment from timing and scoring, to the ever-important on-track safety lights will all be powered by Full Spectrum Power’s unparalleled technology.

The Virginia-based company has manufactured the highest quality lithium batteries for all modern powersports machines for over a decade. All Pulse IPT batteries are available in direct fit industry standard case sizes, and include multi-mount terminals, providing a simple and easy installation.

Technical representatives will continue to attend each race to support teams and riders, as well as educate fans who may be looking to upgrade to Full Spectrum Power products for their powersports vehicles.

Marking its eighth year of providing products and support for AFT teams, 2020 will see every season-long AFT SuperTwins team utilizing Full Spectrum Power’s Pulse ‘Race’ batteries, as well as its technical and consulting services. In the coming weeks, Full Spectrum Power will profile many of these teams, riders and machines on its website and social media channels.

“It is an honor and a privilege to work with American Flat Track,” said Jason Levitt, President of Full Spectrum Power. “Out partnership is a great way to support professional flat track racing, which has supported us for so long. The staff at AFT has welcomed us with open arms, and has done an amazing job in putting on a world-class race series every week. Hats off to everyone at AFT for their hard work and dedication to the sport of flat track. Our multi-year agreement with AFT is a responsibility that we take very seriously, and our involvement with virtually every team in the paddock attests to this. With the DAYTONA TT now a month away, we are excited to get back to racing.”

“Full Spectrum Power is recognized by AFT and our pro race community as a leader in high performance battery technology,” said Michael Lock, CEO of American Flat Track. “They are trusted to deliver superior lithium-based batteries and custom solutions for the vast majority of our competitors and we are very happy to extend our partnership with them in 2020 and beyond.”

Tickets for the first-ever doubleheader – DAYTONA 200 and DAYTONA TT – at the legendary Daytona International Speedway are on sale now. Watch both historic motorcycle racing events during Bike Week at DAYTONA for just $35 when you purchase an advance General Admission ticket online.