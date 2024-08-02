Inspiration Friday: 300 Weeks of Motorcycle Inspiration!

Totalmotorcycle.com is pretty darn amazing when it comes to supporting inquiring, new, veteran and returning riders and so is our weekly Inspiration Friday articles! Over 300 articles, 5.75 years of weekly motorcycle inspiring coverage from motorbike events, technology, interviews, new engines, businesses, training, rides, rallies, movies, special models, even biker camping tips!

For over 100 years people have discovered its joys.

On-Road, Off-Road or a mix of both. Go anywhere, do anything. From fair weather rider or Iron-Butt rally champion, it doesn't matter. Weekend warriors and everyday commuters, it's all more fun. We are all part of a massive friendly community no matter what, where or how your ride.

300 Weeks of Motorcycle Inspiration is an incredible achievement.

There isn't a manufacturer, event or motorcycle related topic we haven't covered.

The entire motorcycle industry is in a negative flux right now. Inflation has made many motorcycles much less affordable than there were even 3 years ago. Used motorcycles are going up in price, new motorcycles that were flooding salesroom floors last year are gone. Spring riding season is compounding the problem. Manufacturers are also in flux not knowing if riders will accept automatic transmissions, more invasive bike technology and electric motorcycles. Most of that will return back to normal. And some motorcycle manufacturers will either figure it out or go broke. There is also the rise of instant gratification Social Media that make it difficult for you to go to external websites too.

TOP 10 Motorcycle Inspiration Articles

Total Motorcycle serves up the 10 Best Biker Movies on Netflix and Top Netflix Motorcycle Shows. Movies streaming services like Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, Prime Video, Apple TV+ and YouTube can offer riders some high revving excitement and action to capture our imaginations, inspire us and fill our time with. If you are interested in racing, riding, traveling, adventure…. then TMW has you covered.

And if you are interested in the latest 2021 Motorcycle Models and 2022 Motorcycle Models you'll see in future movies, you have also come to the right place!

#1. Bennett’s War

Bennett’s War is a 2019 American drama-sport film written and directed by Alex Ranarivelo. The film stars Michael Roark, Trace Adkins, Ali Afshar, and Allison Paige. It was released theatrically in the United States by Forrest Films on August 30, 2019. After being severely wounded during military service in Afghanistan, former professional motocross racer Marshall Bennett makes an unlikely return to riding, as he attempts to win prize money to save the family farm.

#2. Easy Rider

Easy Rider is a 1969 American independent road drama film written by Peter Fonda, Dennis Hopper, and Terry Southern, produced by Fonda, and directed by Hopper. Fonda and Hopper play two bikers who travel through the American Southwest and South, carrying the proceeds from a cocaine deal. The success of Easy Rider helped spark the New Hollywood era of filmmaking during the early 1970s.

A landmark counterculture film, and a “touchstone for a generation” that “captured the national imagination,” Easy Rider explores the societal landscape, issues, and tensions in the United States during the 1960s, such as the rise of the hippie movement, drug use, and communal lifestyle. Real drugs were used in scenes showing the use of substances.

Easy Rider was released by Columbia Pictures on July 14, 1969, grossing $60 million worldwide from a filming budget of no more than $400,000. Critics have praised the performances, directing, writing, soundtrack, and visuals. Easy Rider was added to the Library of Congress National Film Registry in 1998.

#3. Sgt. Will Gardner

Sgt. Will Gardner is an American film directed and written by Max Martini. The film stars Martini, Dermot Mulroney, Gary Sinise, and Robert Patrick, telling the story of a disabled Iraq War veteran, Will Gardner, who is suffering from traumatic brain injury (TBI) and posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD) he sustained while in combat. After a series of setbacks, he goes on a cross-country motorcycle journey to reassemble his life and his family. Martini has pledged 30% of the film’s proceeds to three charities that support veterans suffering from TBI, PTSD, and veteran homelessness.

TOP 3 SHOWS

#1. Son’s of Anarchy

Sons of Anarchy is an American action crime drama television series created by Kurt Sutter that aired from 2008 to 2014. It follows the lives of a close-knit outlaw motorcycle club operating in Charming, a fictional town in California’s Central Valley. The show stars Charlie Hunnam as Jackson “Jax” Teller, who is initially the vice president and subsequently the president of the club. After discovering a manifesto written by his late father, John, who previously led the MC, he soon begins to question the club, himself, and his relationships. Love, brotherhood, loyalty, betrayal, and redemption are consistent themes throughout the show.

Each season involved parallel plot lines that intertwine and overlap, centering on both the personal and family life of Jackson “Jax” Teller (Charlie Hunnam) and on SAMCRO (Sons of Anarchy Motorcycle Club, Redwood Original). SAMCRO is involved with gun-running in the western United States, and deals with rival gangs, politicians and the authorities. As vice president and later president of SAMCRO, Jax struggles to manage the club and the legacy of its founder, his late father John Teller. He is frequently at odds with his stepfather, Clay Morrow, who has taken over the club since John’s death, and is also now married to Jax’s mom and John’s widow, Gemma Teller Morrow. Jax also grapples with his relationships with his high school sweetheart, Tara Knowles, and his best friend, Opie Winston.

Get Your Motor Running for our top 10 Harley-Davidson engines Inspiration Friday! With Harley-Davidson’s release of their biggest and most powerful V-Twin engine to date (more on that) we count down the 9 other big boys in its steps. From the Twin Cam to the new Milwaukee Eight, Harley-Davidson V-Twins were indeed “Born to be Wild”.

Adrenaline-seeking riders have a new option, the Milwaukee Eight Screamin’ Eagle 131 engine Stage IV V-Twin! 135 ft-lb of torque and 124 HP of thrilling power and torqu;. plus the sound that makes the ground pound!

There is nothing like a good sounding, powerful engine between your legs and Harley-Davidson makes amazing V-Twins! Will we see the new Milwaukee Eight 131 on the 2021/2022 Harley-Davidson 338R Bronx or the 2021 CVO models? Stay Tuned to TMW to know for sure…

We take a look at the biggest, baddest V-Twin engines from the “small” 1984 EVO 80 cubic inch (1340cc) to the meanest 131 cubic inch (2147cc) of tomorrow. Any guesses how long will it be before we double the EVO and get a 160 cubic inch (2680cc)? My guess is we might see it in the 2035 Harley-Davidson CVO. 2035… right around the corner…lol.

Top 10 Harley-Davidson Engines, enjoy the acceleration!

Bonus Number 11 – Evolution “Evo”, 1984–1999, 80 cubic inch (1,340 cc)

Number 10 – Twin Cam 88 “Fathead”, 1999–2006, 88 cubic inch (1,450 cc)

2001 Harley-Davidson FLHR/FLHRI Road King®

Number 9 – Twin Cam 88B, 2000–2006, 88 cubic inch (1,450 cc)

2005 Harley-Davidson Softail Fat Boy FLSTF/FLSTFI

Number 8 – Twin Cam 95, 2000-2006, 95 cubic inch (1,550 cc)

2004 Harley-Davidson FXSTDSE2 Screamin’ Eagle Softail Deuce

Number 7 – Twin Cam 96, 2007-2012, 96 cubic inch (1,584 cc),

2012 Harley-Davidson FXDB Dyna Street Bob

Friday Inspiration: 2021 Harley-Davidson Good and Bad News and let’s get the bad news out of the way. Harley-Davidson has announced significant shifts including streamlining its planned product portfolio by 30 percent. The neutral news is it is shifting it’s new model year debut to align with the start of the riding season and amped-up marketing efforts to drive desirability and maximize impact in the market. The good news is we have confirmation of the new Harley-Davidson Pan America and a date for the 2021 Harley-Davidson motorcycle model launch:

2021 Harley Davidson’s arrive January 19th, 2021.

So if you were wondering “where the heck are those H-D’s?” well, now you know. So mark those calendars and yes, Total Motorcycle will have all those brand new Harley-Davidson models up that day for you.

For now, check out what we do have (and yes, we do have 2021 Harley-Davidson’s up right now) in our 2021 Harley-Davidson Motorcycle Model Guide right here on Total Motorcycle. Don’t forget to check out last year’s 2020 Harley-Davidson while you wait.

Friday Inspiration: 2021 Harley-Davidson Good and Bad News: HARLEY-DAVIDSON BRINGS THE WORLD TOGETHER TO DEBUT ALL NEW 2021 PRODUCTS IN THE H-D 2021 GLOBAL DIGITAL EVENT ON JANUARY 19

Throughout Harley-Davidson’s 118-year history, the brand has never before brought the entire world together to experience the debut of all-new Harley-Davidson® motorcycles. On Jan.19th, 2021, that all changes with a single virtual event. During H-D 21, the company’s first virtual launch experience, Harley-Davidson will announce new 2021 motorcycles, parts and accessories, riding gear and apparel.

Those who participate will hear from Harley-Davidson leadership, product experts, and passionate enthusiasts who are leading and shaping the industry on all that’s coming to Harley-Davidson® dealerships in 2021.

New Approach to Product Launches

The global virtual launch is part of the company’s streamlined and overhauled approach to bringing products to market for customers. Earlier this year, Harley-Davidson announced significant shifts including streamlining its planned product portfolio by 30 percent, shifting it’s new model year debut to align with the start of the riding season and amped-up marketing efforts to drive desirability and maximize impact in the market

“We’re thrilled to bring the world together virtually to showcase the inspiration and passion behind our 2021 motorcycles, including a glimpse of our first adventure touring motorcycle, Pan America™,” said VP Marketing Theo Keetell. “We look forward to sharing this moment with our customers and dealers from around the world.

Computers, components, food, appliances, lumber, toilet paper, disinfectants, cars, trucks and now motorcycles. Inspiration Friday: Bike Shortages doesn’t sound very inspiring does it? Maybe Total Motorcycle’s Inspiration Friday inspired our 350 million readers to buy too many bikes? What if TMW is responsible for too much motorcycle demand? Did we create a monster?

Used motorcycles are going up in price, new motorcycles that were flooding salesroom floors last year are gone. Spring riding season is compounding the problem. And the “you-know-what-it-is” from China (thanks China!) has made everyone’s lives a heck of a lot more difficult in more ways than you can shake a stick at!

Thankfully, Eric de Seynes- President & CEO of Yamaha Motor Europe N.V. steps up and tells it straight to motorcyclists, Houston, there is a supply chain problem. Yes, things are bad, yes, demand is too high for supply and supply chain breakdown is making it difficult. The “Ever Given” one of the largest container ships in the world (that happens to be from China) getting stuck in the Suez Canal with thousands of backlogged ships didn’t help matters either. But factory, through logistics and sales teams, are working hard to minimize the impact at Yamaha and no doubt at Harley-Davidson, Suzuki, Kawasaki, Honda, BMW and many other manufactures as well are facing the same shortages and doing the same too. So we are not alone.

In the meantime, don’t upgrade your motorcycle if you don’t need to, don’t buy a 3rd or 4th bike when you have a good bike already to “wait it out”. Yes, Total Motorcycle is saying “Don’t buy a motorcycle unless you really need to” as this will help not only the shortage recover faster, but also new riders and those without bikes get into our sport. And shame on those who are flipping bikes, price gouging and taking advantage of the situation crisis! This crisis has personally shown that there are many great people out there, USA

but sadly an equal greedy number to seemingly are willing to take advantage of others. Please be considerate and be on the right side of the equation. God, Karma or even your mom will reward you for it.

While you wait it out, it’s fine to look, drool and prepare for your next bike purchase though. Many new 2021’s and 2022’s have been released this week!

Without further ado, here is Eric de Seynes- President & CEO of Yamaha Motor Europe N.V…

Yamaha Motorcycle Shortage

Dear Customers, dear Yamaha dealers,

Having endured a difficult 2020 year, we thought that the most complicated part of the crisis was now behind us, both from a public health perspective and that of business.

The initial outlook for 2021 was and is remaining positive. Demand has been recovering strongly since last summer, supported by a strong and committed dealer network, with many new products expected to be delivered.

Unfortunately, this is not really the case now that we are getting into 2021 season, as the long-term effects of the Crisis on the supply chain are becoming clear, and these effects are making it difficult to fulfil our key duty of making enough products available to you through our extensive dealer network…

Inspiration Friday: Triumph Explores New Horizons and offers up some exciting prototype and unique one-off models you just have to see to believe. New 2022 Triumph Tiger Prototypes, new 2022 Triumph Thruxton RS DGR and new 2022 Triumph Thruxton RS Breitling. Triumph has really been on an innovation roll in the past few years and both TMW and Triumph hopes this inspires new and existing riders to get excited about our sport!

First up, the new final prototype of the 2022 Triumph Tiger. Triple Engine performance set to deliver a new benchmark in specification, capability, performance and style and we have the information and photos.

Next is the new 2022 Triumph Thruxton RS DGR. With the 10th-Year anniversary of The Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride (DGR), and to celebrate this incredible milestone, and the life-changing men’s health causes the DGR was established to support, Triumph Motorcycles have created a stunning one-off custom Thruxton 1200 RS to be won by a key competition fundraiser.

Last but not least is the new 2022 Triumph Thruxton RS Breitling. Both Triumph and 2022 Triumph Thruxton RS Breitling are innovators in their fields. And both have a cool factor that keeps getting better with age. They know how to celebrate their storied past while embracing the future. Breitling has played a truly pioneering role in the development of the modern chronograph. And partner Triumph has passionately helped shape the evolution of the motorcycle. The two makers share a bold and original design philosophy and a flair for precision craftsmanship. For this exciting partnership the two brands will collaborate on two special editions: a watch and a motorcycle to be revealed in early 2022.

TRIPLE POWERED VERSATILITY

The Triumph team have been testing the final prototype of a new Tiger that is set to bring triple engine performance advantages to the middleweight adventure sports category and deliver a new benchmark in specification, capability, performance and style. Take a look at the official test photography that previews the exciting new model to come.

TAKE A LOOK

BREITLING AND TRIUMPH READY TO EXPLORE NEW HORIZONS

Swiss watchmaker Breitling and British motorcycle manufacturer Triumph announce a long-term partnership and are gearing up for a limited-edition watch and a customized motorcycle to be revealed in early 2022. Fans of both brands can now visit a Breitling boutique and see that the journey has already begun. Both are innovators in their fields. And both have a cool factor that keeps getting better with age. They know how to celebrate their storied past while embracing the future….

Thanksgiving, Black Friday, Cyber Monday, Christmas, Boxing Day… mix in “the crisis” and your head is spinning! Inspiration Friday: Top 10 Hot Picks for 2021 brings you something more relaxing, enjoyable and darn right fun. Check out TMW’s Top 10 Hot Picks for 2021 favorite bikes that have been released so far. Easy on the eyes but maybe not so easy on the wallet though!

Cruisers, standards, retro’s, adventure bikes, sport bikes, supersports, limited editions, and one bike you can’t buy in the USA, (that you wish you could) plus even a concept motorcycle. What a mix!

The following amazing bikes have been picked by our readers and also by myself and just FYI, picking a Top 10 is not fair when you have hundreds of new 2021 models to choose from! Please Remind me again why I choose the title “Top 10 Hot Picks for 2021!”

Oh yes, I did cheat at the end and added 3 more, hey even I want another piece of pumpkin pie sometimes too. 🙂

Here they are our Top 10 Hot Picks +3 for 2021 in no particular order…

“Harley-Davidson is making an adventure bike?! This I have to see!”

The Harley-Davidson Pan America is an all-new advanced adventure touring multi-purpose motorcycle equal parts campfire, wanderlust, and grit. The Pan America is a two-wheel multi-tool built to endure, designed to explore, and engineered for the unknown.

In 2020, we plan to launch our first all-new Adventure Touring motorcycle. The Harley-Davidson Pan America motorcycle exudes capability, functionality and durability while shattering preconceived brand perceptions.

“I want, I want, I want. What? It’s a concept…. NOOOO!”

The CB-F Concept is the result of reviewing the history of the CB series, which reached its six decades last year, and thoroughly explored what had to be preserved and also what had to evolve in these iconic brand acronyms.

The CB-F Concept is an ambitious fusion of cutting-edge technology with a design that pays homage to the CB900F (CB750F in Japan), a global Japanese model that has become a true icon over 60 years of CB models.

Its 998cc, 4-stroke DOHC, 4-cylinder in-line, 4-valve, and liquid-cooled engine easily raises revs and delivers great torque. The cycle part of the CB-F Concept is supported by a lightweight high-strength steel central spine structure. The inverted front fork provides excellent grip on the road, both in the city and on twisty roads, and offers a superior ride feel. The rear axle is fitted with an aluminum single-arm Pro-Arm swingarm.

Honda has shown on its website “Honda Virtual Motorcycle Show” the Honda stand and 29 motorcycles that cover various categories, including the CB-F Concept, which was scheduled to appear at the 36th Osaka Motorcycle Show and the 47th Tokyo Motorcycle Show. Show.

“The icon, the image, the speed, the lifestyle… nuff’ said. An easy Top 10 Hot Picks for 2021 choice”

Yamaha has a rich heritage of building supersport motorcycles designed to deliver the pinnacle of performance on and off the track. The YZF-R1 is forged from the technology and development gained from countless racetrack challenges, from MotoGP to the Canadian Superbike Championship. From crossplane crankshaft engines to revolutionary electronics such as the six-axis Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU), Yamaha’s historical achievements have become the future of R World.

Developed without compromise and constructed with the most sophisticated engine and chassis technology, the R1 is the ultimate Yamaha supersport.

R HISTORY. YOUR FUTURE. WE R1.

Featuring next‑generation R‑Series styling, sophisticated electronic control, supersport braking and suspension performance and a high‑performance crossplane engine….

To help those planning a voyage, we’ve compiled a list of Harley-Davidson’s Must-Know 12 Motorcycle Camping Tips all in one place! Motorcycling and camping both allow us the freedom to explore and to experience the great outdoors and nature directly – but riding and camping takes a little more planning than just turning up at a hotel or motel. This type of trip takes serious preparation.

You can camp on any motorcycle – of course, it is easier on a full dresser but perfectly possible on any Harley – you’ll just need to consider your luggage requirements and packing methods more carefully. Don’t forget to look at our 2019 Harley-Davidson motorcycle model guide for ideas too.

1. Pack safe. Keep the center of gravity of your bike in mind and make sure the heavy items are low down, below the COV of your bike. Hard luggage is nice to have but not essential – soft luggage or throw-over panniers can be just as effective (lockability is nice though). Even up the balance on each side of the bike – don’t put all the heavy stuff in one saddlebag! Consider a sissy bar or backrest for additional storage – sissy bar bags hold a lot of space, but do catch wind and will slow you down, and reduce your fuel mileage. But they are handy to carry a lot of space, especially two-up. If you are traveling solo, pack your gear so it acts as a backrest to support your lower back.

2. Make sure nothing is touching the exhausts. Baggage can’t shift in transit – remember, if anything falls off it will be while you are in motion. Use the most effective ratchet straps you can find, and use bungees or cargo nets to secure the load and carry additional items on top for easy access. Don’t shove everything you think you’ll need into a backpack, and remember it is inadvisable to strap materials to your handlebars, no matter what a romantic image that evokes – both will affect handling, and not in a good way.

3. Pack light. Space is limited so be efficient and don’t fill up every available space. Seasoned motorcycle campers overwhelmingly pack light and trim luggage down to the minimum. Don’t forget you can buy stuff along the way.

4. Pack efficiently. Make sure you’ve worked out what you really need, and pack accordingly. Pack your tent and sleeping bag last so they are first things you unpack at camp site, and make sure the things you’ll need on the ride – sunglasses, sunscreen, waterproofs and maps – are easily accessible.

5. A tent. Unless you are planning to really get back to basics and use a bivouac or tarp tied to your bike to sleep under, a decent tent is essential. Modern self-supporting tents are light, pack down small and are easy to set up. Make sure you get one with a waterproof floor or groundsheet and take metal stakes to fix it down and a driver. Pick the size of tent according to your needs – even if you are travelling solo, a two or even three-man tent will give you the space you need to hold your clothes and luggage as well as you, and won’t take up much more space than a one-man tent. Vestibules allow you to strip off wet rain gear and store wet luggage without getting the inside of your tent wet. Make sure you have a waterproof fly- sheet for wet nights and it is a good idea to try setting up the tent in the store or at home rather than working out how to set it up in the dark at your first camp site….

We have a “blue light special” Inspiration Friday: Milipol 2021 Paris today for you! It’s likely you have never heard of Milipol but it is a huge Homeland Security and Safety Global Security Ecosystem worldwide event where we get a glimpse into unique motorcycles just for authorities. If you are interested in what custom bikes the police, paramedic, fire fighters are riding, then you have to check out these special bikes. Maybe it will inspire you to be a hero and join the front lines and first responders? Motorcycling can be more than just pleasure riding, it can be a life changing job too.

Check out the latest 2021 and 2022 BMW Motorcycle Models today at Total Motorcycle!

HIGHLIGHTS MILIPOL PARIS 2021

During its 22nd edition, Milipol Paris, the world’s leading security event, is laying on a substantial series of talks when all key homeland security issues will be assessed. Organised under the aegis of the French Ministry of the Interior, Milipol will be inaugurated on 19 October by Minister of the Interior Gérald Darmanin

1,000 exhibitors, 30,000 visitors from within and outside France and 150 official delegations are expected.

In partnership with the Institut des Hautes Etudes du Ministère de l’Intérieur (IHEMI), Milipol Paris is staging a new series of talks focusing on international issues for homeland security. Yann Jounot, Préfet, Chairman & CEO of Civipol and President of the Milipol trade fairs, will introduce the opening talk on the main theme: Peacetime, Times of crisis, Exchanges at European level.

The series will feature top international experts speaking in French and English at events in various formats: keynote speeches, conferences, case studies and round tables.

The programme includes:

Large events Security Management, with two round tables based on practical examples: learning from experience, the case of the G7 in Biarritz, and security management and risk reduction at two major sports events – the 2022 Football World Cup in Qatar and the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.

TUESDAY 19 OCTOBER

Fight against Terrorism: What role for private providers at an international scale? With two round tables: the fight against terrorism financing: an illustration of decompartmentalizations in the public/private sectors and cooperation between international partners, and social networks as a medium for terrorist propaganda and a means of radicalisation. Where does the Internet ecosystem come in? WEDNESDAY 20 OCTOBER

National and European digital sovereignty for a safer & more resilient society in the context of “Security Thursday”. THURSDAY 21 OCTOBER

Climate change and security governance between local and global, with two round tables: identifying the main risks of climate change risks and the impact on homeland security, and a focus on climate change-driven population migrations and the prospects for coordination between States.

FRIDAY 22 OCTOBER

Opening times:

Tuesday 19, Wednesday 20 and Thursday 21 October: 9 am to 5 pm

Friday 22 October: 9 am to 4.30 pm

Paris-Nord Villepinte exhibition centre

BMW AT MILIPOL 2021

Paris. With the new BMW CE 04 and the BMW F 900 XR in an official version for the police – a cooperation with BMW Motorrad Netherlands – BMW Motorrad will be celebrating two world premieres at Milipol 2021 from 19 to 22 October 2021 in Paris. This adds two superior and forward-looking vehicles to the range alongside the current police version R 1250 RT, F 750 GS and F 850 GS.

Acceleration. Adrenaline. Torque. Power. Smoke. Noise. Introducing the 2021 BMW R18 Dragster, Triumph Rocket 3 and Yamaha VMax. The legendary film star Vin Diesel once said “I live my life a 1/4 mile at a time” and I can’t think of a better use of a motorcycle than 0-60 Quarter Mile Living. Total Motorcycle is proud to present this week’s Inspiration Friday on these three new bikes and highlighting not only BMW, Triumph and Yamaha but also motorcycle design icon Rolland Sands. I hope you enjoy today’s trip down the drag strip! And when you have a “need for speed” race on over to Total Motorcycle for the latest 2021 models, blazing good information and often duplicated but never imitated original style.

Personally, I just love watching drag racing, it is quite the rush and blend of man vs machine. The creativeness and passion that goes into a 0-60 time is incredible not to mention the personal and financial risk. Hats off to those who professional drag racers, weekend warriors and even the occasional stop-light-GP racer! I’ve rode the new Yamaha VMAX at full throttle and it is a true rocket and the Rocket 3R is on my short list to own. Maybe one day I’ll get to do more 0-60 Quarter Mile Living.

As always, be safe, be respectable and responsible. AGATT (All Gear All The Time).

And now, I bring you two wonderful new bikes, built by BMW, Triumph and Yamaha made for the strip, enjoy!

2021 BMW R18 Dragster – 0-60 Quarter Mile Living

The renowned custom bike designer Roland Sands stripped down the BMW R 18 to create a straight line dragster featuring the iconic and massive boxer powerplant. The result: the R 18 Dragster. He and his team have created a unique masterpiece built around the impressive 2-cylinder Big Boxer, giving their creativity free reign in the process. And the new 2021 BMW R18 Dragster lives up to the 0-60 Quarter Mile Living standard.

Roland Sands’ personal story served as a source of inspiration for his work on this bike. “With an engine that’s so visibly the center piece, I immediately thought of muscle cars. My family has always been into going fast and my dad was a drag racer, so I thought it made sense to strip the bike down to the essentials and shape it to go fast on a straight track,” the designer explains.

The death of manual transmission is a question now facing our industry. As consumers we vote with our dollars. Are you an automatic transmission rider or manual one? Do you like to shift or want the vehicle to shift for you? Do you remember the 1980’s Hondamatic CM/CB400A/450A and CB750A disasters? Today Honda celebrates 10 years of DCT motorcycle transmissions and with over 140000 sold in Europe alone DCT motorcycles are not going away anytime soon. The choices are solid and DCT is now offered on adventure, touring, scooters and now even on sportbikes. Today I bring you an interview with Honda’s Chief Engineer Mr. Dai Arai who is in charge of DCT automatic transmissions for motorcycles at Honda. He loves the DCT and we learn the other side of the coin of why you would want one and their development over the last 10 years at Honda. The biggest thing for Mr. Arai is how much brain ‘bandwidth’ it frees up to use on what is most enjoyable about riding and that it is both easy and direct; what do you think about the Death of Manual Transmission? Does riding a DCT motorcycle inspire you?

I do see is a strong case point for DCT transmissions, as we age (and riders are on average getting older), shifting can be a challenge and age aside some of us, unfortunately, do have handicaps that don’t allow us to shift. DCT’s offer these types of riders a lifestyle that would otherwise not be available and for that, we should be grateful.

On the other side of the coin, I have to admit I’m quite biased on this topic as I’m a manual driver and manual rider as I love the engagement shifting gears give a driver/rider. I can’t even think of riding automatic motorcycle as enjoyable as I enjoy shifting gears and being in tune with the motorcycle that much.

To give you an idea of how this could affect manual motorcycles here is a little car story for you. I had to replace my manual car this year from something sporty to all-season commuter practical. Unfortunately there are only 30 new manual cars left for sale (yes we are down to 30), 25 of which I couldn’t fit in (I’m tall) and most are entry level basic models while the others are rear wheel drive which isn’t great on snow. I desperately wanted a manual. I ended up with a great little CUV, a 2020 Kia Soul EX, it does everything well and has character, the only issue, I couldn’t buy it in a manual. Hopefully that doesn’t happen to riders who want a manual motorcycle in the future. Choice is good. Vote with your dollars. The Death of Manual Transmission is up to you.

HONDA REACHES TEN YEARS OF PRODUCTION OF DUAL CLUTCH TRANSMISSION TECHNOLOGY FOR MOTORCYCLES

Honda reaches ten years of production of Dual Clutch Transmission technology for motorcycles

Honda’s landmark – and still unique – technology first appeared in dealerships across Europe in 2010

Over 140,000 motorcycles equipped with Dual Clutch Transmission (DCT) have been sold in Europe

This ‘easy and direct’ technology has been available on ten Honda models in Europe since its introduction

The original VFR1200F and Honda’s current DCT line-up The evolution of DCT

Honda is marking a decade since its Dual Clutch Transmission (DCT) technology first appeared in its two-wheeled product line-up.

Having first appeared in dealerships across Europe on the VFR1200F sports tourer, Honda’s DCT remains unique in the world of powered two-wheelers. In total, over 140,000 machines with DCT have been sold in Europe, and in 2019, 45% of Africa Twins, 52% of NC750X’s and 67% of Gold Wings sold in Europe were the DCT version.

Some Honda DCT models

Its success has been in large part due to a constant evolution of the technology, with refinements to the smoothness and timing of the gear shifts, and adaptations to match the riding characteristics required of a broad range of different models. Examples include an off-road focussed ‘G switch’ addition for the Africa Twin and X-ADV, and synchronization with Hill Start Assist, Walking Mode and Idling Stop on the flagship GL1800 Gold Wing luxury tourer.

INTERVIEW WITH DUAL CLUTCH TRANSMISSION CHIEF ENGINEER MR. DAI ARAI

Dai Arai joined Honda in 1999 and has been a driving force behind Honda’s unique Dual Clutch Transmission for ten years.

This Q&A gives an insight into his background, his life in motorcycling and in Honda, and the challenges faced over a decade of developing DCT for bikes.