The Triumph Factory Racing SuperMotocross World Championship squad will expand in 2025 for its second year of racing. Austin Forkner, Jordon Smith, and Stilez Robertson have joined Jalek Swoll to form a four-man team that boasts a wealth of podium experience.
Jalek Swoll returns to the team to build on his 2024 SMX World Championship success, which saw him capture the first Monster Energy AMA Supercross heat win and AMA Pro Motocross podium for the TF 250-X. The 24-year-old now aims for a maiden win for himself and Triumph Factory Racing.
Missouri’s Austin Forkner, a 13-time winner in the 250SX class of Monster Energy AMA Supercross, joins the team with a fierce ambition to capture the professional title that has eluded him thus far. The 26-year-old has an impressive 31% win rate indoors, underscoring his quality and the performance he is expected to deliver aboard the TF 250-X.
Jordon Smith has underlined his potential in recent times, narrowly missing out on the 250SX West title in 2024 Monster Energy AMA Supercross, which has fueled him further as he strives to make history aboard a TF 250-X. Hailing from North Carolina, Smith joins the team with four 250SX wins to his name and 23 appearances on the podium.
Stilez Robertson is keen to showcase his raw skill when the 2025 SMX World Championship roars to life, as a series of injuries denied him that chance over the last 12 months. Now, revitalized in his new environment, he is poised to build on the three Monster Energy AMA Supercross podiums he has captured in 15 starts, as well as the one podium that he has scored in AMA Pro Motocross.
The 2025 SMX World Championship will start with round one of Monster Energy AMA Supercross in Anaheim, Southern California, on January 11. Seventeen rounds of indoor action will follow before AMA Pro Motocross fires into life on May 24.
Jalek Swoll: “I’m excited for my second season with Triumph Factory Racing – the plan is to tick off more of my goals and get that first win. I’m motivated to continue working with the great team we have here. I am confident it’s going to be a successful year. I can’t wait!”
Austin Forkner: “I’m super excited to be a part of Triumph Factory Racing. I’m already so happy after just a couple of weeks working with the team. I really like the personnel that’s been put together here and think it’s going to be a brilliant year. Of course, I’m motivated to capture their first SMX win. It would be huge for both the team and I. It will be a lot of fun, building together and working towards that point.”
Jordon Smith: “I’m really happy to join Triumph Factory Racing, especially after watching the progress the team made in their first season. I’ve been on the bike for a couple of days and feel great. I am excited to work towards the team’s first win. I have had a good couple of years, so I feel like I am in a positive spot to battle for wins each weekend and ultimately the championship. I love the team that’s been assembled here. Everyone here has the same mindset and ambition.”
Stilez Robertson: “I’m so pumped to join the Triumph Factory Racing team. The bike has been amazing so far and I’m surrounded by an incredible group of people. There’s a lot of history to be made with the team and I’m excited to be a part of that. I would love to deliver their first win! I am so excited to move into the future with this team.”
Ian Kimber, Head of Global Racing Programs: “Our rider line-up for the 2025 season underlines how serious we are with our SuperMotocross program and our commitment to the sport and our off-road products. We are focused on building on our 2024 season and pushing hard in both Monster Energy AMA Supercross and AMA Pro Motocross. Jalek did an amazing job under some difficult circumstances last year. I am excited for him to have new teammates in Jordon, Austin, and Stilez. I cannot wait to see what the team will do when the gate drops.”
Steve Sargent, Chief Product Officer: “We learned a lot during our first SuperMotocross season and are poised to build on those lessons during our 2025 season. The rider selection represents our desire to push our position within both the rider and manufacturer championships. Jalek showed everyone what the bike was capable of last year, and I am sure the whole team will be able to capitalize on the data we gained racing next year. It is great to welcome Stilez, Jordon and Austin to our U.S. program alongside Jalek, and I am confident we are going to see some great racing.
- First established in 1902, Triumph Motorcycles has a glorious racing history, competing in and winning races in almost every class and field of motorcycle sporting achievement. From winning the second ever Isle of Man TT in 1908, through to 1960s road and track domination in Europe and America, right up to contemporary racing achievements with the Triumph triple powered 2014 and 2015 SuperSport titles and World SuperSport racing, Isle of Man SuperSport TT wins in 2014 and 2019, courtesy of Gary Johnson and Peter Hickman, plus an average speed of over 130mph 2023 by Peter Hickman on his Triumph STR765, and a thrilling last-lap victory at the legendary Daytona 200 by Brandon Paasch on the Street Triple 765 in 2022.
- Triumph’s racing legend continues as the exclusive engine supplier to the FIM Moto2™ World Championship since the start of the 2019 season. Triumph Motorcycles provides all the teams with race-tuned 765cc triples, each of which is based on the class-leading Street Triple RS powerplant. Redefining the class, Triumph broke record after record in the inaugural year, including the first ever +300km/h Moto2™ top speed. Reflecting these great successes, the wonderful feedback, and partnerships that Triumph have had with the riders and their teams, and the incredible response from Triumph fans across the world, Triumph and Dorna decided to extend the relationship in 2021 and again in 2023, signing a new contract for another five years of racing: 2025 – 2029.
- In 2021 Triumph announced its forthcoming entry into the Motocross and Enduro worlds with the single-minded ambition and commitment to develop a championship winning team.
- In 2022, the appointment of Team Principal Bobby Hewitt and Team Manager Stephen ‘Scuba’ Westfall was announced. The team will be located at a dedicated new state-of-the-art private race facility in the USA.
- In 2023, Triumph announced its intention to compete in the 2024 MXGP/MX2 and SuperMotocross World Championships and confirmed the appointment of two top class riders to lead its race development testing. Clément Desalle joined as test rider for the Triumph Racing MXGP/MX2 Team, run by Thierry Chizat-Suzzoni, and Iván Tedesco joined as full-time test rider for the Triumph Racing US SuperMotocross World Championship Team, led by Bobby Hewitt.
- In September 2023, Triumph’s new 250cc motocross bike was revealed in public for the first time, at the SuperMotocross World Championship Final at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in California.
- In October 2023, Monster Energy was unveiled as the title sponsor of the MX2 team, named ‘Monster Energy Triumph Racing’ and the race bike was unveiled at the Motocross of Nations. In November the riders Mikkel Haarup and Camden McLellan were announced.
- In January 2024, the Triumph Racing SuperMotocross team line-up was announced with Jalek Swoll and Evan Ferry racing the 250SX East Supercross series, while Joey Savatgy joins them for the Pro Motocross series later in the year.
- In February 2024, Triumph Racing competed at its first ever Supercross event in Detroit in the 250SX East category with its new Triumph TF 250-X, while the Monster Energy Triumph Racing team competed in Spain as a pre-season warm-up for the MX2 World Championship.