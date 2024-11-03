Seventh place for Aprilia Racing in the Sepang race

The long MotoGP race in Sepang was initially red-flagged due to a multi-rider crash on turn 2, followed by a second start with the race reduced to 19 laps instead of the originally planned 20. Maverick Viñales had a convincing start from the twelfth spot on the grid and was in the battle for the top seven by the end of the first few laps. Throughout the race, the Spanish rider maintained a solid and consistent pace which allowed him to stay competitive all the way to the end, where he finished seventh. For Aleix Espargaró, the long race proved to be more complex. Starting from the rear, his chances of a comeback were limited from the early stages of the race, and the Spanish rider finished thirteenth.