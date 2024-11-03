Seventh place for Aprilia Racing in the Sepang race

The long MotoGP race in Sepang was initially red-flagged due to a multi-rider crash on turn 2, followed by a second start with the race reduced to 19 laps instead of the originally planned 20.
Maverick Viñales had a convincing start from the twelfth spot on the grid and was in the battle for the top seven by the end of the first few laps. Throughout the race, the Spanish rider maintained a solid and consistent pace which allowed him to stay competitive all the way to the end, where he finished seventh.
For Aleix Espargaró, the long race proved to be more complex. Starting from the rear, his chances of a comeback were limited from the early stages of the race, and the Spanish rider finished thirteenth.
We took a step forward in terms of pace. After the sprint race, we worked to figure out where we had gone wrong. We knew that the problem was with braking and we made a few changes to the set-up which worked well because I was able to battle in the race.
The race was difficult. Our weekend actually got complicated already in qualifying, where we were unable to earn a better starting position. Starting from so far back makes it difficult to come back. The heat had a negative impact on the bike’s performance and that is certainly something we need to improve for the future.
Qualifying and the start are two crucial stages of the weekend so, not having done well in these two things, it was hard to expect a race close to the podium. Maverick’s race was still positive, especially when he found himself with some open track ahead. It was more difficult for Aleix who was unable to set his pace battling with the other riders. We will close out the season in Spain and our thoughts go to all the families in Valencia who have been hit by this tragedy.
