Piaggio Group sold 290300 two-wheelers worldwide in 9 months

In the nine months to 30 September 2024, the Group sold 290,300 two-wheelers worldwide (364,900 in the year-earlier period, -20.5%), including 40,000 motorcycles (+4.4%), generating net sales of 1,060.6 million euro (1,291.6 million euro at 30 September 2023, -17.9%).

The figure includes spares and accessories, on which turnover totaled 119.9 million euro (123.7 million euro in the first nine months of 2023, -3.1%).

In Europe, the Piaggio Group obtained a 21.3% share of the scooter segment, and a 3.9% share of the over 50 motorcycle segment, for an overall 11.6% share of the two-wheeler market.

Its share of the North American scooter segment was 27.5%. In North America the Group also continued work to consolidate its presence on the motorcycle market with the Aprilia and Moto Guzzi brands.

Piaggio Group Managing Director – CEO Michele Colaninno: “The current economic situation has affected the purchasing power of global consumers, and the sales trends of the first nine months of 2024 are the direct consequence.

Even so, the Piaggio Group achieved its highest-ever EBITDA margin, and we aim to maintain these levels, a difficult but not impossible objective; the figure is significant given the productivity of all our factories and comforting as regards the high value of our Italian brands in both the two-wheeler and the commercial vehicle sectors all over the world.

We increased investments in new products and in our factories: the Moto Guzzi plant in Mandello del Lario is one of the most fascinating projects in world motorcycling.

Over the next few years, a geopolitical and economic stability will be vital so that we no longer have to chase after unstable markets but can focus our financial resources on growth; light mobility is an opportunity and a solution to the rising problems of large urban agglomerations and, over the long term, this represents a success factor for the Group.”

Consolidated net sales 1,357.2 million euro (1,619.2 €/mln at 30.09.2023, -16.2%).

(1,619.2 €/mln at 30.09.2023, -16.2%). Industrial gross margin 402.4 million euro (461.8 €/mln at 30.09.2023)

29,7% return on net sales (28.5% at 30.09.2023)

(461.8 €/mln at 30.09.2023) return on net sales (28.5% at 30.09.2023) EBITDA 234.3 million euro (269.3 €/mln at 30.09.2023)

EBITDA margin 17.3% (16.6% at 30.09.2023)

(269.3 €/mln at 30.09.2023) (16.6% at 30.09.2023) EBIT 129.4 million euro (160.1 €/mln at 30.09.2023).

EBIT margin 9.5% (9.9% at 30.09.2023)

(160.1 €/mln at 30.09.2023). (9.9% at 30.09.2023) Profit before tax 90.8 million euro (129.9 €/mln at 30.09.2023)

(129.9 €/mln at 30.09.2023) Net profit 62.2 million euro (85.7 €/mln at 30.09.2023, -27.4%)

(85.7 €/mln at 30.09.2023, -27.4%) NFP -461.2 million euro (-434 €/mln at 31.12.2023)

(-434 €/mln at 31.12.2023) 380,000 vehicles sold worldwide (454,400 at 30.09.2023)

(454,400 at 30.09.2023) Capital expenditure 117.4 million euro (103.7 €/mln at 30.09.2023)

Pontedera, 08 November 2024 – At a meeting today chaired by Matteo Colaninno, the Board of Directors of Piaggio & C. S.p.A. (PIA.MI) examined and approved the interim report on operations for the nine months to 30 September 2024.

Piaggio Group business and financial performance at 30 September 20241

Group consolidated net sales totalled 1,357.2 million euro (1,619.2 million euro at 30 September 2023, -16.2%).

The industrial gross margin was 402.4 million euro (461.8 million euro in the year-earlier period, -12.9%), for a higher return on net sales of 29.7% (28.5% at 30 September 2023).

Group operating expense was 273.1 million euro (301.7 million euro at 30 September 2023, -9.5%).

The changes in the income statement described above generated consolidated EBITDA of 234.3 million euro (269.3 million euro at 30 September 2023, -13%).

The EBITDA margin rose to 17.3% (16.6% at 30 September 2023).

EBIT amounted to 129.4 million euro (160.1 million euro at 30 September 2023, -19.2%).

The EBIT margin was 9.5% (9.9% at 30 September 2023).

Pre-tax profit for the first nine months was 90.8 million euro (129.9 million euro at 30 September 2023, -30.1%). Income tax for the period was 28.6 million euro, with an impact on pre-tax profit of 31.5%.

In the first nine months to 30 September 2024, the Piaggio Group reported a net profit of 62.2 million euro (85.7 million euro at 30 September 2023, -27.4%).

Net financial debt at 30 September 2024 was 461.2 million euro (434 million euro at 31 December 2023).

Group shareholders’ equity at 30 September 2024 was 406.8 million euro (416 million euro at 31 December 2023).

Piaggio Group capital expenditure amounted to 117.4 million euro in the first nine months, an increase of 13.2% from 103.7 million euro in the year-earlier period.

Business performance in the first nine months to 30 September 2024

In the nine months to 30 September 2024, the Piaggio Group sold 380,000 vehicles worldwide (454,400 in the year-earlier period, -16.4%)), and reported consolidated net sales of 1,357.2 million euro (1,619.2 million euro at 30 September 2023).

Two-wheelers:

In the nine months to 30 September 2024, the Group sold 290,300 two-wheelers worldwide (364,900 in the year-earlier period, -20.5%), including 40,000 motorcycles (+4.4%), generating net sales of 1,060.6 million euro (1,291.6 million euro at 30 September 2023, -17.9%).

The figure includes spares and accessories, on which turnover totalled 119.9 million euro (123.7 million euro in the first nine months of 2023, -3.1%).

In Europe, the Piaggio Group obtained a 21.3% share of the scooter segment, and a 3.9% share of the over 50 motorcycle segment, for an overall 11.6% share of the two-wheeler market.

Its share of the North American scooter segment was 27.5%. In North America the Group also continued work to consolidate its presence on the motorcycle market with the Aprilia and Moto Guzzi brands.

Commercial vehicles:

In commercial vehicles, the Piaggio Group reported 2024 nine-month sales volumes of 89,700 vehicles (89,500 in the year-earlier period, +0.2%), for net sales of 296.6 million euro (327.6 million euro at 30 September 2023, -9.4%). The figure includes spares and accessories, where turnover totalled 46.8 million euro (+5.5% from 44.4 million euro at 30 September 2023).

At geographical level, performance was positive in the Americas, where the rise in sales volumes (+49.8%) boosted turnover by 38%.

Piaggio Fast Forward:

Piaggio Fast Forward (PFF), the Boston-based subsidiary of the Piaggio Group active in robotics and mobility for the future, continued sales of its terrestrial drones gita®, gitamini® and the new kilo™, a revolutionary robot featuring smart following technology, which was presented in March. With a payload of up to 130 kg, kilo™ is fitted with 4D radar imaging and the innovative package of sensors developed by PFF, enabling it to follow the operator, move autonomously, and travel along more than 100 paths stored in memory.

Gita®, gitamini® and kilo™ are produced in the Piaggio Fast Forward plant in Boston’s Charlestown district. The first marketing phase for the robots focuses on the US market, where the circulation of robots on city streets is already regulated.

PFF designed and developed sensors with an innovative technology offering unparalleled safety, which have been fitted on the new Moto Guzzi Stelvio. Thanks to the integration of advanced rider assistance systems (ARAS), the new sensors play a vital role in accident prevention and rider protection.

Significant events in and after the first nine months of 2024

Supplementing the information published above or at the time of approval of the interim report at 30 June 2024 (directors’ meeting of 29 July 2024), this section illustrates key events in and after the first nine months of 2024.

On 5 November, the Piaggio Group was a protagonist at the EICMA tradefair in Milan where it showed a series of important new entries for all its brands. Aprilia presented its completely new range of motorcycles, with the Tuareg Rally and the Tuono 457, as well as the new Factory range, which includes the RS 660, the Tuono 660, the Tuono V4 and the RSV4. Moto Guzzi presented the new V7 family, with the V7 sport, a special version of the Stelvio bike dedicated to the eponymous mountain pass, the V100 Wind Tunnel and the V100 PFF with cutting-edge active safety systems. Vespa presented the GTS 310, its most powerful and responsive scooter to date. The scooters for the Piaggio brand include the new Liberty, the Beverly with a new 310 engine and the Medley 200.

On 16 September Piaggio presented the Porter NP6 2025 range, with new internal fitting, new technical features and significant safety developments as the result of the implementation of a full set of ADAS functions to ensure full compliance with the EU GSR II regulation and with regard to cybersecurity. In addition, on 5 November, the electric version of the Porter NPE, the first zero-emissions city truck, was presented during the Ecomondo tradeshow in Rimini.

On 16 September 2024, Alessandro Di Mario riding an Aprilia RS 660 won the MotoAmerica Twins Cup championship.

From 26 to 29 September, the new Piaggio MP3 310 was presented to the international press at an event organised in Cannes on the French Riviera. This is a lighter and more agile version of the vehicle that has revolutionised urban and metropolitan mobility, establishing new standards of comfort, safety and riding pleasure. With its exclusive three-wheel technology, the Piaggio MP3 310 can be driven with a standard driving licence. It features a completely new engine, the 310 hpe, with Euro 5+ type approval.

On 4 October, Aprilia Racing announced that Fabiano Sterlacchini would take over as Technical Director of the Aprilia team. Sterlacchini’s arrival is another important step in strengthening the MotoGP project, following the signing of riders Jorge Martín and Marco Bezzecchi.

On 21 October, Vespa dressed the window and interior displays at the Rinascente store in Rome’s Via de Tritone, with a full takeover that brought the Vespa The Empty Space project, the Vespa lifestyle world, to the streets of the Italian capital for the first time. At the same time, it launched the new winter clothing collection, Vespa Snake Capsule, the second chapter in the lifestyle project, which is available from the Vespa online store and, for a limited period, at the Rinascente store in Rome.

On 21 October 2024, after their triumph in 2023, Aprilia Tuareg Racing dominated the 2024 season of the Italian Motorally Championship, confirming the competitiveness of the Tuareg 660 and the excellent work of the team. The final stage, held in Olbia, Sardinia, crowned Jacopo Cerutti champion in the G-1000 class and Claudio Spanu champion in the FX class.

Outlook

The guidance that has been drawn up is closely linked to the need for a level of geopolitical and economic stability that can have a positive impact on consumers’ purchasing power.

Thanks to its portfolio of iconic brands, the Piaggio Group nevertheless confirms that it will continue to pursue profit margin and productivity goals in the management of its production, logistic and procurement costs and in the management of all its international markets, focusing its financial resources on growth. Light mobility is emerging as a game-changer for the increasing problems of large urban agglomerations, and this represents a success factor for the Piaggio Group.

In light of this, Piaggio confirms the investments planned in new products in the two-wheeler sector and in commercial vehicles, and the consolidation of its commitment to ESG issues. In Italy, important investment plans have been drawn up for the coming years, to be ready for the current energy transition. The decision to verticalize the development and production of strategic assets will be the key for efficient management of the new technologies.

Conference call with analysts

The presentation of the financial results as at and for the nine months to 30 September 2024, which will be illustrated during a conference call with financial analysts, is available on the corporate website at www.piaggiogroup.com/it/investor.

Piaggio& C. S.p.A. said that the Interim Report on Operations as at and for the nine months to 30 September 2024 would be published and made available to the public at the company registered office, in the “eMarket STORAGE” authorised storage mechanism at www.emarketstorage.com and on the issuer’s website www.piaggiogroup.com (section “Investors/Financial Reports/2024”) by 14 November 2024.

1The main alternative performance indicators used by the Piaggio Group, representing the data monitored by management, are as follows: