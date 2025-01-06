Great news, good news, meh news and some bad news. Great news, we have several new 2025 Harley-Davidson motorcycles that have been released early for riders! Good news there’s some new awesome colors and graphics, meh news is there is no mechanical changes, bad news is prepare to pay up to $2000 USD more for the 2025 version. Plus a nice little bonus, you can buy them now at authorized Harley-Davidson dealerships globally, so no waiting!

We also get word that additional 2025 Harley-Davidson motorbikes will be released on January 23rd from their CVO line.

At Total Motorcycle I’m always excited to see what Harley-Davidson releases each year, in the last few years we have had some great new models, like the very affordable 2024 Harley-Davidson X440 and very cool 2024 Harley-Davidson Hydra-Glide Revival from last year.

Unleash the Thrills: First 2025 Harley-Davidson Bikes Roar onto the Scene with 6 new bikes in 2 lines. The Grand American Touring models are designed to carry riders over the horizon with comfort, performance and technology that makes the journey spectacular. And Trike models offer an appealing option for those who appreciate the confidence of a three-wheel platform.

But what does disappoint me, and I don’t mind if H-D reads this, is the pricing. I don’t like seeing motorcyclists paying thousands more for a base bike without changes when the prices are already high.

The most affordable of the lot is the 2025 Harley-Davidson Street Glide at US MSRP Price: $27,749 to $31,299 USD and Canada MSRP Price: $34,299 to $38,999 CDN. That’s not affordable vs 2025 Indian Springfield for $22,999… that’s $4,750 USD less. Now, I understand if you want the H-D badge and what comes with that, but $4,750 and that’s for a black one. If you want a snazzy color, it’s $8300 more. Just sayin’…

Let’s take a look at those 2024 to 2025 Price Increases:

2025 Harley-Davidson Road Glide $2,000USD, $2,650 CAD

2025 Harley-Davidson Street Glide $1,750 USD, $2,300 CAD

2025 Harley-Davidson Road King Special $750 USD, $840 CAD

2025 Harley-Davidson Tri Glide Ultra $0 USD, $0 CAD

2025 Harley-Davidson Freewheeler $0 USD, $0 CAD

2025 Harley-Davidson Road Glide 3 $0 USD, $0 CAD

You’ll notice that the trikes, thankfully, do not have a 2025 price increase (as of writing). Cheers H-D for that one victory for riders! For the cheapest trike though, the 2025 Harley-Davidson Freewheeler, you’ll need to fork out $31,999 to $32,849 USD or $38,499 to $39,899 CDN. Good thing you have an extra wheel to carry all those dollar bills to the H-D dealer!

If you haven’t seen the new colors, Mystic Shift, Midnight Firestorm and Whiskey Firestorm then you are in for a treat. I really like the Whiskey Firestorm myself.

So what do I think about the new 2025 Harley-Davidson’s?

It’s a mixed bag. You don’t get anything new and you might be facing a $2,000 price increase. I do like the new models and can’t wait to ride them for Harley-Davidson this year. But I would be hard pressed not to recommend that you should visit a local Indian Motorcycle dealer at the same time and see if you can save several thousand dollars if you can accept it’s not a H-D. Harley-Davidson needs to figure out how to get these prices down as I can’t see good things for the economy, anywhere, in 2025, especially if tariffs are put into place, and if they are, these prices will only go up.

2025 Harley-Davidson motorcycles, let’s keep them rolling, rolling, rolling on down the road!

(please note, I did ask for verification if there are indeed no changes for 2025 on these models vs 2024, I am still waiting for a reply as I write this from my rep at Harley-Davidson. If anything changes I will update this article)

HARLEY-DAVIDSON REVEALS SELECT 2025 MOTORCYCLES NOW AVAILABLE AT WORLDWIDE AUTHORIZED DEALERSHIPS

Additional New Harley-Davidson Motorcycles to Premiere January 23

MILWAUKEE (January 2, 2025) – Harley-Davidson today revealed select models from its 2025 motorcycle portfolio. These bikes are now available at authorized Harley-Davidson dealerships globally. Harley-Davidson also announced Harley-Davidson Factory Custom Paint & Graphics, a new program offering highly desirable paint-and-graphics schemes on select motorcycle models. Additional 2025 Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including the 26th annual installment of the limited-production Custom Vehicle Operation™ (CVO™) collection, will be revealed on January 23.

Grand American Touring: From the company that invented the cross-country experience. Grand American Touring models are designed to carry riders over the horizon with comfort, performance and technology that makes the journey spectacular. Returning models include the Street Glide, Road Glide, and Road King Special motorcycles.

Trike: Harley-Davidson Trike models offer an appealing option for those who appreciate the confidence of a three-wheel platform. Returning models include the Road Glide 3, Freewheeler, and Tri Glide Ultra motorcycles.

Harley-Davidson Factory Custom Paint & Graphics

Harley-Davidson Factory Custom Paint & Graphics offers premium paint-and-graphics schemes on select motorcycle models for customers who crave a unique, show-stopping finish. When ordered through an authorized Harley-Davidson dealer, a Harley-Davidson Factory Custom Paint & Graphics finish is applied by Harley-Davidson to components installed as the motorcycle is assembled. The customer receives a motorcycle with exclusive paint-and-graphics, backed with a full factory warranty, without the expense or downtime associated with custom paint applied by a third party.

For 2025, three Harley-Davidson Factory Custom Paint & Graphics offerings will be available on select models. Each paint set features a special black tank medallion with chrome accents and a mother-of-pearl textured background in either purple or orange.

Mystic Shift offers a dramatic hue shift which travels from a dark gun metal to purple to blue to almost orange and is especially apparent in full sunlight when walking around the motorcycle.

offers a dramatic hue shift which travels from a dark gun metal to purple to blue to almost orange and is especially apparent in full sunlight when walking around the motorcycle. Firestorm responds to a current custom trend for flame details in paint. Harley-Davidson offered its first factory flame paint scheme on the 1980 Wide Glide model and has reprised the look several times, most notably on the 2011 Wide Glide model. The Firestorm schemes feature a “ghost fade” or inner fade effect – the fade color is slightly brighter than the basecoat. In certain angles, the flames pop dramatically but are subtle in others. The Firestorm schemes are available in two popular colors. Midnight Firestorm is a dark flamed paint scheme featuring ghosted flames over a Vivid Black base with a charcoal inner glow. Whiskey Firestorm features an added mid-coat for a deeper orange shade with Ember Sunglo ghost flames with a brighter orange inner glow.

