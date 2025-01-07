Demanding day for Aprilia Tuareg Racing in sixth stage of Africa Eco Race 2025

The Aprilia Tuareg Racing Team faced a challenging day in the sixth stage of the Africa Eco Race 2025, from Dakhla to Benichab, in Mauritania. Defending champion, Jacopo Cerutti, encountered issues with the mousse in his rear tyre, which affected his performance, while Marco Menichini claimed a solid sixth place. Following the rest day, the second part of the African rally began with a dawn trip to the Guerguerat border post. The riders crossed into Mauritania to reach the starting point of the 172.19 km timed section stage leading to Benichab, the location of the first bivouac in Mauritania. The route featured varied terrains, alternating between rocky tracks and sandy stretches and skirting the famous Banc d’Arguin. Marco Menichini performed consistently, finishing in sixth place, 7’53” behind the winner. However, the stage proved more challenging for Jacopo Cerutti, who had an issue with the mousse in his rear tyre because of high temperatures, which disrupted his overall progress. Despite the highly stressful situation, Cerutti showcased exceptional riding skills. He finished in 26th place and retained second place in the overall standings, 15’30” behind the leader. Francesco Montanari completed the timed section stage in 33rd position, 20’56” behind the stage winner. MARCO MENICHINI

“It was a positive stage. I tried to find my pace from the start and established a good connection with the bike. Navigation was tricky because it’s hard to see the tracks in Mauritania, which are heavily covered by sand, so you must be careful. All in all, I’m satisfied with my performance. Now we look ahead, as the next four stages will be decisive.” JACOPO CERUTTI

“It was a complicated day because of the problem with the mousse in the rear tyre. It had happened to me a few years ago, so I knew how to deal with the situation. I decided to push as hard as I could and at the 150th kilometer I stopped, grabbed my tools, removed the rear rim and ripped off the tyre. I started again and finished on the rim. Despite everything, I managed to limit the damage. We’re still in the race and I’m going to give everything in the next few stages.”