Demanding day for Aprilia Tuareg Racing in sixth stage of Africa Eco Race 2025

|POSITIVE STAGE FOR MARCO MENICHINI IN SIXTH PLACE, CHALLENGES FOR CERUTTI
|The Aprilia Tuareg Racing Team faced a challenging day in the sixth stage of the Africa Eco Race 2025, from Dakhla to Benichab, in Mauritania. Defending champion, Jacopo Cerutti, encountered issues with the mousse in his rear tyre, which affected his performance, while Marco Menichini claimed a solid sixth place.
Following the rest day, the second part of the African rally began with a dawn trip to the Guerguerat border post. The riders crossed into Mauritania to reach the starting point of the 172.19 km timed section stage leading to Benichab, the location of the first bivouac in Mauritania. The route featured varied terrains, alternating between rocky tracks and sandy stretches and skirting the famous Banc d’Arguin.
Marco Menichini performed consistently, finishing in sixth place, 7’53” behind the winner. However, the stage proved more challenging for Jacopo Cerutti, who had an issue with the mousse in his rear tyre because of high temperatures, which disrupted his overall progress. Despite the highly stressful situation, Cerutti showcased exceptional riding skills. He finished in 26th place and retained second place in the overall standings, 15’30” behind the leader. Francesco Montanari completed the timed section stage in 33rd position, 20’56” behind the stage winner.
MARCO MENICHINI
JACOPO CERUTTI