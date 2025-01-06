STAGE TWO VICTORY FOR SANDERS AT DAKAR 2025

The second day of the 48-hour marathon stage challenged riders with dunes and demanding navigation, as they faced the terrain without team support overnight. Daniel, Luciano, and Edgar set off from Break Point E to face the final 330 kilometers of timed special, with Kevin completing a further 18 kilometers from Break Point D. A short 45-kilometer liaison then led riders back to their teams in Bisha.

Holding a 40-second advantage over Ricky Brabec after Sunday’s action, Sanders knew he would have to attack the remainder of the grueling timed special hard today in order to extend his overall lead. As the seventh rider to set off, Daniel soon caught up with the riders ahead of him and assisted in opening the route, gaining time bonuses for nearly 150 kilometers. Skillfully navigating the tough special to complete the two-day stage nearly seven minutes faster than anyone else, Sanders extended his overall rally lead to over 12 minutes. The Australian’s stage two victory marks his third consecutive stage win, an accomplishment that has not been achieved in Dakar’s bike category since 2017.

Daniel Sanders: “It got pretty tough in the soft dunes, especially when I was up front opening the way and putting the first line in. Managing the dust was also a huge part of it, so we were all fighting up front for the opening bonuses, but it’s cool to be riding alongside the others. My body feels great, though, and it’s nice to have a bit of a shorter day today to recover. I’m really happy with my performance so far and we’ll see what happens tomorrow when I have to open the stage!”

Luciano Benavides showed remarkable pace in the second leg of the two-day stage, clocking the fourth-fastest time at the 800-kilometer mark. Faced with difficult navigation and unforgiving dust, Benavides maintained a solid rhythm and steered his KTM 450 RALLY to a sixth-place finish, leaving the Argentinian in sixth overall after two stages.

Luciano Benavides: “That’s the 48-hour chrono stage done and it was crazy! Yesterday near the start of the special I had a small crash, and I damaged my handlebars, so it made the long distance a bit harder. In the end we all caught up to each other and were riding in a group which was cool and made it a bit easier. I’m feeling really good in myself and on the bike, it’s just the dust which is making things tougher.”

Setting off from Break Point D, Kevin Benavides completed the remaining 348 kilometers of his timed special on stage two’s 48-hour chrono format in just over four hours. Despite the 2025 Dakar marking Kevin’s competitive return following injury, and the physical toll of the incredibly demanding stage, he finished in 29th place, leaving him 27th in the overall standings.

Kevin Benavides: “That was really tough! There were a lot of dunes both days, and they were very soft, so I had to push my bike a lot. 947 kilometers is huge and it’s amazing that we have covered that distance over the last two days! Mentally this is a huge challenge because I know I can go faster but my body can’t, but I’m really determined to get to the finish line and can’t thank my team enough for their support.”

In a similar story to yesterday’s first leg of the 48-hour chrono stage, Edgar Canet spent the remaining 330 kilometers of timed special fighting for the Rally2 lead. Canet was one of just 21 riders who made it to Break Point E, a huge 617 kilometers into the stage, marking an impressive achievement for the young Spaniard in his debut Dakar Rally. Remaining focused on his roadbook and pushing hard through the dunes, Edgar ultimately completed the stage in 10th overall with a time that earned him the Rally2 class lead, where he currently enjoys a four-minute advantage.

Edgar Canet: “I’m happy to be at the finish line of that stage! It was a very long one, the longest I’ve ever done. I didn’t crash or get lost, which I’m really happy about too. Now to recover and prepare for the rest of this week.”

Provisional Results – 2025 Dakar Rally, Stage 2

1. Daniel Sanders (AUS), KTM, 11:12:13

2. Skyler Howes (USA), Honda, 11:19:50 +7:37

3. Tosha Schareina (ESP), Honda, 11:19:54 +7:41

4. Adrien Van Beveren (FRA), Honda, 11:20:58 +8:45

5. Ross Branch (BWA), Hero, 11:22:15 +10:02

Other KTM

6. Luciano Benavides (ARG), KTM, 11:24:02 +11:49

10. Edgar Canet (ESP), KTM, 11:34:56 +21:53

29. Kevin Benavides (ARG), KTM, 12:23:41 +1:11:28

Provisional Standings – 2025 Dakar Rally (after 2 of 12 stages)

1. Daniel Sanders (AUS), KTM, 16:10:31

2. Skyler Howes (USA), Honda, 16:23:07 +12:36

3. Ross Branch (BWA), Hero, 16:23:11 +12:40

4. Tosha Schareina (ESP), Honda, 16:23:19 +12:48

5. Ricky Brabec (USA), Honda, 16:25:40 +15:09

Other KTM

6. Luciano Benavides (ARG), KTM, 16:33:02 +22:31

11. Edgar Canet (ESP), KTM, 16:58:38 +48:07

27. Kevin Benavides (ARG), KTM, 17:58:00 +1:47:29