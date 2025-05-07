Vmoto renews partnership with Porsche Carrera Cup Italia

Vmoto confirms its partnership with Porsche Carrera Cup Italia as official scooter supplier for another two years.

The CUx electric scooters will be used in the paddocks for all rounds of the season.

The championship is contested on some of the most iconic circuits on the world motorsport scene.

The renewal consolidates Vmoto’s role in electric mobility applied to motorsport and professional fields.

Milan, 5th May 2025

Vmoto proudly announces the renewal of its partnership with Porsche Carrera Cup Italia as official partner – scooter supplier for the 2025 and 2026 seasons.

After the successful cooperation started in 2023, Vmoto will continue to supply its CUx electric scooters, which are used in the championship paddock during the six rounds of the season. Compact, silent and with zero emissions, the CUx are a concrete, efficient and sustainable solution to facilitate indoor mobility in high-level motorsport contexts.