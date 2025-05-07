Vmoto renews partnership with Porsche Carrera Cup Italia

CUx electric scooters confirmed in the paddock of motorsport’s most prestigious one-make championship.
Vmoto confirms its partnership with Porsche Carrera Cup Italia as official scooter supplier for another two years.
The CUx electric scooters will be used in the paddocks for all rounds of the season.
The championship is contested on some of the most iconic circuits on the world motorsport scene.
The renewal consolidates Vmoto’s role in electric mobility applied to motorsport and professional fields.
Milan, 5th May 2025
Vmoto proudly announces the renewal of its partnership with Porsche Carrera Cup Italia as official partner – scooter supplier for the 2025 and 2026 seasons.
After the successful cooperation started in 2023, Vmoto will continue to supply its CUx electric scooters, which are used in the championship paddock during the six rounds of the season. Compact, silent and with zero emissions, the CUx are a concrete, efficient and sustainable solution to facilitate indoor mobility in high-level motorsport contexts.
The Porsche Carrera Cup Italia is one of motorsport’s most prestigious one-make championships, recognised for its ability to express Porsche’s purest DNA through adrenaline-fuelled and highly professional racing. Drivers will compete at the wheel of the high-performance 911 GT3 Cup (992), in 12 breathtaking rounds of 30 minutes + 1 lap, spread over national and international circuits.
The 2025 season of the Porsche Carrera Cup Italia underlines the increasing focus on electric mobility, both in functional and competitive aspects. On the one hand, the Vmoto CUx scooters ensure fast, silent and zero-emission travel within the paddock; on the other hand, the debut of the Taycan Rush electric one-make brings the extreme performance of Porsche-branded full-electric mobility to the track for the first time. Two different approaches, one single direction: increasingly sustainable motorsport.
“With this renewal we strengthen a synergy that makes us particularly proud: being a partner of the Porsche Carrera Cup Italia means the recognition of the quality and performance of Vmoto electric vehicles in a context that expresses the highest technological innovation.
Our CUx scooters prove that sustainable mobility and high performance can coexist perfectly, even in such a competitive and dynamic context. The strength of the CUx and the entire Vmoto range is their practicality and manoeuvrability, which also make our scooters ideal in professional and working environments where speed of travel and reliability are essential.”Said Graziano Milone, President – Strategy & Business Development | Global CMO of Vmoto International.
“The partnership with Vmoto is more strategic than ever in reaffirming Porsche Carrera Cup Italia’s commitment to sustainability.” Said Valentina Albanese Head of Motorsport and Porsche Experience
The collaboration between Vmoto and Porsche Carrera Cup Italia is a virtuous example of how two brands, united by shared values such as innovation, sustainability and passion for performance, can contribute to redefining the future of mobility even within the world of racing.
"Mr. Totalmotorcycle". Owner and Founder of Total Motorcycle, the World’s Largest Motorcycle Site with over 425 million readers since 1999.
Total Motorcycle is my pride and joy and being able to reach 425 million people has been incredible and I could not have done it without the support of my visitors, readers and members...thank you so much! We are all making a difference to millions of riders worldwide.
Bagnaia closes second as Bezzecchi (VR46 Racing) takes win in the 13-lap Sprint battle at the TT Assen circuit. Bastianini classified in P8. Francesco Bagnaia brought his Desmosedici GP to the chequered flag in today’s […]