WEEKEND MOTORCYCLE RACING ACTION – FEBRUARY 9th

Team Suzuki Press Office – February 8.

The second weekend of February sees the final day of MotoGP™ testing for Team SUZUKI ECSTAR at the Sepang International Circuit in Malaysia.

Following the team’s global launch and Livestream on Thursday, riders Alex Rins and Joan Mir, along with Suzuki MotoGP Test rider Sylvain Guintoli have tested many new parts and settings on the 2020 GSX-RR. Tomorrow, the team is joined by its other Suzuki Test Team rider Takuya Tsuda to help continue the positive results and findings so far.

In America, round six of the AMA/ FIM Monster Energy Supercross Championship takes place at PETCO Park, San Diego in California with JGRMX Yoshimura Suzuki Racing RM-Z250 rider Alex Martin hungry for his first 250 West podium after coming close recently.

February 7-9: MotoGP™ Test. Sepang International Circuit. Malaysia.

February 8: Round 6. Monster Energy AMA/ FIM World Championship. PETCO Park. San Diego. California. USA.