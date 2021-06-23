West Hare Scramble: Round 4 & MotoTrials US National Results

Cole Cullins

EVO 300

“My first National in the Expert class started off a little rough on Saturday. The slick hillsides of Pennsylvania aren’t at all like home in California. As the day went on I became more acclimated to the conditions. I improved my score on each loop even with the rains starting to fall. Ended up 5th on the day.

While not perfect, Sunday went a lot better and I felt like I was really riding the sections. Going into the 3rd loop I was tied for the last spot on the podium. While I did put in some good rides towards the end of the loop, I also dropped points in other sections I previously rode better and it cost me. Ended up 4th for the day. My Evo 300 ran perfectly all weekend and I couldn’t want anything more from a bike!”