Wind and Rain doesn’t stop Ducati at 2024 WorldSBK Phillip Island

Convincing start for Bulega, second on Friday at Phillip Island. Bautista (P12) works to find the best set-up. Huertas debuts with a stunning pole position in WorldSSP

The first Friday of free practice of the 2024 WorldSBK season was characterized by uncertain weather, which did not allow the riders to ride consistently, especially in FP1 due to the rain.

Despite the strong wind, the situation improved significantly in FP2 during which Nicolò Bulega managed to complete 13 laps with an incisive race pace, setting the second-best lap time.

Alvaro Bautista had to deal with a small technical issue – promptly resolved by the team – that forced him to start FP2 a few minutes later. The Spanish rider still managed to complete 11 laps with a good pace.

Free Practices Combined standings

P1 A. Lowes (Kawasaki) 1’29.042s

P2 N. Bulega (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati) +0.059s

P3 A. Locatelli (Yamaha)

P4 D. Petrucci (Ducati) +0.195s

P5 M. van der Mark (BMW) +0.222s

P12 A. Bautista (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati) +0.530s

Nicolò Bulega (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati #11)

“It’s been a positive first day despite the fairly difficult weather conditions, first because of the rain then because of the wind. I am particularly satisfied, though, with what we did in FP2 during which the feeling improved significantly. The hope is to have good weather both tomorrow and Sunday”.

Alvaro Bautista (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati #1)

“I can say that this was a very special Friday for many reasons. The important thing, though, is that in the final part of FP2 the feeling improved a lot. We found a good base on which to work tomorrow morning to make that extra step that will allow me to ride at my best. Anyway, I am confident”.

WorldSSP

Adrian Huertas started his season in the best possible way by taking a magnificent pole position – from this year SuperSport qualifying is held during the second round on Friday – despite a crash on the last lap without any particular consequences.

Superpole Results

P1 A. Huertas (Aruba.it Racing WorldSSP Team) 1’31.407s

P2 Y. Montella (Ducati) +0.159s

P3 M. Schroetter (MV Agusta) +0.412s

Adrian Huertas (Aruba.it Racing WorldSSP #99)

“I am very happy with both the result and the extraordinary feeling with the bike. This gives me great confidence ahead of the two races this weekend. I am very sorry for giving the team extra work with the crash on the last lap but I am sure they will do, as always, an extraordinary job to enable me to fight for an important result already in Race 1”.