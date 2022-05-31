WORCS Cedar City Idaho Race Results

Consistency has been the name of the game for Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Austin Walton this season, as he’s scored top-five results at all rounds of the World Off-Road Championship Series (WORCS) this season. Cedar City, Idaho, served as the sixth round of the 10-round series.

Walton blasted out to the lead, grabbing the holeshot, and held the spot until almost the halfway point. When the series champion began to put pressure on Walton, he attempted to put up a good fight. Unfortunately, he had a small crash when he was pushing hard to stay in the lead. He eventually was overtaken. Soon, he was shuffled back to third. He held steady in the spot for several more laps. Facing pressure yet again, he was unable to hold off the other racers. He was pushed back to fourth, and soon after that into fifth. He tried to regain positions aboard his FX 450 late in the race but was unsuccessful.

“I got off to a great start and led for the first bit of the race,” Walton said. “I was feeling pretty good and but I ended up having a small spill while battling with Dante and after that, I got the grip all muddy. It took a little bit to clean it off and back on the track to where I could hold on again. We have a two-month break here, and I’m going to get some good training in and be ready for the next race. Not where we want to finish but we have to take the positives and keep moving forward.”

Next Round: Preston, Idaho – September 16-18, 2022

Pro (MC) Round 6 Results

1. Dante Oliveira (KTM)

2. Dare Demartile (Beta)

3. Tyler Lynn (Kawasaki)

…

5. Austin Walton – Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing