WorldSBK amazing level of the championship improving race by race

“In Superbike, our strongest result was sixth place with Jonathan Rea in Race 2. In the first race, he was unlucky as he got a very strong start and had the chance to stay with the top group fighting for the podium. Unfortunately, he almost crashed but managed to save it, which lost him a couple of positions and then a couple of laps later an issue developed with the quickshifter which compromised his race. In the Superpole race, he was unlucky in the first laps and this left him 11th on the grid for Race 2 – which was a tough race as he was fighting the whole race long, but without a single mistake, so this was a very good effort.

“There is no doubt that our competitors have done a better job in Portimao, so we need to improve to close this gap. Despite the gap from the winner, and the fact the track was slower this year due to conditions, Jonathan was the only top rider to improve his 2023 race time – he has taken a step forward and his feeling with the R1 is getting better and better, so there are positives to take away from the tough weekend.

“I was glad to see a turn in fortune for Dominique Aegerter, who was the best Yamaha rider in two races out of three and has shown what he is capable of doing in terms of fighting. If we could improve the performance in the first laps, I am sure he could have better results.

“It was not such a good weekend for Andrea Locatelli, clearly he did not gel with the bike in Potimao and despite the effort from his crew and everyone on the technical side, we could not offer him an improvement in set-up in order to exploit his talent and the R1’s strengths.

“Remy Gardner also had a tough weekend, which did not reflect his capability and talent after a good weekend in Most. For sure, coming back from the MotoGP experience takes time to adapt back to the Superbike and the Pirelli tyres. We saw this in Donington too, where he retuned from the Sachsenring and struggled, and again here in Portimao so we need to keep this in mind for the future as it does not help jumping from one bike to another.”