WorldSBK with WorldSSP and WorldWCR results at Misano

Toprak Razgatlioğlu (ROKiT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team) shone on Saturday for the Pirelli Emilia-Romagna Round. The Turkish BMW rider chose the SC1 front and SCX rear combination, both in the standard specification, for Superpole, where he took pole position with a time that also set the new all-time circuit record. For Race 1, Razgatlioğlu confirmed his choice for the rear, but opted for the SC2 at the front. It was a different strategy for Nicolò Bulega and Álvaro Bautista (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati), who finished second and third respectively using the standard SC1 front and standard SCX rear combination both in qualifying and in the race. The WorldSSP Championship leader Adrian Huertas (Aruba.it Racing WorldSSP Team – Ducati) took the Race 1 win right at the finish line, relying on the SCX solution at the rear and the standard SC1 at the front. Finishing just behind him was Yari Montella (Barni Spark Racing Team) on the same rear tyre, but with the SC1 development tyre in D0444 specification for the front. After winning the Superpole session, Maria Herrera (Klint Forward Factory Team) won the opening race of the FIM Women’s Circuit Racing World Championship, for which Pirelli is sole supplier, with SC1 front and rear tyres. Finishing behind her, in order, were Ana Carrasco (Evan Bros Racing Yamaha Team) and Sara Sanchez (511 Terra&Vita Racing Team). Various development solutions and the first winner of the Women’s World Championship



“We brought various development solutions to Misano with the goal of collecting information that will be useful to determine the way going forward. Teams and riders provided positive feedback and encouraging elements came out for each one. In WorldSSP, the standard SC1 and the development SC1 in D0444 specification were chosen equally by the riders on the grid and there were head-to-head battles all the way to the final metre with Huertas (standard SC1) and Caricasulo (D0444). In WorldSBK, the riders implemented a more conservative strategy in terms of race choices, but without ruling out that we may see different options already for the Superpole Race tomorrow. Razgatlioğlu was the star of Saturday partially because of his choices. He went with the SC1 front for Superpole, taking first place and setting the new track record, but then he opted for the SC2 in the race, considering it to be a better match for his style of the long distance, and the win proved him right. Congratulations to Maria Herrera whose name will go down in history for winning both the Superpole session and Race 1 at the début of the Women’s World Championship. All the riders made progress both in the Cremona tests and during the first two days here in Misano, improving times gradually as they get better acquainted with the SC1 tyres which are provided for them as standard.” · Pole man Toprak Razgatlioğlu (BMW), with the SC1 front and SCQ rear combination, took the first spot on the grid with a time of 1’32.320, a new track record for the category which breaks the previous one set by Álvaro Bautista in 2023 by almost 7 tenths of a second. · In WorldSBK Race 1, almost all the riders chose the standard SCX for the rear, with Rinaldi (Ducati), Mackenzie (Honda) and Norrodin (Honda) on the SCX-A development tyre in D0339 specification. At the front, the choice was almost unanimous for the standard SC1, with the exception of the BMW riders (Razgatlioğlu, Gerloff, van der Mark, and Redding) with the SC2. · In WorldSSP, Yari Montella (Barni Spark Racing Team – Ducati) took Superpole with a time of 1’38.876, using the SCX at the rear and the SC1 D0444 development tyre at the front. He and 14 other riders chose the same combination for Race 1, including third-place finisher Stefano Manzi. The other 19, including race winner Adrian Huertas, opted for the SCX at the rear as well, but the standard SC1 for the front. · All the riders in the FIM Women’s Circuit Racing World Championship used SC1 tyres for both the front and the rear, as per standard allocation for this championship.