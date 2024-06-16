Sensational photo-finish victory in WorldSSP Misano

Bulega (P2) and Bautista (P3) on the podium in Race 1 at Misano. Three points for Pirro in thirteenth. Sensational photo-finish victory for Huertas in WorldSSP

Race 1 of the Pirelli Emilia Romagna Round ended with second and third place for Nicolò Bulega and Alvaro Bautista.

In Superpole, the Italian rider scored the fastest lap time to secure the first spot on the grid. However, his lap time got cancelled due to a yellow flag, and Razgatlioglu (BMW) was promoted to pole position. In Race 1, Bulega’s start was not incisive; on the third lap, he even found himself in sixth place. The Italian rider reacted immediately, and over the next four laps, he managed to move up to second after passing his teammate. Although he was showing a competitive race pace, Bulega could not recover the gap on Razgatlioglu and had to settle for the second step of the podium.

Bautista got off the line well from fifth on the grid, and by the first corner, he was already third. On lap six, the Spaniard took second after passing Gardner (Yamaha). However, as the feeling with his Ducati Panigale V4R wasn’t the best, he couldn’t defend himself from Bulega’s attack. Michele Pirro made no mistakes and finished 13th after recovering five positions.

Nicolò Bulega (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati #11):

“Unfortunately, the start wasn’t one my best. I immediately lost contact with the front guys and had to recover some positions. When I could make my way clear, I tried to push to catch Toprak. Towards half of the race, I thought I could catch him, but his pace was really incisive. We will try again tomorrow.”

Alvaro Bautista (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati #1):

“It wasn’t an easy race for me. I got off the line well, but the feeling I had, especially with the front, did not allow me to push as I wanted to. Now, we will study the data to find a setup that will suit the higher temperatures expected for tomorrow.”

Michele Pirro (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati #51):

“Unfortunately, qualifying didn’t go well, and as if that wasn’t enough, I had a little mishap at the start. I basically found myself last, and that’s why, in the end, the thirteenth place is a good result. All in all, I gained experience that I can use tomorrow.”

WorldSSP

Adrian Huertas won a fantastic with the Ducati Panigale V2 of the Aruba.it Racing WSSP team. The Spanish rider chased Montella (Ducati) for 18 laps, then made a decisive manoeuvre on his rival, winning the race at the photo finish.

Adrian Huertas (Aruba.it Racing WSSP #99):

“It was an amazing victory, and I want to dedicate it to my team. I tried to study Montella to overtake him in the final because I knew he would have an advantage if I did it before. I want to end the weekend with another win tomorrow.”